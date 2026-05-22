The Men Named by Sarah Kellen
Today Sarah Kellen (aka “Sarah Vickers” or “Sarah Kensington”), one of Epstein’s most long-time assistants, and labeled as a co-conspirator and given immunity in his 2008 sweetheart deal, named three men who helped Epstein to procure young girls.
They are hairstylist Frederik Fekkai, former Miami Mayor Philip Levine, and photographer Patrick Demarchelier. Though in the files, they are rarely discussed. Here’s where you can find them:
Frederic Fekkai, hairdresser
Ghislaine Maxwell’s July 2025 Proffer
Multiple flight logs to the Virgin Islands
Epstein’s Little Black Book
Virginia Giuffre v. Ghislaine Maxwell—1:15-cv-07433-LAP
Epstein’s 2010 Yom Kippur Breakfast
Many emails scheduling hair appointments for the girls
Philip Levine, former Mayor of Miami
Sarah Ferguson’s emails with Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell’s July 2025 Proffer
Epstein’s Little Black Book
Many, many emails to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Patrick Demarchelier, Photographer
Epstein’s 2010 Yom Kippur Breakfast
Photoshoot scheduling emails
Sarah Kellen is still considered a co-conspirator in the Epstein investigation, though many claim that, though she was a young adult, she was groomed with the rest of the girls to provide massages in a pyramid network that lasted four decades.
You can read more about Kellen and the three other women who were given immunity in Epstein’s sweetheart deal in Predatory Victims - Epstein’s Accomplices. This is an ongoing story.
Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.
The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That breakfast list is beyond belief. I can’t even get my head around it…Jane Fonda?? Valerie Plame?
Good info Ellie.................keep it coming!
Americans deserve better.