The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kiki in the DMV's avatar
Kiki in the DMV
4h

🤬😡😤🤬😠

Good Job Ellie. I just get angry at the content of some of these emails, like Prince Andrew commenting his cohorts are sitting on loads of cash looking for something to spend it on then Mentions Leon Black, 2 Billion dollars, Zoro Ranch, New Mexico! argh!😖

Reply
Share
Tina Hollandsworth's avatar
Tina Hollandsworth
5h

I’m eager to read more! Thanks, Ellie!

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture