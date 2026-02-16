The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robinsar's avatar
Robinsar
10h

He has flooded Texas TV with ads saying how he is supported by Trump. Well I guess so!!! Honestly the guy has a totally creepy face and vibe.

Like you need to lock your doors if he was a neighbor. Come on Texas…we can do better!!!!

Reply
Share
4 replies
Wade Baynham's avatar
Wade Baynham
10h

Thank you, Ellie. I saw you with Glenn Kirschner and really am grateful for your work bringing the receipts on the Epstein class, for the sake of the survivors, and every decent human being.

Reply
Share
131 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture