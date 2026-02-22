Former Prince Andrew is a lesson in the power of armchair detective work, what to look for, how to find investigative nuggets, and ultimately how to nip heinous bad actors in the bud. So when I opened the files and searched for “Prince Andrew,” I was sorely disappointed. But when I dug a little deeper and discovered that he was not only Prince Andrew, but The Duke, HRH The Duke, PA, pipex, aace, abx17, Andrew, and Mr. Invisible, a whole new world opened up to me, filled with conversations that were never meant to be public, and for good reason. And it got me thinking—how many pseudonyms are we dealing with when it comes to all these co-conspirators? What are we missing? Whose obscure nicknames and emails have we yet to discover? Because don’t kid yourself, it’s all there. And we’re going to find it.

These are the emails of Former Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and a handful of their closest narcissistic friends, including a very public lawsuit from former secretary, Johnny O’Sullivan, and the discovery of a photograph hidden for over a decade by Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre, and the massive public outcry that followed.

I have included all of the original typos and conversation.

These are Andrew’s emails.

4/1/2002 11:37 AM

PA: Got your message this morning. Sorry to have missed you yesterday I will ring you later today to chat. A xxx

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, 1986 - Shutterstock

4/2/2002 11:39 PM

GM: Andrew is your birthday [REDACTED]? Gx

4/5/2002 8:29 AM

PA: Both wrong! Try again!!

8/24/2002 12:13 AM - 6:35 PM

GM: Just to let you know that Philip has now also baled from the w/e for some pathetic little business reason. Our w/e is turning out to be just you and me at this point. Of course if you think we would have more fun elsewhere don’t hesitate to let me know as I would hate to be the spoiler. [REDACTED] has also just called to say she may now not come. She’ll let me know tom or the next day. Regardless , Philip will be in Miami Tues when you arrive and you can stay w/him ( he has a separate guest house on the grounds where you would be comfortable to go out for one night w/him in Miami for some fun. What do you think. Gx

Former Miami Mayor, Philip Levine

PA: I am beginning to think that this is all getting in the too difficult bracket. As the planning is getting more difficult over the bank holiday weekend here I am thinking now I might join Sarah and the kids to Sotogrande for a few days which would be a very important and good thing for the girls, rather than trek across the pond. Please will you give me permission to do so and I am conscious of the “better offer” syndrome but in this case it wouldn’t be that... I think! Let me know when you get up. Masses of love A xxx

GM: Andrew sweet heart - I fully understand if you want to spend time w/Sarah and the kids. I will not be remotely offended - sad not to spend time w/you and sad not to see you but at this point w/precious holidays and few days off I agree that this idea of coming to the Island looks less appealing. Both Carol and Philip and now possibly Doug again are re jigging their dates so who knows - I’ call you later or you can call me. My direct line is [REDACTED] Gx

8/25/2002 1:00 AM - 3:04 PM

PA: Darling! My apologies for not ringing you back but have been very busy. As you surmise I will not now come if you don’t mind as I would love to spend this valuable time with my kids. I will ring you later and we can chat. Masses of love A xxx

GM: No problem , [REDACTED] who is now coming and 5 other stunning red heads will all just have to play with ourselves. Just kidding - [REDACTED] is coming and instead of staying the whole time on the island I will now go back to PB for part of the w/e I shall miss you I love you lots Gx

8/27/2002

PA: I am very sad at not coming to join you but I am so glad to be able to see more of my kids that the compensation is justified. But whatever I love you and am longing to see you when either you or I are in the same part of the world. For your information I will be coming to New York on 16th Sept and staying 2 nights with Rothschild! Then going on to Aspen and then returning to Philadelphia and places East until 29th then back to UK for a couple of days before going to Croatia and the Gulf states followed by Jordan and back to London on 15th Oct. I will then be coming to New York on that Friday the 19th for a dinner on the Monday evening and then getting back to London on the Tuesday. So look forward to catching up with you before you disappear to some exotic place and please don’t catch anything nasty on your travels! Masses of love and thanks A xxx

10/28/2002 10:42 AM - 6:34 PM

PA: Gmax! Intelligence suggests Angie is going to be in New York This week. Love you. xxx

GM: Sorry - I am in LA on my way to Hawaii. Is it true you are having more children? I shall have to refer to you as super sperm! Gx

PA: Well you aren’t much help are you!!! No I am not having any more children and don’t believe everything you read in the papers! Sarah said that she’d like to have another child if she could and if too old might adopt one instead, in answer to a throw away question in a week long trek around Sierra Leone a couple of weeks ago that appeared in the Observer Magazine this weekend. In fact a very good article considering the difficulty factor of the Journalist! What are you going to do to help me then? Masses of love A xxx

GM: Hey - I did not read it it was healine news on CNN - sorry no I can’t help opn this one - I’ll get her next timed G

10/29/2002 10:30 AM

PA: As I said in my message last night I had a really good dinner with CB last night. Sorry I wasn’t up at 0140 when you rang! But Cazzy told me exactly what you had told me with much greater and graphic detail and so I knew when CB rang her what the score was and I told CB that you had said things weren’t going well and that I was to ring him but you had told me nothing else (protect). What a story and it would seem he is really angry and upset not so much by the outcome but by her behavior towards him. They met in the street not so long ago after the letter and it also seemed she was out of it and then told Louis everything they had discussed. It is a nasty little episode and although he is getting over it, it is leaving a very bad taste in his mouth.

Apart from that he seems on an even keel! He took a flame to Knowsley for the weekend with whom he mutually broke up with after the summer. He seemed quite happy with that and she went with him at less than 24 hours notice so he’s not lost any of his abilities! However I think we need to get him away from the UK for a short while like you did for me originally and he needs to be de-britished and un-uked! As for the future he knows there are a great many wonderful girls some of whom are divorced with children and he can’t deal with any of the baggage that comes with that aspect so he’s still looking but not with much enthusiasm. I am at a loss as to what to suggest other than the above. Otherwise we had a great boys dinner at Harry’s Bar and thought of you...not much! Love you and completely understand you can’t help on the AKE front this time! A xxx

12/24/2002 10:26 AM

PA: I do believe that tomorrow is of some significance to you! I am not emailing about that but something else that I thought you ought to know seeing as you are so into gossip and I think I might have some for you! I last spoke to you when Carol R. was coming over to see you and you mentioned something about a man called George C. Well I have been sending round electronic Christmas cards recently and apart from sending you one I sent one to Carol and she came back this weekend with another piece of the puzzle.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, starring George Clooney, premiered Thursday, December 19th, 2000

She saw Mr C, as she says, at the premiere of his new movie on Thursday and they managed to “higher” (her word) to each other and apparently no one can “hither” like Mr. C. Now the indiscreet bit and the bit I don’t understand: she said that she got to “licky-palm” with him. What is “licky-palm”? Is this something I must try today? Whatever sending you some love today... A xxx

GM: I miss you- hope santa brings you something fun Gx

3/31/2003 8:43 AM

PA: Dear Maxwell! Where have you been and what have you been up to? You have made no attempt to keep in touch recently and I am concerned you are becoming a hermit! I would love to be able to get away from here, but with this war on the media would go bananas if I was to be known to be out of the country whilst this was on. I am becoming frustrated at this slight caging! I have just set sent the girls off with their mother for a couple of weeks of holiday and I have made provision for spending time with them away but now that circumstances force me to be here I am ‘home alone’ for a couple of weeks! Anyway sending you masses of love and hope to see you soon! A (frustrated) xxx

GM: I love you and think of you very often - I am flying to LSJ today from PB in the helicopter! I’ll call you w/the sat phone - the good news is that I will be in London for a week alone and would love love to spend time with you - Call you later You are my best friend - Gx

4/11/2004 1:11 PM

PA: Dear Darling Ghislaine, Things are really busy here and also things are changing rapidly about tomorrow. This is because my meeting in Orlando has been cancelled as the man had to go into Hospital for a knee op. My team who were with him in Antigua told him to go and have it fixed and he is still there. I am now trying to get his plane to deliver me to New York on Monday sometime in the afternoon or at least around then but it could be as early as lunchtime. I have to be back at Teterboro’ at 1130 on Tuesday to go to Montreal. I will then return directly through JFK in the evening to catch my flight at 2100 to London. I am needed back in town on Wednesday. So I will ring you later today or tomorrow morning with the final timings. Sorry to be so uncertain this late in the day! The policeman is doing his nut! Love A xxx

A swank affair in 2000

10/5/2004 7:04 PM

PA: Title: This weekend Hi Darling, For some reason I cannot get through on the network I am on in CO to your cell. I will arrive on Sunday morning from LA at sometime arouund 7am. I have not cancelled my hotle reservation yet because if you are not going to be in town it would probably be easier to use that as HQ rather than your home. I will be back at my hotel in Denver around 1700 this eve but out to dinner. Give us a call to discuss the weekend plan. Love you A xxx

9/2/2005 2:51 PM

PA: Darling Oops! I will be arriving in LA on flight number QF 025 at 1045 on Sunday 2nd October. I am then in your hands (Literally) until Saturday/Sunday, when I have to return to London, either from LA or New York. If you want me to leave any earlier then just let me know and I will change my flight times. Will you be organizing international flights in the US? Let me know if this is OK. Love you A xxx

David Stern: [to Epstein] Should I write to PA as “requested” by F.?

9/6/2009 7:12 AM - 11:31 AM

Note: we have a long stretch of time where there appear to be many missing emails, culminating in a blossoming friendship between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein

PA: Dear Jeffrey, It has been far too long since we were in contact. Hope you are well? I have been following you vicariously through various mutual friends... Life in my world is as busy as ever and the demands are every increasing on my time. Having said that I really enjoy the work on behalf of the UK and I can make a real contribution to the UK’s economy and prosperity through the activity and interventions I make. I have to go to Paris this coming weekend, 11th to 14th Sept, and I remember that you have an apartment in Paris and was just wondering if I might be allowed to use it for the weekend? This is a private weekend and I am already booked into a hotel but on the off chance that you would allow me to use your apartment it would be really great from a number of perspectives. If this is either inappropriate or unavailable then I apologise for asking. I look forward to catching up with you personally before too long and in the meantime send you my very best wishes. Andrew

JE: of course... you may use car and driver, if you like. [REDACTED] will organize..

PA: Dear J, Thank you so much for your hospitality. I will await [REDACTED] contacting me to iron out arrangements. Look forward to seeing you soon. A

