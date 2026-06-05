The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Beth Fitzpatrick's avatar
Beth Fitzpatrick
16h

As someone who has worked with kids for nearly 50 years ( now retired) and who worked with girls of sexual assault, our focus MUST BE on education. We can't leave it solely up to parents because sometimes its the parents, relatives,teachers, clergy who are doing the abusing. I dont have an answer on how to implement this type of education but if we EMPOWER the children, THEY will be less likely to be victims.

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Robespierre35's avatar
Robespierre35
17h

He was a disgusting pig and was able to go to hell without facing justice.

We have to make sure that this never happens again!

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