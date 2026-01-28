The Latest on Trump, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell with Ellie Leonard

THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali, Lev Parnas, and I said goodnight to our army of 13 kids (I kid you not), and sat down to discuss information that has come to light about what Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to trade for freedom.

Do I believe her? No, not really.

My assumption is the 4 co-conspirators she wants to out are just the 4 assistants, Sarah Kellen, Nadia Marcinkova, Leslie Groff, and Adriana Ross.

And the 25 men she’s ready to name? My guess is they all benefit Donald Trump in one way or another, but that remains to be seen. Maxwell is being deposed on February 9th, and we’re likely not to hear it, and the people who do hear it probably already know what she’s going to say, so it may be a moot point.

But we won’t stop. We’re coming for you, G-Max.

