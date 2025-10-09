On July 24-25, 2025, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche (Trump’s former defense lawyer in the Stormy Daniels Hush Money case) sat down to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, in hopes of easing public pressure about the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, without actually releasing the files. However, this only increased suspicion, as Maxwell was moved to a minimum-security prison in Texas just after completing the interviews, and supposedly clearing Donald Trump of any wrongdoing. On August 22nd, the DOJ released the interviews, both as transcripts and audio files, to the public. There was intent behind doing this, because they didn’t need to do both; the transcripts would have sufficed. The audio files are meant to elicit a psychological response to the emotional stories of a criminal mastermind.

This is a breakdown of the interviews and my analysis as a transcriber of 14 years.

TRIGGER WARNING: Some discussion of sexual activities with underage girls

In the final minutes of the interview between Deputy U.S. Attorney Todd Blanche and Ghislaine Maxwell, she realizes this is her last chance to make a dent in her sentence and goes full-throttle toward the idea that Jeffrey Epstein was a notorious sex-ring mastermind, though only behind closed doors. Out of sight, out of mind. She says there were women around him all the time, a kind of entourage whenever he left the house, or traveled, or held meetings, or disappeared. But they were, of course, all legal adults, and there of their own free will. They wanted to give him foot massages when he traveled, or held meetings, or disappeared. They wanted to squeeze his shoulders when he - well, you get the idea. But again, of their own free will. I mean, sure sometimes they were topless...

Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre - Netflix

He was always very physical with the women, she says, though vague in her detail (at first). And again, all “of age.” Certainly not 14, 15, 16, but okay, maybe 17. “Because 17 in England, I mean, if someone had said they were 17...” So 17 was okay. Virginia Giuffre was 17. But anything less “ I would have not permitted such a thing.”

Here she begins to discuss “Jane Doe,” who was 14 years old at the time of her abuse. According to Doe, she’d been attending a summer arts camp in Michigan when approached by Maxwell and Epstein, who invited the child and her mother back to Palm Beach. Maxwell, of course, denies the abuse (which she allegedly took part in) and says didn’t meet the girl until she was 16, not 14, and only under the supervision of her mother. Blanche brings up “Kate,” another witness at Maxwell’s trial who alleged abuse. Maxwell claims Kate was 18 when they met. Blanche reminds her that civil testimony turned up a birthday card from Maxwell and Epstein to Kate on her 18th birthday, indicating they knew her prior. She claims to have no memory of the card.

Survivor Chauntae Davies and Jeffrey Epstein

They jump back into Epstein’s preference for women. She claims (similar to Donald Trump’s statement) that Epstein liked his women on the younger side, or at least younger-looking, early 20s, maybe teenagers, but always legal. But, she says, unlike public perception, she hardly knew the man (a recurring theme). If there were orgies, as witnesses claim, she must have missed them. But she begins to say there was one woman she might have believed out of California, who made an allegation of Epstein using his position to— But Blanche cuts her off and asks to move on.

She did see the massages, the masseuses, the models, and notes the blurred lines between. Epstein had three massages a day, which required a revolving door of beautiful women. Even then, he was still with his long-time girlfriend, Eva Andersson, but at some point she married Glenn Dubin (who would also be named in Virginia Giuffre’s civil suit) and had a child. Maxwell says she believes the baby was not biologically Dubin’s, but Epstein’s. The daughter, Celina Dubin, called Epstein “Uncle Jeff,” but reports state that he told his associates he wanted to marry her when she was 19 years old in 2014.

Blanche asks Maxwell what she saw in the massage rooms. Sexual favors? Naked masseuses? Did she discuss sexual favors with the masseuses? Were they underage? No, no, no, she says. She saw nothing. Did nothing. Knew nothing. Did Epstein masturbate during massages? Oh wait, yeah, he did that. And while she claims never to have been in the room while the massages happened, she backtracks and says sometimes he’d be getting massaged while she was rubbing his feet and chatting. And okay, sometimes the masseuse was topless. It’s all very blasé.

Juan Alessi testifies during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021 - Reuters

She never collected money for massages, nor did she pay anyone to give them. That was the houseman’s job. Both housemen, Juan Alessi and Alfredo Rodriguez, would go on to testify against Epstein. Maxwell claims people often paid Epstein directly, sometimes with a check.

The massages increased over time, she says, but because her office was moved “under the stairs” (shout out to Harry Potter) she wouldn’t have seen children coming and going. But if she had she would certainly remember. But then again, some children look like adults, don’t they?

“So could somebody have come in that was more mature-looking? Yes. But I never recall any time seeing what I would characterize as a child coming to give him a massage.”

Blanche asks her if an old guy getting three massages a day ever came off as creepy.

“I don’t think that [the women] thought of him as creepy. And if they did, I never saw them behave like he was being weird. Was it a lot? Yes, it was, for sure.”

But despite what it might have done for his public image, he just preferred younger women, Maxwell says, because it made him feel just as young.

“He found it invigorating. He liked being with younger people...because they gave him ideas, and they were up-to-date on music and slang.”

Here Maxwell heaps the blame on Sarah Kellen, one of four women who worked as Epstein’s assistant and were given immunity in his 2008 sweetheart deal. She would have “interfaced with him,” Maxwell says, claiming not to do so herself, and knowing little about his schedule and daily ins and outs. So what was she doing in her little office under the stairs?

Sex and the City

Blanche wonders how Epstein hid the sexual deviancy behind the popular, hardworking, high-flying financier. He didn’t, she says, and it was common knowledge who Epstein really was, though back then most people in his circle normalized his behavior, including herself. She compares his life to Sex and the City, saying it was normal on television to be an over-sexualized bachelor in New York City. Most men she knew liked women just as much as Epstein did, though not as overtly, and it would take a “cultural shift” over time to understand more appropriate behavior. She says (paraphrasing) that the idea of charging someone who brought young women to Epstein with prostitution or sex-trafficking is rather unfair, when it was the young women who made their own choices. Not children, she clarifies, but women. The buzzy narrative post-Epstein’s first stint in jail has, she says, “mushroomed into...basically...like a Salem witch trial.”

“People have gone and lost their minds for this thing. But the issue is, how do you satisfy a mob who can’t understand the lifestyle, because it’s like P. Diddy in redux on TV with Clintons and Trump? I mean, it’s bananas.”

Again, Maxwell says she was never in the room when Epstein or anyone else was being given a massage. And when it came to someone like former Secretary of Treasury Larry Summers or Bill Clinton, they didn’t go, “Oh my gosh...like, I’m going to get my body rubbed and have some sex.”

“The men that went and had a massage and maybe did something sexual, they’re men.”

She seems to indicate here that while there isn’t a list, there’s a list.

“If you met Epstein, there is no way that this cast of characters, of which it’s extraordinary, and some are in your cabinet who you value as your coworkers and know, would be with him if he was a creep or because they wanted sexual favors. A man wants sexual favors, he will find that.”

Blanche asks when was Maxwell last with Epstein during a massage? She says 2007. Except she’d testified the previous day that they’d stopped working and spending time together in 2005, around the time when Maxwell was caring for Epstein’s ailing mother. Her boyfriend, Ted, had dropped her off at the island for one day, after which she was “relieved” to go home. But she noted there were several women hanging around.

Blanche circles back to talk about Bill Clinton.

It’s important to note here that he brings up Donald Trump only three times during the two days of interviews, whereas Bill Clinton was mentioned 43 times.

‘Parsing Bill’ by Petrina Ryan-Kleid

Maxwell, again, says that she doesn’t think Clinton and Epstein had any relationship at all, other than through her, and doesn’t think they had ever hung out just the two of them. Clinton had likely never been to the island, and saw Epstein as just a “rich guy with a plane.” But when pushed about the awkward painting of Bill Clinton in the notorious blue dress worn by Monica Lewinsky, Maxwell says she has no idea why Epstein had it on his wall. “I thought it was hideous.” Had it been a gift? Maybe. She didn’t know.

Rounding out the discussion—“ovaling” if you will (IYKYK)—Todd Blanche asks about Epstein’s alleged erectile dysfunction (ED), which Maxwell says he claimed he suffered from, and was a big reason why he didn’t have sex with her. He began wearing testosterone patches in the early 1990s, usually multiple at a time, and she says it made him aggressive and mean. In retrospect, she thinks the claims of ED were a lie.

“If any of the stories are true, he couldn’t have had erectile dysfunction. The thing had a priapism , for Christ’s sake.”

Here Maxwell remembers her demure, mindful, meek British self and asks if she can use a “bad word.” Blanche says yes.

“Blow job. He liked blow jobs. That I did observe.” She repeats, any documentation that says he liked blow jobs is true, as well as masturbation, though she thinks actual sexual intercourse was much less. She, again, relates it back to Sex and the City, normalizing the idea of an oversexed bachelor in Manhattan. But she says she never showed anyone how to do anything, never “instructed,” never encouraged, and never watched.

Wait, she just said she watched him have blow jobs--”He liked blow jobs. That I did observe.”

Blanche caught this, too.

“But you said earlier you did see him masturbating in front of masseuses.”

“I don’t know if I said that.”

Maxwell reiterates that there is no list, and that her memory is very poor from sleep deprivation in lockup. Blanche turns back to the birthday book, asking if she remembers writing the letter that, at the time, had been printed in the news. She says she doesn’t, but that it does look like her handwriting and signature. She claims not to have seen the book since 2003, other than sitting behind Epstein’s desk in his home.

Blanche finishes up, saying that he’ll be talking to her lawyer, David Markus, about what they’ll do next, “if anything.”

“I expect that we’ll be in touch soon.”

Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas - Mark Felix/AFP

Seven days later, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) transferred Ghislaine Maxwell from the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida to a minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. Inmates prefer camps because they have a dormitory environment, rather than cells, there are more recreational activities like roller skating, yoga, and Pilates, art classes, crocheting, music programs, and educational and vocational courses. They also focus on community interaction through work-release programs, prioritizing reentry.

Ghislaine Maxwell is due to be released from prison on July 17, 2037 when she will be 75 years old.

