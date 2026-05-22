Today Sarah Kellen (aka “Sarah Vickers” or “Sarah Kensington”), one of Epstein’s most long-time assistants, and labeled as a co-conspirator and given immunity in his 2008 sweetheart deal, named three men who helped Epstein to procure young girls.

They are hairstylist Frederik Fekkai, former Miami Mayor Philip Levine, and photographer Patrick Demarchelier. Though in the files, they are rarely discussed. Here’s where you can find them:

Frederic Fekkai, hairdresser

Ghislaine Maxwell’s July 2025 Proffer

Multiple flight logs to the Virgin Islands

Epstein’s Little Black Book

Virginia Giuffre v. Ghislaine Maxwell—1:15-cv-07433-LAP

Epstein’s 2010 Yom Kippur Breakfast

Many emails scheduling hair appointments for the girls

Florida Politics

Philip Levine, former Mayor of Miami

Sarah Ferguson’s emails with Jeffrey Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell’s July 2025 Proffer

Epstein’s Little Black Book

Many, many emails to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Patrick Demarchelier, Photographer

Epstein’s 2010 Yom Kippur Breakfast

Photoshoot scheduling emails

Sarah Kellen is still considered a co-conspirator in the Epstein investigation, though many claim that, though she was a young adult, she was groomed with the rest of the girls to provide massages in a pyramid network that lasted four decades.

Epstein and Kellen

You can read more about Kellen and the three other women who were given immunity in Epstein’s sweetheart deal in Predatory Victims - Epstein’s Accomplices. This is an ongoing story.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.