Trigger warning: Discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and suicide

On July 24-25, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (Trump's former defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case) sat down to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, in hopes of easing public pressure about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, without actually releasing the files. However, this only increased suspicion, as Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas just after completing the interviews, and supposedly clearing Donald Trump of any wrongdoing. On August 22nd, the DOJ released the interviews, both as transcripts and audio files, to the public. There was intent behind doing this, because they didn't need to do both; the transcripts would have sufficed. The audio files are meant to elicit a psychological response to the emotional stories of a criminal mastermind.

Don't be fooled.

This is a breakdown of the interviews and my analysis as a transcriber of 14 years.

Closing out the first day of meaningless theater, Todd Blanche finally brings up the coveted "list",” the goldmine of partisan pedophilia, the holy grail of "I told you so's." Again, she says no such list exists. And again, I say, in the time of cell phones, email, and otherwise modern technology, we all have a list. To think that Epstein walked around with his top five's phone numbers memorized, I mean, maybe so in 1990; but certainly not in 2019. But Maxwell claims there's history behind the legend of the list, and it began with disgraced attorney Scott Rothstein of Rothstein, Rosenfelt & Adler. In the early 2000s Rothstein bilked wealthy investors out of $1.2 billion in fraudulent legal settlements, for which now he's sitting in prison for 50 years.

But prior to his arrest, Rothstein had claimed to represent several of Epstein's abuse victims, promising investors that Epstein had agreed to massive payouts. This, of course, was false, but another new, young lawyer at the firm, Bradley Edwards, actually did represent several of the victims, and was unaware that Rothstein was using his clients for financial gain. As a result of this connection, Ghislaine Maxwell tries to discredit Edwards’ role, and claims that he was the one to start the "list" rumor, touting a complicated catalogue of victims, including underage girls and massage therapists (which were often one and the same). He got the list, she says, from Alfredo Rodriguez, Epstein's butler, who had stolen it and tried to sell the information.

"Alfredo Rodriguez [was] subsequently prosecuted for having an AK-47 or something weird, some guns or something, and [went] to trial." - Ghislaine Maxwell

Rodriguez did go to jail for trying to sell Epstein's "black book," but no guns were involved, and Brad Edwards didn't appear connected in any way. But when Rothstein's firm was raided a few months later, Maxwell put the two arrests together, connecting them to Edwards, and stating that he had grabbed the "list." This is categorically untrue, and Edwards' name doesn't appear in any of the complaints. Rodriguez's case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, not a private firm. And also, didn't she say there wasn't a list?

Lawyer Bradley Edwards with Epstein victims - Reuters

To put it simply, Maxwell is not a fan of Edwards, who still represents many of Epstein's victims to this day.

When the "black book" arrived at Maxwell's trial as Exhibit 52, Rodriguez had circled all the "people who were involved." Both Alan Dershowitz and Donald Trump are marked, though both profess innocence and/or "business dealings” with Epstein. Maxwell claims Edwards made the list up, fabricated it for dramatic evidence, and says she has a note to prove that 25 men paid Edwards money (but for what she doesn't explain, and Blanche doesn’t ask). The black book, she says, is just a compilation of random numbers from around the house, the telephone book, paperwork, things left on Epstein desk, etc. Pure fabrication.

They move on to the birthday book.

Birthday letter from Maxwell to Epstein - The New York Times

Maxwell remembers the notorious birthday book, made famous in a recent Wall Street Journal article that claimed Donald Trump wrote the financier a letter for his birthday, outlined in the shape of a naked woman, signed to look like pubic hair, and closing with "Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret." She claims not to remember the letter, or anyone else's for that matter, though she does remember the book. Her mother had made one for her father, and when she approached Epstein with the idea, he took it upon himself to call up friends and clients, asking them to write something for him. But she doesn't remember who or how many, only that the book did, indeed, exist, and that she'd seen it in the discovery at her trial. It is now a part of the Epstein's private estate, managed by Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn.

At Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2011, from left: James E. Staley, at the time a senior JPMorgan executive; former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers; Mr. Epstein; Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder; and Boris Nikolic, who was the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s science adviser. - The New York Times

Blanche moves the conversation along, asking about Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft, and Reid Hoffman, tech investor and co-founder of LinkedIn. She said she didn’t know Bill Gates well, having only run into him at TED conferences, and didn’t know whether he'd ever been on Epstein's plane.

"I may have met [Bill Gates] actually at 71st Street. [But] like I said, I went to Epstein's house maybe once or twice."

Hoffman, she says, was a friend of a friend, and she didn't know whether he'd hung out with Epstein, but she'd never seen him on his plane or getting a massage at Epstein's house.

A massage room inside Epstein’s New York apartment - U.S. Attorney’s Office

Blanche again asks her about a list, and she seems to contradict herself.

"But...you're describing...a list of masseuses, or a list of people that might need to be contacted, which would necessarily include a lot of masseuses?"

"The latter."

He askes her if she maintained that list.

"Typically...I wouldn’t be the one. Could I say to you I never did it? No, of course not, because that just seems ludicrous."

U.S. Attorney’s Office, SDNY

They move on to Epstein's 2008 "sweetheart deal," in which, after being accused by 44 girls under the age of 18, he received 13 months in the local jail, but was given work release 12 hours a day, access to a private driver, and slept in an unlocked cell. Maxwell says Epstein thought he'd gotten a raw deal after "[fighting] so hard." And although she says she never contacted him during his 13 months of work-release, she remained on his payroll until 2009, making $250,000/year.

Blanche switches gears and asks Maxwell if she'd ever had any contact with the Mossad, the Israeli Intelligence Agency. She asks him to repeat the question, giving her time to think about her answer.

"Have you ever had any contact with an individual that you understand to be from Mossad, an Israeli Intelligence Agency?"

"Well, not deliberately." She laughs, and he moves on without further questions.

Jeffrey Epstein’s bathroom, with Ghislaine Maxwell’s picture on the wall

They talk about Epstein's health, the testosterone that "made him mean," and his mysterious heart condition. Again, she claims not to know what was wrong with him, but said that he took pills for it, though he didn't abuse any kind of drugs.

Blanche asks about Bill Barr's father, the former headmaster of the Dalton School, where Epstein taught math and physics, and did she know whether or not the younger Barr had played a roll in Epstein's sweetheart deal? She did not. And how about Ehud Barak, former Israeli Prime Minister, what was the deal with him? She said the connection had much to do with her father, though she maintains that Epstein and her father never met, through Barak or anyone else.

"You know, anything that touches Israel or the State of Israel I'm always interested in, because my father loved Israel, and so I pay attention to it. And we have ties to - you know, to Israel."

She clarifies that "ties" are just friends and family, but there is some evidence that Robert Maxwell worked with Israeli military intelligence as a long-time operative, and likely introduce Epstein to Barak in the 1980s. And when he died, "no less than six serving and former heads of Israeli intelligence, as well as several high-ranking Israeli politicians and prime ministers" attended the publisher's funeral. He was buried on the Mount of Olives, a site reserved for "prominent Biblical figures, great statesmen, creators, and religious leaders."

Former Israeli PM, Ehud Barak, hides his face as he enters Jeffery Epstein's Manhattan mansion, 2016 - Reddit

Blanche asks about more names, like gymnast Heather Mann, and former special assistant to President Clinton, Mark Middleton, who died by suicide in 2022, and is one of a number of people associated with the "Clinton body count conspiracy theory," which was promoted by the late Reverend Jerry Falwell, and still pushed by Donald Trump and several right-wing politicians. Likely this is Blanche's angle, but Maxwell brushes it off, saying she barely knew him and never saw him at Little Saint James (Epstein's Island).

He asks about former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, one of the men accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually abusing underage girls in the Jeffrey Epstein case. She says she knew his wife, Heather, but not him, and doesn't know if he went to the Island, though she and Epstein traveled with Mitchell and his wife to the Vatican, where she "[held] Henry VIII's document to the Pope asking for his divorce."

Maxwell, Fidel Castro, Andrés Pestrana, and Epstein

He asks about Andrés Pastrana, former President of Colombia, and alleged frequent visitor to Little Saint James. Maxwell says she met him in a pub in Ireland, and while she never remembered seeing him on the island, Pastrana did take her back to Colombia because they were both helicopter pilots, and "we just became friends." He took her to Cuba, as well, where they met Fidel Castro, President and leader of the Communist Party.

Maxwell concludes by saying that though she may or may not have known the individuals listed, no one had ever reported to her, nor had she witnessed, anything "illegal or disgusting," and if she had, she would have said something.

An Interlude

[Maxwell giggles]

Blanche: "Oh, bless you."

"I think I'm going to sneeze," [Maxwell giggles again] "I think I've got something up my nose, like a fluff."

Blanche [cooing gently]: "No, just take some water. It's okay.”

End scene.

Or she's a child rapist. But I digress.

Maxwell finishes the day talking about Jeffrey Epstein's purported "suicide," which she believes wasn't a suicide at all, though she doesn't think it had anything to do with blackmail.

"I do not have any reason to believe that, and I also think it's ludicrous. Because if...they wanted, they would've had plenty of opportunity when he wasn't in jail."

It was simply a prison hit, as it were, something she claims to know quite a bit about from her time in lockup.

"Well, in prison, where I am, they will kill you or, or...somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary...about the going rate for a hit with a lock today."

No, she didn't think he'd offed himself at all, more likely ran his mouth and pissed off a bunkie, though she didn't know. She hadn't talked to him since 2015. Or was it 2016? 2017? 2018? He'd been mad at her for calling Virginia a liar, saying she should've kept quiet. But she'd needed his help to find anything that documented her innocence in his case, though she still claimed no one was asking. And of course they weren't--she really was innocent.

"I didn't like the people he was with anyway. I like people…my age and older, and I don't find the society of, or the companionship of younger people...I suppose, really that enjoyable. I find it boring and fundamentally uninteresting."

In a last awkward statement of the day, that really had nothing to do with anything being discussed, Maxwell makes another pitch, professing Donald Trump's innocence. Again robotic. Again thoroughly scripted. And again, no one was asking.

"I do believe that there is animus in some areas that may have contributed to...the use of the President to harm him, that I find deeply offensive."

The day ends, and the legal team plans to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell one more time the next morning, before they would inevitably transfer her from a low-security prison in Florida, to a minimum-security prison camp ("Club Fed") in Texas.

Note: On September 3rd, 2025, 10 victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell came forward to speak outside the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., where they shared their stories and pushed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation aimed at compelling the Justice Department to release all unclassified records (with redactions to protect the victims) related to the investigations into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) are pursuing a discharge petition to force a floor vote, bypassing House leadership, which needs at least 218 signatures. All 212 House Democrats are expected to sign, along with 4 House Republicans: Nancy Mace (R-SC), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Massie. They need 2 more signatures to take it to the floor for a simple-majority vote in the House, then need 60 votes in the Senate, and then Presidential approval in order to become a law.

Deep breath—we’ve got work to do.

