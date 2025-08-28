On July 24-25, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (Trump's former defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case) sat down to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, in hopes of easing public pressure about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, without actually releasing the files. However, this only increased suspicion, as Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas just after completing the interviews, and supposedly clearing Donald Trump of any wrongdoing. On August 22nd, the DOJ released the interviews, both as transcripts and audio files, to the public. There was intent behind doing this, because they didn't need to do both; the transcripts would have sufficed. The audio files are meant to elicit a psychological response to the emotional stories of a criminal mastermind.

Don't be fooled.

This is a breakdown of the interviews and my analysis as a transcriber of 14 years.

Still peeling back the layers of the first day of interviews between Maxwell and her legal team, I found it easier to spot her pattern of lies, changes in speech, and moments of empathy-seeking from her audience (which I'm sure she knew would eventually be us). Keep an eye out for "not as far as I know," or "I doubt it," or "I wouldn't have any idea," pinning no actual opinions or observations on herself. Everything she knows, she knows indirectly. She also spends most of the conversation controlling the narrative and direction of the questions. Lots of, "Yes and" (for those improv geeks) and "I know that's what you're asking, but let me start from the beginning and tell you the whole story." Not exactly Oscar-worthy, but she has one-woman show down pat.

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

Maxwell starts by discussing the investigations into her paramour, Epstein, and claims never to have been contacted at any point by the FBI or any other law enforcement agency. No subpoenas. No phone calls. No little red flags on her checking account. She continues to identify as Epstein's home-decorator, who just so happens to fly cross-country and around the world with him to add happy little trees and tidy up the wainscoting at any one of his many palatial homes. She also bolsters the idea that Epstein was a social idiot and needed her to "maintain relationships," including with decorators, masseuses, and office “staff.”

When she discovered he'd been arrested in Palm Beach in 2006, she called him to see what was going on. Maxwell tries to sound nonchalant, but you can hear the emotion. "I was off with Ted,” her new beau, and by that time, wasn't really all that put-off by the situation (she claims). Epstein asked her to keep an eye on things while he was in jail, said he didn't trust anyone, and kept Maxwell on his payroll the entire time. By now she was making $250,000/year to "decorate." She claimed it was all taxed, on the up-and-up, and stopped receiving funds as soon as he was released. Todd Blanche asked her what company was listed on the W-2 form, and she couldn't answer. "He just moved me around...I didn't care.”

Nothing is mentioned of Epstein's work release (12 hours/day) while he's "in jail" for 13 months. No one asks if Maxwell worked for him during that time, spent time in his office, or had any financial comings and goings that dealt with him face-to-face.

She says after he was released their relationship was nearly "non-existent." Photographs, black books, and victim impact statements would say otherwise.

Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 mug shot

When Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport in 2019, Maxwell was, again, not indicted or even subpoenaed. She says her arrest after his death "absolutely stunned" her legal team.

Here she launches into story time, and we begin to get a picture of Epstein's financial history (which of course she knows very little about, hardly having known the man), beginning with being hired right out of the Dalton School by Ace Greenberg to work at Bear Stearns, a major investment bank and brokerage firm. There, she says, he "came up with some new type of trading system...a trading vehicle," which she quickly said was "escaping [her]." A means to bring money in and send money out, and something she stopped talking about as soon as she began, and something also that Todd Blanche didn't question, or push, or even seem to care about. Money in, money out. Only, "Is this what you learned?" "No," she said, "this is what he told me." No direct knowledge. Hearsay to save the day.

But here's where it gets interesting. Maxwell says that when Epstein left Bear Stearns, not on the best of terms, he started his own company, likely J. Epstein & Co, which he used to "look for stolen money." She gives an example:

"Let's say you have El Chapo...and El Chapo's laundering money...and he steals money from the Sinaloa Cartel...and the Sinaloa says to Epstein, 'Can you track down my billion dollars that the other cartel stole from me?' And Epstein would go and find the billion dollars, and will take a portion of the money that was stolen as a fee." - Ghislaine Maxwell

She's quick to say it's hypothetical. Epstein hunting down criminal organizations who stole from other criminal organizations is hypothetical. And now a math teacher is a billionaire.

Leslie Wexner, 1985 - The Columbus Dispatch

She talks about Epstein's relationship with Leslie Wexner, his one and only public client. Here she's careful to mention that she's "not necessarily terribly business-sophisticated" and "I'm not part of the business thing," something she does a lot, acting simple-minded in some of the more unscrupulous situations that she may, or may not ("I can't quite remember") have been in, around, nearby, in charge of, what have you. But she claims Wexner paid Epstein "à la carte," meaning no flat rate or even a handshake, even insinuating that the E. 71st Street property on the Upper East Side was actually a payment for services. As with most relationships in Epstein's life, a falling-out ensued, and the two men went their separate ways, taking all the secrets with them.

Leon Black - The New York Times

Blanche asks Maxwell if she knew about Steven Hoffenberg, another disgraced financier who ended up in prison for a Ponzi scheme he claimed was developed by Epstein. "Only from the press," she says. And what about Leon Black, the billionaire CEO whose financial records show a $158 million payment to Epstein? "What did he do for Black?" "Same thing as he did for Wexner."

Cool, cool, and that was...?

When asked how many clients Epstein had (remember, the only one on paper was Les Wexner), Maxwell groomed the room, as she often does. "Why don't I just give you [all] the names?" She lists Elizabeth Johnson of Johnson & Johnson, Denise DeBartolo York, and Jes Staley.

She’d like to remember more off the top of her head, but alas, after spending two years in the SHU (solitary confinement) at MDC in Brooklyn her memory is poor, and she’ll need to find her glasses, and flip through pages and pages of well-thought-out notes.

"I was on suicide watch for almost two years. Which meant that they woke me up every 15 minutes for the entire time." - Ghislaine Maxwell.

Years of sleep deprivation at the Brooklyn pokey has taken its toll. Are we weeping yet?

Eva and Glenn Dubin

She again mentions Wexner, Staley, and Leon Black, along with Glenn Dubin, another billionaire hedge fund manager. Glenn's wife Eva dated Epstein "off and on" for over a decade, and Glenn, himself, was named in Virginia Giuffre's 2015 civil suit against Maxwell, claiming Maxwell forced her to have sex with him.

Lastly, Maxwell mentions Lynn de Rothschild, a wealthy business owner, and member of the Rothschild family, a European "banking dynasty."

Blanche brings up potential fraudulent goings-on that might've happened under Maxwell's nose. Had she noticed? Or was she off decorating when billions of dollars in real estate exchanged hands?

"If there was fraud, I never saw it...I ran that office. I mean, 'ran'...I was responsible for the staff...I never felt anything, I don't know, icky." - Ghislaine Maxwell

Curious choice of words. But also, considering what went on behind the tall oak doors, it's a little brazen to say you "ran the office" and were "responsible for the staff," non?

But I digress...

Blanche continues to ask her questions about blackmail, if she'd heard anything, saw anything, threats of any kind. She doesn't say yes or no, but the usual "This is a really good place to start with how this story began." Glasses on. Notes in hand. Sit down, kids, Aunt Ghi-Ghi’s going to tell us a bedtime story. The legal team eats it up; the public at large, not so much. But she wants us to understand in no uncertain terms that any discussion of secretly recording underage girls inside Epstein's home is a lie. Because "I put the electricians in for the wiring. I never wired, nor saw, a single house that had any...video surveillance."

Jeffrey Epstein’s house

So I'm going to break this down. Maxwell says security cameras, other than around the front door, weren't installed inside the house. Therefore, any stories of inappropriate filming would have to be false. But any abuse in Epstein's house, by him or by the two of them, or by any number of wealthy friends, wouldn't have been treated covertly, at least inside the house. So secret filming wouldn't have mattered. And let's be real here: cell phone cameras have been around since 1999, webcams since 1991, and camcorders since 1980. If we're supposed to believe that Epstein didn't film any of those girls because a camera wasn't hiding in his ceiling tiles, then we've lost the plot.

Valdson Vieira Cotrin with Jeffrey Epstein on his private jet in 2019 - The Telegraph

Same with the planes. "I didn't hire any electrician on the plane," Maxwell claims. No cameras, no video cameras. So someone please explain to me who was taking pictures on flight, after flight, after flight.

The only cameras, Maxwell says, that were ever installed in secret were because someone was stealing from Epstein in his Palm Beach house. So the police department came in and pointed a few cameras at "we'll call it his 'briefcase'," and eventually caught the crook--Juan Alessi, the butler. Epstein fired him in 2002, but there is no criminal record on file, and Alessi would eventually testify against Maxwell in the trial that landed her in prison for 20 years.

Here Maxwell switches gears, stating that she does believe that Epstein committed the crimes with which he was charged, but that that's not the man she knew in the '90s. The man she knew had many "professional" masseuses, and always wanted a new one because he "got bored." This likely was the decision of the masseuse rather than the client, if he was asking of them what he asked of over a thousand young women and girls. But he claimed he just liked having a brand-new masseuse each time. Did Ghislaine know the details? No, no she did not.

Reuters

Launching into another sad story, Maxwell says the massages were necessary because she had "a lot of injuries" from playing "dangerous sports," and had she not had this therapy on a regular bases she would have been "lame." And so it was she who hired the revolving door of massage therapists. But there was one, she says, that she regretted hiring, because it was this person who made a monster out of the nice, quiet, billionaire financier. And even though the DOJ thought it necessary to retract her name, the clues show very clearly Maxwell is referring to Virginia Giuffre.

Maxwell says it was Giuffre, who was "sexually abused as a young girl" and was "trained...[in] a sex program...by a man called Ron Eppinger." Giuffre, a homeless kid, was sex-trafficked by Eppinger at 12 years-old, who recruited girls under the guise of a modeling agency. He was eventually arrested and served only 21 months in prison. But Giuffre, Maxwell says, brought a life of sex, drugs, and crime to the Epstein household, even though she was engaged to be married to another man. (She was 17 at the time.) When that didn't work out, Giuffre traveled with Epstein, trying to find her footing as a massage therapist, but struggling with drugs. "He doesn't like people who do drugs." At one point Giuffre called Epstein for help, trying to avoid a warrant, and out of the goodness of his heart he sent her to Thailand to go to massage-therapy school.

Virginia Giuffre - Netflix

Except he didn't send her to Thailand to avoid a warrant for theft, as Maxwell claimed (which doesn't appear anywhere on Virginia’s public record). Giuffre had requested to be sent to school, and used it as a reason to escape her abusers, finding a man to marry and moving to Australia. Epstein had wanted a few Thai girls in the deal; he got a phone call instead, and she never came back. Maxwell would leave death-threats on Giuffre's voicemail, warning her about walking along the West Side Highway, but she fails to mention that here.

This portion of the interview draws to a close with discussion of Epstein's ongoing love of massage, inviting friends like Harvard provost, Henry Rosovsky, Joe Pagano, Jerry Goldsmith, Joe Roberts, Kenny Lipper, Dan Abramson, Tom Pritzker, Ace Greenberg, Jimmy Cayne, and Lou Ranieri. Blanche wants to know, again and again, if Bill Clinton was there or if he participated in any way. Again, Maxwell says no.

Donald Trump and Ghislaine Maxwell, 2000 - Getty Images

But this last part is very, very strange. Ghislaine Maxwell is eloquent, about as British as you can get. She often uses words like "whilst" and "hence,” and comes off as simpering and trained in tea-room etiquette. But when asked about Donald Trump and her memories of him, if he'd done anything wrong, the entire tone of her voice, if not even her accent, becomes rigid. Not emotional exactly, but just kind of robotic. Clearly scripted, but poorly.

"As far as I'm concerned, President Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me. And I just want to say that...I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming President now. And I like him, and I've always liked him...I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects." - Ghislaine Maxwell

And then it was time for lunch.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.