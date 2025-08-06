The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth's avatar
Leslie Goodman-Malamuth
Aug 6

Terrific work on a subject that nobody’s touched—Epstein’s Soviet-style apartment building.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
PW's avatar
PW
Aug 6

Magnificent and important work! Thank you for the 💯 effort.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ellie Leonard
148 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture