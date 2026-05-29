The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Aurelia Navarro's avatar
Aurelia Navarro
4h

Ellie, you are amazing!

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Mary Pugh's avatar
Mary Pugh
4h

Lutnick never said that he was bringing his children. He only said that he was bringing children and gave them by their ages, like slaves listed in the census form.

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