I’m about to tell you something you already know, but because we live in a time of MedBeds and AI-generated videos of Donald Trump dressed as the Grim Reaper and playing a cowbell on his very-serious-and-presidential social media feed, I think I’ll say it again: America has a love affair with mass shootings personal liberty.

But when Donald Trump blames the “radical left” for political violence, and the Justice Department proposes banning transgender people from owning firearms, it’s time for me to run my mouth.

For reference, I’ll be discussing statistics between January 1, 2020 and today.

As of this article, the U.S. has experienced 327 mass shootings, defined as “an incident where four or more people are shot in a single time and place.” This is just a small percentage of the 3,432 recorded mass shootings since 2020. A lot of us have opinions about who is pulling the trigger, especially with the new trend of Magic Marker manifestos on the side of spent shell casings, but it isn’t that simple. There are trends, yes, but they don’t always fit the way we’d like them to: us vs. them.

Some stats aren’t much of a surprise. For example, 94.7% of mass shooters are men. Again, not a conversation anyone is having in Congress about the “why,” or mental health, or prevention. Just a coincidence, I suppose.

94.7%.

And these shooters aren’t older, but just out of their twenties, many of them still in their twenties, and very often making big life-and-death decisions before their prefrontal cortex (PFC) is fully developed. The PFC is responsible for planning and decision-making, empathy, and impulse and emotional control.

Adam Lanza (20) , Dylan Roof (21), and James Eagan Holmes (24)

Most mass shooters are white, despite the Trump Administration’s push to blame undocumented immigrants by highly publicizing cases like the Laken Riley murder. And while gun violence overall is more prevalent in Black communities, people of color rarely commit mass shootings.

And while stats aren’t definitive, most show that mass shooters are overwhelmingly heterosexual, around 98%. And not that it needs saying, but only three mass shooters in the past five years (out of 3,432) were transgender/non-binary.

To summarize, mass shooters are overwhelmingly young, straight, white males. And single. Did I mention single? We’ll come back to this.

People often like to talk about political leanings when it comes to mass shooters. And I should clarify here, Butler Pennsylvania was a mass shooting, Charlie Kirk was not; school shootings are, assassinations are not. So hot-ticket headline shootings don’t always fit the same profile, but they often do, and here’s why.

Currently 70 million people use the website Discord. If you’re not familiar, Discord is an online platform for techy types to create shared communities or “servers.” Think Reddit, think Slack, you get the idea. It can be a good tool (my writing group meets there), but it’s also a pretty unregulated playground for extremism, including white nationalism, neo-Nazism, Islamic extremism, and the “Boogaloo movement,” which caters to the incel community (involuntary celibates). It’s a hotbed for right-wing conspiracies, similar to platforms like 4chan and 8chan, which begat QAnon and became the dark web of the MAGA movement.

What are the stats for Discord? Predominantly white, male, young, and single. So it’s no surprise that in the case of mass shootings we’re starting to hear about online communities like Discord more and more. And within large groups of single young males there is a higher percentage of lonely men, the aforementioned “incels,” who view themselves as unable to sexually attract a partner, and thus become very hostile and misogynistic toward women, and are at greater risk for falling into extremist rhetoric and ideologies, most of which lean to the farthest reaches of the right. But they can lash out in other ways, as I discovered while working on an article with Megan Twohey at the New York Times, in which two self-identifying incels, known only as “Marquis” and “Serge,” created a suicide website to encourage and help teenagers and young adults take their own lives.

In 2018 a Canadian man, Alek Minassian (26) drove a van into a crowd of people in Toronto, killing ten. Minutes before, he’d posted a message to Facebook saying, “The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads (alpha males) and Stacys (desirable women)! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”

Elliot Rodger (22), also a self-acclaimed incel, killed six people in a “stabbing and shooting spree” in Isla Vista, California in 2014. Online sources have connected U of I murderer Bryan Kohberger with discussions about “Pappa Rodger.” And when Umpqua Community College student, Christopher Harper-Mercer killed nine people on campus before committing suicide, he left behind writings praising Rodger. And the list goes on.

This is all to say that there are demographics that are at much higher risk for committing not only mass shootings, but high-profile shootings like Charlie Kirk’s murder last month. They are almost always male, white, young, and single, and because of the communities that draw in these men, namely the incel movement and the bigger “manosphere“ (a “web of online blogs and forums which reject mainstream conceptions of gender inequality”), they lean very far to the right in their political ideology.

But to be fair, not all mass shootings are politically-charged. Statistically, though less, left-leaning shooters tend to be motivated by personal matters, rather than larger publicized issues. Think workplace and/or domestic violence. But also statistically, left-leaning voters are less likely to own a weapon with which to commit crimes, which is also why you often see mass shooters at least coming from politically right-leaning families.

Two Connecticut State police officers accompany a class of students, and two adults, out of Sandy Hook Elementary School, Dec. 14, 2012 - Shannon Hicks/Newtown Bee/Polaris

I don’t know when this conversation will subside, when the numbers will come down. Again, we’ve had upwards of 3,450 mass shootings in the past five years. The next highest country, Mexico, has had about 60. We can keep talking about arming teachers. We can point to buzzy manifestos scratched into the side of ammunition, probably after the shooter is dead or gone (I said it). And we can keep blaming the smallest demographic for the biggest problems. Or we can pay attention to blaring statistics and own up to them.

Lonely, single, young, white, men, with access to guns.

