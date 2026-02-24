The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianne Royle's avatar
Marianne Royle
2h

It boggles my mind that among other things, PA’s and JE’s grammar is so poor…after all their pricey education!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jill B.'s avatar
Jill B.
2h

Just read that there’s a travel ban in NYC. Be careful going to DC tomorrow, Ellie.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture