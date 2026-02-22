Former Prince Andrew is a lesson in the power of armchair detective work, what to look for, how to find investigative nuggets, and ultimately how to nip heinous bad actors in the bud. So when I opened the files and searched for “Prince Andrew,” I was sorely disappointed. But when I dug a little deeper and discovered that he was not only Prince Andrew, but The Duke, HRH The Duke, PA, pipex, aace, abx17, Andrew, and Mr. Invisible, a whole new world opened up to me, filled with conversations that were never meant to be public, and for good reason. And it got me thinking—how many pseudonyms are we dealing with when it comes to all these co-conspirators? What are we missing? Whose obscure nicknames and emails have we yet to discover? Because don’t kid yourself, it’s all there. And we’re going to find it.

These are the emails of Former Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and a handful of their closest narcissistic friends, including a very public lawsuit from former secretary, Johnny O’Sullivan, and the discovery of a photograph hidden for over a decade by Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre, and the massive public outcry that followed.

I have included all of the original typos and conversation.

These are Andrew’s emails.

3/10/2001 8:54 AM

PA: I will be arriving on the evening on 9th of April and in town for 10/11 and then off to Bahamas on 12. I will then be in New York from the evening of 2 May until the evening of 4 May. Hope this helps. A

Prince Andrew at Tramp Nightclub in London, 2001 - Tatler

Prince Andrew is alleged to have raped Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre on March 10, 2001 at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment, after meeting her at Tramp Nightclub in London.

3/20/2001 9:36 AM

PA: Right then, my programme. I arrive on the 9th around lunchtime. I have a supper to go to at around 1900 but will be free prior to that. I am staying with the British Consul that night. I have a full day of meetings on the 10th in New York and then I fly up to Boston for the night and most of the next day. I will be free when I get back to New York on the evening of the 11th and would dearly love a bed for the night somewhere prior to taking off to Nassau on the 12th, Thursday. I am going via Miami. I will have a staff with me, but they go back from Boston on 11th when I come back to New York. Look forward to hearing from you. Masses of love A. xxx PS nothing else to report from here!

4/22/2001 2:04 PM

GM: Turn your sound up... In returm for the 2 attachments you sent me. I have not sent this to T I will let you do the honnours

GM: Don’t know yet what the plans are for those dates. Any visits to 71st have to know I think be considered public as there was a huge article in the papers w/pictures after your last visit. Perhaps I have enjoyed too much sun. Who is AKE? Glad about the hospitality. I hope you will tell me first hand about the different types of hospitality when I see you. Kisses Gx

6/2/2001 6:30 PM

Tom Pritzker: A, Hope all is well. WE have decided to delay the Series C for Reliant and I want to brief you on that. We had extensive discussions with Thom Wiesel Partners (an investment banking firm in California) who was to lead the Series C round. In leading the round, they would negotiate terms and invest a sizeable amount. We worked with them for 2 months and did, in fact, fully negotiate terms. The week before we were to sign they pulled out. T hey gave several reasons including that we were not meeting target revenues on some of the drugs. That is true for some of the drugs and not for others. I have known Wiesel for many years and the whole thing is a bit strange in terms of the last minute pull out. There are rumors that they are in trouble, but I have no idea if that is accurate. In any event, in view of this, we are going to delay the offering for several months. We will probably provide a bridge loan ourselves as we still think this company has great potential, but want to get a little longer track record before we go to the market for money. That’s the concise version of the story. It is still unfolding, but I wanted you to have a heads up at this point. Best, tjp

PBS

8/16/2001 11:09 AM - 9:42 PM

PA: I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time! How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx

GM: So sorry to disappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends. Will let you know about some church meetings on those dates Kisses Gx

The Royal Family at Balmoral - The Times

PA: Distraught! You probably wouldn’t know but I lost my valet on Thursday. He died in his sleep. He had been with me since I was 2. I am a little off balance as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the RN and now my whole life is in turmoil. as I have no one to look after me. He was a real rock and almost a part of the family. If you have any good ideas as to how to get my mind back on track I’d be grateful for advice. See you real soon... I hope if you are coming over. A xxx

9/19/2001 9:37 AM - 9:42 AM

GM: [sends attachment to Thomas Pritzker]

PA: It looks like my planned trip to New York in October is on. I am now planning to come out on Saturday 13 and stay Sun/Mon/Tue and fly back overnight Tue/Wed. It is going to be a changed programme from what was previously planned. But look out I’m coming. Also I am planning a rescheduled trip either at the end of November or beginning of December for the bit we missed last week. Thanks for the picture. You got my message about Cheney didn’t you!! Oh and apparently I have heard there is an investigation in Germany into Bin Laden’s brokers as he was going short on Insurance and Airlines on Monday last week! Masses of love A xxx Don’t be away too long the weather is disgusting here you need some!!

GM: You know that I follow your every command - I shall be arriving in Euorpe Fri Gx

Washington Square Park, New York, October 14, 2001 - AP

10/15/2001 3:07PM

GM: It is the year 2032, and a father and his son walk the streets of lower Manhattan. Approaching the site where the WTC used to be in the end of the 20th century, the father sighs and comments, “to think that right here usedto be the Twin Towers...” The son, not understanding, asks his father: “What are the Twin Towers?” The father smiles and looks at the son and explains, “The Twin Towerswere two huge buildings that used to be here until 2001, when the Arabs destroyed them.” The son looks up at his father, and asks, “And what are the Arabs?”

1/11/2002 2:52 - 9:01 PM

GM: Guday - as they say where you are. Nice idea having me show up and no one be there for my Birthday party. Just you wait as they say. Tom wants to know if you are free for a dinner 23 Jan. He has to have a dinner for a man called Peter Foy ( I can explain when you call) and he is putting together a list of distinguished (Can’t think how he thought of you). He is optioning Jacob R you don’t have a problem with that do you? Ok so let me know ASAP

PA: Well I was asked what would get you going! Lynn is trying very hard here! And not succeeding like you could or would! 23rd has an evening lecture to chair at 1830 and until I get in touch with my office next week I don’t know what time it ends. But if it finishes at a reasonable time for me to make dinner I am free thereafter so a tentative yes is my instant reply on Saturday morning here in the sun! Oh please tell Tom that I have been trying to reply to his email and for some reason his email address won’t accept it. It says it has permanent fatal errors. Masses of love from Melbourne for the weekend! A xxx

GM: Permanent fatal errors? Gx

Ellie's Coffee Fund

1/12/2002 12:58 AM

January 2002 - The Times

GM: Tom says is the 22nd better or poss even 24th? Your not too jealous that you are lying in the sun because I am doing the same Gx

PA: No I have it on good authority from Dilworth that the lecture will be over by 2000 so 23rd is yours. A xxxx Blustery but sunny today. Good golf and won the money. Tomorrow boating and relaxing!

1/20/2002 12:50 PM

GM: Jane Simmick’s numbers: Cell [REDACTED] Home [REDACTED]

2/27/2002 5:48 PM

Juan Esteban Ganoza: [forwarded to Andrew by Ghislaine] Ok, before we speak on the phone... There are several things we could do on Sunday, depending on what he feels like doing: We could ride Peruvian Paso horses in the morning. I would organize a small group of friends and get a few horses and go either to a beach or the fields. Then we can go to a nice summer home and do a small / private lunch in front of the sea, and at night we can go to a local restaurant. The night time on Sunday is not going to be so “active,” as a lot of the restaurants are closed, and on Sunday nites people do not go out much except to go to a movie ( so no night club going). Instead of the Peruvian Pasos, we could also organize a Polo game if he plays polo and would rather ride that type of horse. Or we can rent a small plane and go to see the Nazca Lines, and then go to another place that is in the area called Paracas and go water-skiing still in the morning. Paracas is a very special bay for water-skiing, very flat in the early morning and very windy latter on. We can then have lunch in a very nice private Hacienda near by or come back to Lima to have lunch by the sea. Lunches in Lima on the summer time are late, around 3:30 pm or 4 pm (after lots of wine and beach).

The Royal Ascot, June 22, 2000 - Shutterstock

About the girls... how old is he ? I doubt it that he will find someone here, but we can try. I am leaving now to go to the gym. I will be back to my office early tomorrow; if you prefer to talk to me tonight you can reach me at my mobile (511) 735 2000 Besos JE

2/28/2002 12:30 AM - 6:30 AM

GM: [to Andrew] What do you think Gx

PA: I am overwhelmed at the kindness and generosity of the offers that are being made for me. I would love to do them all but fear that there would not be enough time! However I am afraid that horses and I do not mix particularly well but the trip to see the Lines sounds really interesting. As far as food is concerned I am very easy and will fit in with whatever he plans and I don’t mind what time it is at all. As for girls well I leave that entirely to you and Juan Estoban! I am going to have more time after tomorrow to know what will happen and when in Peru so I will be in touch again on Friday. Masses of love A xxx

Share

3/2/2002 12:26 AM

GM: Thought you would like to see what I sent - Have a great time Gx

I just gave Andrew your telephone no. He is interested in seeing the Nazca Lines. He can ride but it is not his favorite sport ie pass on the horses. Some sight seeing some 2 legged sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy. I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun. He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw. Call me if you have any questions - otherwise you can expect a very English sounding gentleman on the phone to call up and say hi. I told him it would be best if he made his plans directly with you. The only part that I am jealous about is that he will get to see you and that he will be in Peru and have you as his tour guide for a day. Besos Gx

PA: Got it I will ring him today if I can. Love you A xxx

3/3/2002 12:26 AM - 3:46 AM

GM: [attachment]

PA: I am just off from SFO now and could well be without internet access in Belize so I will try to ring you sometime tomorrow to find out the number for Peru. I will be in GMT +6 from tonight that’s 2 hours earlier than here in SFO. A xxx

3/31/2002 9:51 PM

GM: Sweat pea - sorry you had to rush home, and also under such sad circumstances. However much the passing was to be expected in one so old, it does not make it any less sad. She was wonderful, and I am happy that I managed to meet her and speak with her.We shall reschedule.Love you Gx

Leave a comment

To be continued…

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.