The Missing FBI Interviews - with Wajahat Ali

As they do, the DOJ dropped more files tonight when we were all settling down for the evening. But it wasn’t just emails and court documents, it was the missing 302s discovered by NPR just a week ago. But of the 53 pages of FBI interviews, we only got 16, meaning we’re still missing 37 pages of a young girl’s testimony (now a woman) about being abused by Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and a man named “Jim Atkins,” who may be an academic out of the University of Ohio, Leslie Wexner’s territory.

Another “Mr. Atkins,” you may remember, showed up in the unknown survivor’s journal, c. 1999-2003, which Zev Shalev and I decoded and wrote about a few weeks ago.

We still need the other 37 pages, along with millions of files that inevitably contain the 15-year friendship between Epstein and Trump, but for today we are beginning to piece together the global, multi-industry, trillion-dollar club that abused kids for four decades.

More to come. Thanks for joining me THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali .

Thank you Jessica Talisman, Caro Henry, Angry Artist Revolution, Christine Fox, Pamela, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.