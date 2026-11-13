Trigger warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor

As the tabloids became more interested in Jeffrey Epstein’s reputation, so, too, did they in his friends, who filtered in and out of some of the more prominent residences, especially 9 East 71st Street, his illustrious New York mansion, and 301 East 66th, the apartments owned by his brother Mark. It was the former, where paparazzi captured the now notorious group, including former Israeli PM Ehud Barak and filmmaker Woody Allen, attending dinners, meetings, editing sessions, and alleged parties with women and children. But none were more prominent than Prince Andrew, then known as “His Royal Highness, The Duke of York.”

Prince Andrew, Epstein, and Peter Mandelson, likely 1999-2000 in Martha’s Vineyard

According to Andrew, he’d been introduced to Epstein by former girlfriend and sidekick, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 1999, which Maxwell disputes, saying Epstein had hung out with Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in the Bahamas, who introduced the pair.

“I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew. I did not introduce him to Prince Andrew or to Sarah Ferguson. That is a flat untruth.” - Ghislaine Maxwell

It’s unlikely that Epstein met both Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew without any introductions from Maxwell, who had been friends with both through attending Oxford and the British socialite scene for decades. Maxwell’s father, Robert, was a former member of British Parliament and media magnate, who owned several tabloid newspapers that worked hand-in-hand with the Royal Family to provide “good news.”

Robert Maxwell had close access to the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana - Mirrorpix

However, and whenever Epstein met Prince Andrew, their friendship blossomed into something both men tried very hard to keep from the public. Both had a reputation for untamed bachelorhood—Epstein had sworn off marriage, and Andrew allegedly slept with more than dozen women during his marriage to Ferguson, coining him “Randy Andy” by the British tabloids.

Searching for Prince Andrew in the DOJ files is a lesson in the power of armchair detective work. You won’t find his name much, unless you’re reading FBI emails and court records after the fact. But if you dig a little deeper, you’ll discover that he’s not just “Prince Andrew,” but “The Duke,” “HRH The Duke,” “PA,” “pipex,” “aace,” “abx17,” “Andrew,” “A,” and most of all, “Mr. Invisible.” And with his aliases in hand, a whole new world opens up, filled with conversations that were never meant to be public, and for good reason.

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What began as a close and often flirtatious friendship with his rumored childhood chum, Ghislaine Maxwell, turned into shared intrusive thoughts and plans that bubbled over into Epstein’s frame of reference.

“I just gave Andrew your telephone no. He is interested in seeing the Nazca Lines. He can ride but it is not his favorite sport ie pass on the horses. Some sight seeing some 2 legged sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy. I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun. He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw.” - Ghislaine Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein

By the time Andrew peered out Epstein’s New York front door in 2010—four full years after he claimed to cut off contact—he was familiar with the system and what Epstein could offer him. He’d kept in contact with Epstein’s “mutuals” (i.e. Maxwell) during his short stint in the Palm Beach Stockade, and immediately reached out upon Epstein’s release.

“Dear Jeffrey, It has been far too long since we were in contact...I remember that you have an apartment in Paris and was just wondering if I might be allowed to use it for the weekend?” - Prince Andrew

In a 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, Andrew claimed the 2010 visit--which was, again, four full years after allegedly cutting off all contact--was to tell Epstein in person that the friendship was over.

“Now, I went there with the sole purpose of saying to him that because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for us to be seen together.” - Prince Andrew

But photos both inside and outside Epstein’s house during Andrew’s visit would show a flurry of young women, including alleged Victoria’s Secret models, and at least one who later identified as a victim. A forensic investigation would also later reveal that photos of Andrew crouching on all fours over a redacted woman, were taken inside Epstein’s home during the December 2010 stay.

DOJ Epstein Files

Within months, Epstein was supplying Andrew with Russian women, “clevere [sic] beautiful, trustworthy,” and connecting him with investment opportunities in Afghanistan. And over the next three years, he would introduce Andrew to wealthy friends like Howard Lutnick and Jes Staley, who offered up more investment options in China via JPMorgan.

But it was over a decade earlier that cemented Prince Andrew’s role in the Epstein saga, exiling him from the Royal Family, at least on paper.

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On February 20th, 2011, News of the World ran a story on “Prince Andy & the Paedo,” detailing the allegations against Epstein and questioning why a prince would make friends with a “convicted sex-pervert.” A week later, The Mail on Sunday answered the question.

“Even more serious doubts are cast on [Prince Andrew’s] suitability after a woman at the centre of the Epstein case revealed to The Mail on Sunday that she had, as a 17-year-old employed by Epstein, been flown across the world to be introduced to the Prince.” - Sharon Churcher, The Daily Mail

In her book, Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre said she trusted Churcher, that she’d “acted like a friend who cared about me.” But Churcher, who had outed Giuffre as Jane Doe 102 from Epstein’s 2009 lawsuit, left all the details Giuffre had uncomfortably revealed about having sex with the Duke of York in Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse, because “the Mail’s lawyers worried they’d be sued if she included them.” She left only the now notorious photo of the teenaged Giuffre and the Duke—Maxwell strategically cropped out—taken by Jeffrey Epstein.

The cropped image used by the Mail on Sunday

The original image, taken by Jeffrey Epstein

It would be almost four years until legal documents revealed the truth, when Giuffre’s lawyers filed a motion identifying Prince Andrew as one of the men Giuffre had been forced to have sex with. She’d written the date on the bottom of the photo, March 10, 2001, making her 17 years, 7 months old. This date would later become significant in Maxwell’s 2025 proffer with Deputy U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche, when she claimed that she’d been 90 minutes outside of London for her mother’s birthday.

“First of all, I don’t remember it...the outfit I’m wearing is the outfit from my mum’s birthday party...I can absolutely, categorically say...that I never, at any time, set Andrew up to have relations with her or any other human being ever.” - Ghislaine Maxwell

But according to Giuffre, Maxwell did introduce her to the Prince, spending most of the day prior shopping and getting the girl ready to meet royalty. When he arrived, Maxwell told him to guess her age, and he compared her to his daughters. They spent an evening at the London nightclub, Tramp, he bought her cocktails, and he ended up sexually assaulting her in the tub at Maxwell’s apartment. Epstein later paid her $15,000; it would be the first of three encounters with Prince Andrew.

Andrew denied the Mail on Sunday article in emails with Epstein—”J, Categoric denial of Sexual Relations. Possible I met her in a group with others and possible there is a photograph.” In 2014, Buckingham Palace released a statement on its prodigal son, saying it “emphatically denied that HRH The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts [Giuffre].” And by 2019, Andrew had an alibi for the evening, almost two decades prior. But he’d forgotten to mention it in his first interview with Newsnight, calling Emily Maitlis back and asking to reshoot.

“Andrew’s claim that he could not have had sex with 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre as alleged because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking for a children’s birthday party was recorded in a follow-up interview with Maitlis that the prince insisted upon.” - Ethan Croft, The Standard

Ghislaine Maxwell also further denied Giuffre’s claims, saying that she’d put her brother in the “old Victorian bath” to prove that it was much too small for the 6’ foot Prince to have raped the young girl, that it looks like a “sausage in very tight, tight skin.” In 2023, a photo surfaced of a man, presumed to be Ian Maxwell, in the tub with an unidentified woman, wearing masks to look like Giuffre and Prince Andrew. In the years since, both Maxwell and Andrew have raised the issue of the age of consent, which is 17 in New York and 16 in the UK. However, Giuffre says she never consented.

Maxwell’s brother Ian and an unidentified woman, claiming to prove Prince Andrew could not have raped Virginia in Maxwell’s tub

Three women have come forward to accuse the former Prince Andrew of sexually abusing them in some way. Giuffre alleges being trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell to the Prince on three separate occasions—in the UK, New York City, and at Little Saint James. Johanna Sjoberg, Epstein’s former assistant, says the Prince groped her breast in Epstein’s home. A third unidentified woman says Epstein trafficked her to the Prince at the Royal Lodge in 2010. Andrew denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

In November 2025, King Charles formally removed Andrew’s titles of “Prince” and “His Royal Highness (HRH), and he is now known only as “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.” He was required to move out of the Royal Lodge, a 30,000 square-foot residence on 98 acres in Berkshire, England, and into Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Following the release of nearly half of the Epstein Files in January 2026, plainclothes officers arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on his 66th birthday, citing him with misconduct in public office, and stating that he had shared confidential government information with Jeffrey Epstein. The allegations stemmed from a November 30th, 2010 email, in which Andrew sent Epstein South East Asia Visit reports from his advisor, Amit Patel, and a December 24th email citing a confidential brief from the Provincial Reconstruction Team about “Afghanistan International Investment opportunities.”

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While the High Court has quashed all search warrants related to Andrew’s arrest, as of October 2026, UK police confirm that the criminal investigation is ongoing. He has never been charged with anything related to sexual abuse, trafficking, or abuse of a minor.

This story is ongoing.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.