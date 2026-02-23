Former Prince Andrew is a lesson in the power of armchair detective work, what to look for, how to find investigative nuggets, and ultimately how to nip heinous bad actors in the bud. So when I opened the files and searched for “Prince Andrew,” I was sorely disappointed. But when I dug a little deeper and discovered that he was not only Prince Andrew, but The Duke, HRH The Duke, PA, pipex, aace, abx17, Andrew, and Mr. Invisible, a whole new world opened up to me, filled with conversations that were never meant to be public, and for good reason. And it got me thinking—how many pseudonyms are we dealing with when it comes to all these co-conspirators? What are we missing? Whose obscure nicknames and emails have we yet to discover? Because don’t kid yourself, it’s all there. And we’re going to find it.

These are the emails of Former Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and a handful of their closest narcissistic friends, including a very public lawsuit from former secretary, Johnny O’Sullivan, and the discovery of a photograph hidden for over a decade by Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre, and the massive public outcry that followed.

I have included all of the original typos and conversation.

These are Andrew’s emails.

9/13/2009 7:50 AM

JE: is everything going well, ?

11/27/2009 3:59 AM 9:01 AM

PA: Dear Jeffrey, Hope you are having a slightly more relaxed Thanksgiving weekend. I am in Singapore this weekend working up some Asian business having spent the last 8 days relaxing on Gan in the Maldives at the Shanri La resort there. Relaxed and refreshed I’m back at the work stuff. The reason for my email is not only to wish you a happy Thanksgiving but I have just had notification of a requirement to be in Paris during the weekend of 4th to 6th December. Please may I stay in your beautiful apartment again? Wishing you well from the far side of the Planet. A

JE: is valson there?

Andrew and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, 2010

12/23/2009 12:48 PM - 7:32 PM

JE: did everything go alright?

PA: Dear Jeffrey, Paris was a wonderful weekend spent working with an interesting American family Bank who are after some help in the Middle East; a gap in their geographic coverage. I’ve been doing so much travelling this year that I can’t keep up with myself (30 countries in the last 4 months alone). But I am at home now for a couple of weeks to try to re-orientate myself before starting again on 11th Jan. Have a really wonderful Christmas in the Sun and I hope that we will have a chance to catch up in 2010. Thank you again for the use of your wonderful apartment in Paris. A

JE: which middle east country are you strongest

PA: UAE. But could do all if required. A

1/16/2010 11:21 AM - 2:22 PM

JE: andrew, if you could give me a call 561 655 7626

PA: Will do. In very poor coverage area right now. Will try Sunday when I’m back in Abu Dhabi proper. A

1/28/2010 10:25 AM

JE: Boris said he will see you today. he is a good guy

PA: What a great guy! We discussed you for most of the time... By the way congratulations on getting your travel ban lifted and also understand new information now available on the whole issue and hope you get a clean resolution. See you soon. Come to Paris and we’ll catch up. A

Note: Epstein was required to serve 12 months’ of home confinement after his first jail term, allowing him only to be at his residences, which included New York, Palm Beach, New Mexico, Paris, and the Virgin Islands. As a Level-3 sex offender, Epstein was required to check in with the NYPD every 90 days. Reports show he missed 34 (all) check-ins over 8 years without facing punishment.

2/17/2010 11:28 PM

JE: hope friday doesn’t freak you out, old man

2/19/2010 12:17 PM

PA: Dear Jeffrey, Nothing frightens me that much. And in any case I’m only 40ten today!! Hope to see you soon. Lots to catch up on. A PS S asks: can she stay in your wonderful home in New York this week? A

Shared by Fergie for Andrew’s 60th Birthday - Instagram: @sarahferguson15 / Alex Bramall

4/15/2010 2:37 AM - 5:59 AM

JE: jes staley will be in london on thurs the 22.. i think you should meet if you are in town.. head of jpm investment back,, next chairman

PA: Hi, I would love to but sadly heading into the stan’s today and back via Kiev next Fri/Sat, so will miss him. But I will make sure I meet him soon on another trip. Also I have no immediate plans to drop by New York but I think I should at some stage soon. I’ll look and see if I can make a couple of days before summer. It would be good to catch up in person. A

5/17/2010 9:17 PM

PA: [”Re: Jes Staley”] Thought you’d like to know he’s coming into London next week and I’m trying to find a slot for him in my schedule next week to meet him. (I have met him already in NY, June last year) A

5/18/2010 2:27 AM - 3:18 AM

JE: we should try to talk before

PA: Will do. I’m in KL and Singapore until Sunday night. I’ll ring Monday evening London time if that suits?

JE: yes

5/27/2010 4:32 AM - 10:26 AM

JE: I know you are seeing Jes Staley this morning , he is like family. can be trusted. 100%

PA: Thanks. You should know that I was seeing David Rowland, my trusted money man whom you know from a long time ago. He saw Hugo Swire, the new Minister of State Northern Ireland about some Savings and Loan problem in NI, prior to me going round to see him; but Hugo asked him a very direct question about whether or not I was still seeing you. David played a very dead hand but David said he was surprised at the question when he told me. He also said in nearly the same breath that Peter Mandelson wouldn’t be getting any favours from this government. Just thought you should know. A

JE: I used to shoot with Hugo. His great friend , Nick Leese is coming to see me next week.

PA: Great meeting with Jess. We’ll be keeping in touch. A

6/14/2010 9:54 AM - 5:26 PM

JE: if you can find time to show jes around with Vera that would be fun,, he told me he ran into you tonight.

PA: Saw your previous email, Who is Vera ? Saw Jes in Harry’s Bar. Will contact him in the morning. A

Ellie's Coffee Fund

6/15/2010 1:26 AM - 6:42 PM

JE: a great friend of mine,, very pretty, ,”[REDACTED]” <[REDACTED]>, she is my future ex wife, i know jes and she would love to see home

PA: :) very sweet of you. i would love that , thank you xxx

PA: No response from your future ex. I emailed her this morning but I suspect it went into her junk email folder. Am having dinner with Jes tomorrow evening. A

JE: why? are you spamming beautiful russians, — anyway her email is down her phone number is [REDACTED] she is expecting your call

6/19/2010 6:22 PM

PA: This is the thing I sent David. A [”A democracy is always temporary in nature”]

7/24/2010 5:14 PM

JE: I will be in paris starting tomorrow

PA: Congratulations! DS told me you were allowed out from yesterday. How long in Paris for? I am back in London from 16th. A

JE: Im totally completely and done will be in paris for a while. then the ranch in new Mexico. .. there is so much opportunity here Ive had non stop all day meetings and my friends are super flush with cash , and nothing to do. lets get moving. ie. Leon black is sitting with 20 billion dollars , and hungry for deals.

PA: really, really good news. If you are in Paris around the 16th I’ll be across to pay homage to your new life ahead!.... And as far as things to do I have, with DS a good brain to make things happen. Even looking at purchases from government of up to £3B each.

8/10/2010 11:59 AM

JE: when are you back in london ?

PA: I am back in London from 16th to 24th. But will have to go to Geneva for a couple eof days probably next Friday and Saturday.

8/11/2010 9:09 PM

JE: I have a friend who i think you might enjoy having dinner with,, her name is [REDACTED] she will be in london 20-24

8/12/2010 4:44 AM - 4:51 PM

PA: Of course. I am in Geneva until the morning of the 22nd but would be delighted to see her. Will she be bringing a message from you? A

JE: [REDACTED]

PA: Great. Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well? A

JE: she 26, Russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email

PA: That was quick! How are you? Good to be free?

JE: [REDACTED] .. great to be free of many things

PA: So many opportunities that I am frustratingly not allowed to participate in. And so many that are obvious but can’t get anyone to fire on. Must come and see you sometime soon.

JE: anytime, otherwise end of sept i’ll come again to paris

8/29/2010 12:48 PM

JE: [to unknown] Please send me Tim Collins number so I can pass on to PA

9/9/2010 5:31 PM

JE: I will be in london the 24-29

9/24/2010 6:03 PM

PA: Looking forward to seeing you on Monday. Where are you staying and do you want to come to BP to catch up first and then go out to dinner somewhere? What are your plans? A

9/26/2010 11:34 AM

JE: see you tomorrow night for dinner ,, i’ll be in in the morning

PA: Great! Where do you want to go — private at BP or out in a private room or in a restaurant? Do you want company and if so have you got any in mind? A

JE: still in new york, United Nations and attendees are delaying my trip.

PA: Any idea when you might be coming over if at all? Just need to see if I’m going to be here!

JE: give me a number to call

PA: [REDACTED]

Share

9/27/2010 3:34 PM

JE: already in london, what time woudl you like me and vera.. we will also need/ have private time,

PA: I am just departing Scotland should be down by 1800. I’ll ring you when I get down if you can give me a number to ring. Alternatively we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy. A

9/28/2010 2:06 PM

JE: schedule?

PA: Apologies. Email down out here for a minor firewall problem and the system is down. [Blackberry] is still working. Would you want to go out or what plan do you have in mind.

JE: Of course see you then

9/29/2010 11:15 AM - 2:07 PM

JE: g is here with me,, i am meeting with Eduardo at Cipriani , at 130. what are you doing

PA: Sadly can’t have lunch with Saudi Prince and then out to secret intelligence firm. Free from 1600 before G comes to me at 1700.

Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud - Photo SPA

JE: Should I come there at 4? Or where?

PA: Delighted for you to come here to BP. Come with whomever and I’ll be here free from 1600ish to 2000. A

JE: See you at 4

10/1/2010 11:21 AM

PA: J, Had a really good dinner with DR last night. He was suitably modest when I told him of your compliment! 1 for you he is actively seeking high net worth individuals for his Private Bank. Perhaps this is an avenue for your undecided Chinese? And he agrees that the concentration should be on who pays whom and when! Great to see you hope Paris is fun.... A

JE: His bank just might be the place.. I guess i should learn more.. Will dr be in paris anytime soon.

PA: No he’s heading to Miami on Sunday and then up to New York for dinner on Friday. Back next Saturday. A

10/7/2010 12:27 AM - 7:14 AM

JE: i want to go to Tripoli lets organize with pa

David Stern: Spoke to PA. Tripoli can be organized, he wants more details. When can I call you ? (I’m on flight to Israel between 930 - 1400 Paris time)

10/29/2010 4:10 PM

JE: I know that sheik hamad, was just there should punch my card, with him you can also tell him that he is my neighbor in new york, and Alberto Pinto also did my house. he is good friends with alberto, whose dog ws a present from me, hamad knows well

11/2/2010 9:39 AM

PA: Sadly never got the chance to see Hamad before they left. I don’t have his direct contact details so have not been able to mark his card for you. But I know the message has been passed to ABZ. A

11/3/2010 4:39 PM

JE: I would like to talk to you about vacation nov 29- dec5.. would you like to have a private screening of the movie the Kings Speech, we could invite some “interesting” people. I want to talk about david and Tim collins. , my up and coming abu dhabi trip. etc in om 331441 70210

Hollywood publicist and close friend of Epstein, Peggy Siegal, put together a private screening of The King’s Speech , including Woody Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn, Prince Andrew, George Stephanopoulos, and Katie Couric, at Epstein’s house

11/4/2010 10:09 AM

PA: I will call you later this evening after I have had my chat with my Libyan contact to see what we can arrange for you in Tripoli. About 1900 your time. A

JE: I am in Abu dhabi

PA: Ah. In that case I’ll ring in the morning rather than tonight! No typo’s seen! A

JE: I should be up try cell tonight [REDACTED] abudhabi

PA: Tried to ring but left message. No joy through the hotel! Libya fixed. Call me whenever. A

11/7/2010 9:32 PM

JE: I met with both abdulla -aby dhabi, and Mahammed -dubai today,,, I was just following up on your suggestion that i should meet the leader as he is in need of advice. I am currently at Atlantis in dubai. I will gladly go to Tripoli, as i thinkg it would be interesting, , but only if it is easy to organize and the meeting will definitely take place.

11/8/2010 9:06 PM

JE: suggestion?

PA: Sorry have been trying to fix it but very sadly unable to organize this week. Have a great trip to Paris. A

JE: no problem,,

Leave a comment

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.