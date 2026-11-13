The list of people who know something about Jeffrey Epstein are getting older and moving on with their lives, all while the DOJ sits on their thumbs and pops Xanax in the bathroom, hoping this will all go away.

Too bad for them, I have trouble letting things go.

One fellow who keeps popping up from the beginning of this story to the very end is a man named Leslie Wexner, a self-made billionaire, and someone who connects the dots to most of Epstein’s financial stakes. According to the most recent court documents and interviews, we still don’t know whether Wexner was a nefarious character, or if he’s someone in Epstein’s orbit who, like many, was sucked in by the glory of a popular Manhattan fraudster, and was willing to buy into anything that brought him closer to the glow.

Epstein with Abigail and Leslie Wexner - DOJ Epstein Files

Originally from Ohio, Wexner was the child of Jewish descent, his mother born in Brooklyn, and his father in Russia. After college, Leslie started working in his parents’ clothing store, “Leslie’s,” so the couple could take a vacation. While they were away, he made a few changes, hoping to improve their profit margins, and when his father hated the idea, Leslie decided to open his own store. With a $5000 loan from his aunt in 1963, Leslie opened The Limited in a suburb of Columbus. He opened a second store a year later, and by 1969 was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He’d have 100 stores by 1976, and by the ‘80s began investing in other retailers, like Victoria’s Secret, lifting the lingerie business out of bankruptcy in 1982 and building the company to an estimated worth of $1 billion a decade later.

With cash to burn, Wexner purchased L Brands, Pink (Victoria’s Secret for teens), Bath & Body Works, Henri Bendel, The White Barn Candle Company, and created a handful of spinoffs, including Lane Bryant, Abercrombie & Fitch, Lerner New York, The Limited Too (a tween brand), and Express. By 2015 he ranked #11 on the Harvard Business Review’s Top 100 Best Performing CEOs in the World.

In 1989, Wexner introduced his money manager, Harold Levin, to a “brilliant young financier.” Levin immediately saw red flags.

“Epstein was trying to explain a currency trade he wanted to do. I have an MBA from Ohio State, and I didn’t understand a word the man said. I told Les, ‘Stay away from him.’” - Harold Levin, for Vanity Fair

Wexner promised not to do business with Epstein, but a few months later he showed back up and announced he would be in charge of all Wexner’s finances, who at the time had stopped taking Levin’s calls. The new working relationship didn’t last long, and Levin quit a few months later when he discovered Wexner had given Epstein power of attorney over all of his finances.

“He was an asshole. The most arrogant person I ever met. I worked for Les for seven years and I never had general power of attorney.” - Harold Levin for Vanity Fair

After Levin lost his job, Epstein started spreading rumors that he’d mishandled Wexner’s money. Levin’s wife left him, taking their three children, and he ended up living in his car.

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Fast-forward, Epstein claimed to work only with clients who had $1 billion in assets or more, but refused to name anyone but Wexner. But according to most people who knew Epstein, he was worth nearly a billion himself, something you couldn’t make being just a money manager for a single client. He was a high-school dropout, spent a few years working as an uncredited math teacher at a Manhattan private school, came from a working-class family with no assets to speak of, and yet his estate included a 51,000-square-foot Manhattan town house on the Upper East Side, a 200-unit apartment complex in Lenox Hill, private jets, a helicopter, a 10,000-acre New Mexico ranch, and a Caribbean island known as “Little Saint James.” And yet, if the math (and W-2s) added up, he should have been making roughly $600,000/year by today’s money, much less back then. Harold Levin made only $250,000.

Ellie's coffee fund

But the paper trail paints a different picture. Because in fact, the Manhattan town house, known as the Herbert N. Straus House, was actually owned by Leslie Wexner himself, purchased in 1989 for $13.2 million. In 1996 Epstein moved into the opulent home after Wexner married Abigail Koppel, a lawyer 24 years his junior, and moved back to Ohio full-time. No money exchanged hands, though there was a bill of sale for $0 to the “Nine East 71st Street Corporation (NES)—the address of the home—in 1998. Epstein carried “some degree of ownership” at NES, but like with most of his financial dealings, there was no paper trail.

9 East 71st Street

In 2011, ownership was transferred again for $0, this time to the Virgin Islands-based company Maple Inc., also run by Epstein. No money was ever publicly transferred to Wexner for the home that is now worth around $67 million.

Leslie Wexner also once owned the 200-unit apartment complex at 301 East 66th Street that the Epstein brothers now co-owned through their companies J. Epstein & Co. and Ossa Properties, though Mark Epstein claims they were unaffiliated (an “error on paper” by New York State). However, when Wall Street Journal reporter Gretchen Morgenson went hunting for the 1991 bill of sale, she came up empty.

“The Journal could find no documents detailing Mark Epstein’s purchase of the building.” - Gretchen Morgenson, The Wall Street Journal

301 East 66th would be used to house an unknown number of underage girls and their billionaire aggressors for many years, and the property is still owned by Mark Epstein to this day.

After Epstein’s first arrest for unlawful sex with a minor in 2006, Wexner publicly cut all ties, condemning Epstein’s actions and distancing himself, even claiming to be one of his victims, leading to his name being mostly redacted in the Epstein Files.

“Being taken advantage of by someone who was so sick, so cunning, so depraved is something that I’m embarrassed that I was even close to.” - Leslie Wexner, 2019

By 2007 Wexner and Epstein had worked together, quite closely, for 18 years. Wexner was still his only public client. And yet he claims Epstein misappropriated nearly $47 million from his family, which Epstein reportedly paid back in 2008. Wexner never reported this theft to the FBI. By this time, all of Wexner’s friends and colleagues had been “iced out” of his life, including anyone who knew anything about his finances.

“His allegiance apparently went to Epstein. Les Wexner, until the time he quit talking to me, was probably the finest person I ever met in my life. He was the most charitable, the most generous, the most understanding. I have nothing but praise for him -- until he just cut his umbilical cord.” - Jim Duberstein, friend

At one point Wexner put Epstein on as a trustee to the Wexner Family Foundation, replacing his own mother, Bella, who had been ill. When she surprised everyone and got better, she wanted her place back. Epstein sued the woman, and she died a few years later.

Wexner at Ohio State

Nobody knows whether Les Wexner was an active force in Jeffrey Epstein’s life or an older man who was taken advantage of and looked to Epstein for popularity and a kind of zeal that drew in a long list of Hollywood and congressional types. But either way, on the limited paper trail we have, they were connected at the hip. Wexner gifted Epstein one of the biggest mansions in New York City, maybe a 200-unit apartment building, too. He gave Epstein power of attorney over all of his finances and family trusts. He made him Director of the Wexner Foundation and the Wexner Heritage Foundation, as well as President of N.A. Property Inc.

Wexner “sold” his Boeing 727, later coined the “Lolita Express,” to Epstein for $10 million, but there are no public records of the sale and it can only be confirmed by associates. Epstein designed and developed Wexner’s yacht, the Limitless, which was the largest privately-owned American yacht in 1997, and held the title for several years.

The “Lolita Express”

So what was it? Why was Wexner so enamored? Was Epstein his “fixer,” like everyone said, or just a cunning yes-man?

Whatever it was, they seemed to complement each other’s needs.

“Les knows everything about me. He knows every experience I’ve had.” - Jeffrey Epstein

Some question whether the men had a sexual relationship, though there’s no evidence other than the “I’d give you anything” attitude Wexner showed Epstein from day one, signing over his power of attorney. But Wexner started dyeing his hair. He got a personal trainer. He invested in a new wardrobe. In a diary entry dated three years after meeting Epstein, Wexner wrote, “I finally like myself.” When asked in a February 2026 deposition if he ever had a sexual relationship with Epstein, Wexner stated, “Absolutely not. I’m very straight. Super straight.”

“Les would wear the tightest jeans you saw. I don’t know how he didn’t cut off blood supply to his private parts.” - Former Victoria’s Secret executive

Epstein attempted to gain control of the old bachelor’s love life, too, though Wexner’s mother tried to get her son to drop the friendship; she hated Epstein. And when Abigail Koppel came along, Epstein arranged a prenup for the pair and attended their wedding. When Wexner and his new bride moved back to Ohio, Epstein and his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, often came for visits, and would eventually buy property there.

Epstein’s home in New Albany, which has never been investigated

Sometimes they sent girls and women to Ohio, including Maria Farmer, one of the first victims to report Epstein’s sexual abuse to the FBI, and who claims Wexner and his wife were aware of the crimes and controlled who came and went with armed security and dogs.

Today Leslie Wexner lives with his wife Abigail on a 335-acre estate in New Albany, Ohio. They have four children, and Wexner serves as a member of the Ohio State University Medical Center Board and Chairman of The New Albany Company, a real estate development firm he founded in 1987. He also continues to manage the Wexner Foundation, which funded several ventures for Epstein and his friends.

The Wall Street Journal

In January 2026, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed 88-year-old Wexner to give his deposition before Congress, which he did a month later. It had been nearly seven years since Epstein died in jail, and forty years after their first meeting. As expected, Wexner minimized his personal relationship with Epstein, claiming to have no knowledge of any sexual crimes with underage girls, and characterizing himself as gullible, another of Epstein’s many victims. One of Epstein’s most high-profile victims, Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre would contradict that statement in a January 2016 deposition, claiming she’d been trafficked to Wexner. Other victims state clearly that Wexner knew about the circumstances and allowed for them to happen. He denies these claims.

“I mean, when I look in the mirror, I know I see an honest person, but in this, I was completely blind.” - Leslie Wexner

Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.