The leaked Jane Doe 4 FBI Notes

Today I released 22 pages of leaked FBI handwritten notes linked to the Jane DOE 4 FBI file, which includes accusations from a then-13-year-old child against Donald Trump.

These notes coincides with FBI interviews (302s) taken between July and October, 2019 with an unnamed survivor.

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This information was found with the help of crowdsourcing on Substack, Signal, Reddit, and Scribt. Thank you everyone for helping to pull this together.

Thank you Frank Figliuzzi, Jason Gael, Cathy R. Payne, Stuart Cohen, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.