On July 24-25, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (Trump's former defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case) sat down to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, in hopes of easing public pressure about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, without actually releasing the files. However, this only increased suspicion, as Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas just after completing the interviews, and supposedly clearing Donald Trump of any wrongdoing. On August 22nd, the DOJ released the interviews, both as transcripts and audio files, to the public. There was intent behind doing this, because they didn't need to do both; the transcripts would have sufficed. The audio files are meant to elicit a psychological response to the emotional stories of a criminal mastermind.

Don't be fooled.

This is a breakdown of the interviews and my analysis as a transcriber of 14 years.

Ghislaine Maxwell and her legal team wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed for another round of harrowing (not harrowing) interviews about what she claims mostly didn't happen in her time with Jeffrey Epstein. And judging by the lack of pushback, either the DOJ agrees with her or finds that it's in the "best interest of the Administration" (Project 2025 verbiage).

Ghislaine Maxwell and Todd Blanche - Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Maxwell has come up with more memories overnight relating to her interactions with Virginia Giuffre (albeit redacted), or at least some clarification. She didn't not pull Virginia from Mar-a-Lago, as both Virginia and Donald Trump claim, but can't quite remember whether she did or not, with her or anyone else. It seems to have slipped her mind, probably due to her poor memory from being in solitary confinement, as she claimed the previous day.

"I know that I did go to spas, and if I met someone I did ask...so in the realms of possibility it could have, but I have no memory of it."

She also has no recollection of the $30 million in bank records (in her name) from Epstein over the years, nothing beyond her yearly $25,000 paycheck, that is. But she had no control over her own accounts, she says, and the money might have been used to buy a helicopter, or possibly covered the cost of "taking care of" Maxwell over the years. But she claims she always wanted to be financially independent of him--"I was brought up to work"--and the only money she took was loans to help start a business, though there is no business of record on file. She says she "flipped" palatial estates, and even a Gullwing Mercedes and an Aston Martin, and other rare cars. She got her banking license and became a broker for "a minute" and was day-trading in the '90s. Again, nothing on paper. She invested in Apple and Microsoft early on, which Epstein pooh-poohed as nonsense.

Here the legal team jokes about insider trading, then moves on.

A redacted photo of Epstein and Wexner from the Birthday Book

Then she begins to talk about Leslie Wexner, Epstein's one and only public client, who she says was Epstein's "closest friend" from 1991 on. However Wexner didn't like Maxwell because of her "family problems" (referring to Robert Maxwell's history of fraud and mysterious demise in the Atlantic Ocean) and preferred not to be seen anywhere near her in public. But she thinks that may have been a story made up by Epstein as a way to "park [her]" in one place and not be seen with her, himself. A way to conceal things, she says, because "he never loved me. I wasn't his type."

A redacted photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s Birthday Book

And yet Maxwell was still being paid millions of dollars in 2007. "Probably the helicopter," she says—always the helicopter—but never as spending money, never going in and out of her accounts. But she made earlier claims that she had no control or knowledge of her accounts, so how would she know? Then suddenly she perks up, as if remembering--"Oh, $7 million in when, what year?" Blanche says "several," and indicates multiple years that showed her receiving money into her accounts. She backs off. "I don't - I don't remember." The moment has passed. But either way, she says, the notion of money being paid out for recruiting underage girls is "categorically false."

Maxwell and Elon Musk at a Vanity Fair Oscars party hosted by Graydon Carter in 2014 - Getty Images

They move on to Elon Musk. She met him at a Sergey Brin's (co-founder of Google) birthday party on a Caribbean island owned by a "Mr. Pigozzi," where they stayed for three or four days. She says that Musk had been communicating with Epstein via email, but had no more information.

She talks about Andrew Cuomo and his brother Chris, saying she only hung out with them socially but didn't think they knew Epstein, and doubted they would be on his plane or visit Little St. James (Epstein's island).

Leave a comment

She mentions others--John Kerry, whom she met through her ocean work; and Ted Kennedy, whom she knew but Epstein didn't--neither of whom ever visited the island or accompanied Epstein on any of his travels.

The New York Post

But RFK, "Bobby" Kennedy, knew Jeffrey Epstein. The two men had gone on a trip together to the Dakotas to go dinosaur-bone hunting in the early '90s. And though Maxwell had known him for a decade by this time, Epstein didn't meet RFK through her, but likely from his time on the Council of Foreign Relations, or through some of his "fancy" friends like Ace Greenberg and Leslie Wexner. But it was a trip just for paleontology's sake, she says, and she doesn't remember witnessing anything untoward involving young girls.

A note here--she never says "yes" or "no," just "I don't remember." That's important.

Maxwell reiterates that she never saw any man do anything inappropriate with underage girls. Not one.

The New York Post

Her relationship with RFK continued into the 2000s "for sure," but she says she has no "personal knowledge" whether he maintained a relationship with Epstein. When she starts to say something else to the contrary, Blanche cuts her off: "'No personal knowledge' is fine." She takes the bait.

"Everyone puts us together like a monolith. He literally had a separate life from me. I literally had a separate life from him."

Blanche asks about Cheryl Mills, former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of State under Bill Clinton. Maxwell says she met her on a trip to South America with the President, but Epstein wasn't there. She'd been invited by Doug Band, former Deputy Assistant to President Clinton, who didn't know Epstein either, but it had been Epstein who provided the planes for this and other trips. Yet that had been entirely her doing, she says: "I’m not even sure that Epstein had met the President."

Share

Maxwell mentions again her desire for financial independence, claiming to have started the first telehealth medicine with the Cleveland Clinic. However, there is nothing to indicate that she ever worked with the Cleveland Clinic, and their first telehealth program began in 2014 in collaboration with American Well

.

Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell prepare to board Jeffrey Epstein’s jet - The Mega Agency

Back to Clinton (Blanche is fixated on him as a main character, though Maxwell keeps brushing the idea aside), Maxwell says she went on "a lot of trips" with him and got to know his team and social circle. She liked hanging out with the ex-President, and the bells and whistles it afforded her social standing. But Epstein, on the other hand, often ditched Maxwell and Clinton mid-trip, disinterested in their philanthropic plans and flying out to other exotic places—one of many stories she tells to evidence her generous history, and show his disinterest and boredom in doing good deeds. She can't remember how many times this happened, but tells Blanche to just check the logbook for dates and details. He asked her if it was she who filled out the logs, and she says no, she never had access to them; only the pilots kept a record. "I was never allowed, because he didn't want me to see," asserting Epstein logged numerous affairs, or at least trips without her.

Jeffrey Epstein Flight Logs

The last time Ghislaine Maxwell saw Bill Clinton was in 2016, or '17, or '18 (she can't remember) at an event in L.A. She'd met Secretary Hillary Clinton as well, traveling back from Nantucket to New York. And ever after she'd swing by their house in Chappaqua and ring the doorbell for no reason at all. But other than possibly giving money to Clinton's Global Initiative, she didn't think Epstein had any interactions with them at all. And objectively, writing this all down, it felt like a bit of a lovers' spat, or at least jealousy. Why else would Jeffrey Epstein, a man who pride's himself on a fat rolodex of noteables, steer clear of the former President of the United States? Unless something is rotten in the state of Denmark - er - New York.

But I digress.

The Clinton Global Initiative

Maxwell concludes this portion of day two's interview discussing Davos and the World Economic Forum, and stating that she thought President Clinton should have his own Davos. This later materialized as the Clinton Global Initiative, which she claims to have helped start and fill with star power. However, only one name is linked to any of this, and it's Doug Band. So whether or not Maxwell did play a role in the startup of the Initiative, they've wiped her name from the record books for self-preservation.

Leave a comment

For further reading…

The Maxwell Tapes - Part 1 - How They Met

The Maxwell Tapes - Part 2 - Show Me the Money

The Maxwell Tapes - Part 3 - Prince Andrew

The Maxwell Tapes - Part 4 - Fat Cats, Pills, and Politics

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.