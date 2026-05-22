The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Italien's avatar
Italien
4h

That breakfast list is beyond belief. I can’t even get my head around it…Jane Fonda?? Valerie Plame?

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9 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
4h

Good info Ellie.................keep it coming!

Americans deserve better.

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