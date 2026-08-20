The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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The leaked Jane Doe 4 FBI Notes

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
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Ellie Leonard

Today I released 22 pages of leaked FBI handwritten notes linked to the Jane DOE 4 FBI file, which includes accusations from a then-13-year-old child against Donald Trump.

Over Half of the Missing Jane Doe 4 Notes Were Just Leaked

Ellie Leonard
·
Aug 19
Over Half of the Missing Jane Doe 4 Notes Were Just Leaked

Trigger Warning: this article includes descriptions of sexual abuse of a minor child

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These notes coincides with FBI interviews (302s) taken between July and October, 2019 with an unnamed survivor.

Jane Doe 4's FBI Interviews

Ellie Leonard
·
Aug 12
Jane Doe 4's FBI Interviews

Trigger Warning: the following FBI interviews contain descriptions of abuse of a minor child

Read full story

Ellie's Coffee Fund

This information was found with the help of crowdsourcing on Substack, Signal, Reddit, and Scribt. Thank you everyone for helping to pull this together.

Thank you Frank Figliuzzi, Jason Gael, Cathy R. Payne, Stuart Cohen, Stephanie Munoz, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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