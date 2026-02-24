Former Prince Andrew is a lesson in the power of armchair detective work, what to look for, how to find investigative nuggets, and ultimately how to nip heinous bad actors in the bud. So when I opened the files and searched for “Prince Andrew,” I was sorely disappointed. But when I dug a little deeper and discovered that he was not only Prince Andrew, but The Duke, HRH The Duke, PA, pipex, aace, abx17, Andrew, and Mr. Invisible, a whole new world opened up to me, filled with conversations that were never meant to be public, and for good reason. And it got me thinking—how many pseudonyms are we dealing with when it comes to all these co-conspirators? What are we missing? Whose obscure nicknames and emails have we yet to discover? Because don’t kid yourself, it’s all there. And we’re going to find it.

These are the emails of Former Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and a handful of their closest narcissistic friends, including a very public lawsuit from former secretary, Johnny O’Sullivan, and the discovery of a photograph hidden for over a decade by Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre, and the massive public outcry that followed.

I have included all of the original typos and conversation.

These are Andrew’s emails.

11/22/2010 11:29 PM

JE: Tjhe message for Mohamamed and Abdulla , is how to unleash the potential of abu dhabi .. The focus has been on investments the new focus should be on How to use the money .. Where are the best returns for the country.. Science used to be centered in the Middle East, they invented Al-gebra. The next century will be on biology, , living to 120 years old, better memory, . The work financial systems will be rethought,, currencies are thebiggest and best game,,

11/23/2010 1:01 PM - 1:22 PM

JE: obviously if you need me to help woth fergies farm i will gladly

PA: I can discuss next week. Very, very complicated. And with JoS has lost all reason. The other is just a female who is bitter. But we can sort this next week. I will come with a full brief.

11/26/2010 11:11 AM - 3:01 PM

JE: Monday’s eta ?

PA: Confirm eta at JFK is 1340. Do you want me to organize the Consulate to bring me to what number in 71st?

JE: no,, i will have you picked, up, do you need a room for a security , person. ?

PA: Yes please. I have 2 in NY but only one staying in the house with me. If I don’t need the second I will send him back. I will get my security to contact your office to liaise and coordinate meeting up at JFK with the Consulate visits officer, Louise Redmond. A

PA: What number are you in 71st?

JE: 9 east71 [REDACTED], my new cell [REDACTED]

Prince Andrew’s 2010 trip to visit Jeffrey Epstein

11/27/2010 12:31 PM

JE: I have set aside a car and driver for your use for the week .

11/28/2010 7:09 AM - 11:40 AM

PA: Thank you. I understand that our offices have been in touch and all is arranged. Just one last question from me: what sort of clothes will I need to bring? ie will I need to bring something for the heat in case we go south or will it all be in NY so therefore COLD. A

JE: mostly cold ,we could go south for a few days, but that would mean a bathing suit and easy shirt..

PA: So helpful! I will bring something in case of all contingencies. But principally cold. See you tomorrow afternoon. Really looking forward to seeing you and spending some time with you after so long. Some interesting things to discuss and plot...

12/10/2010 12:03 PM

PA: Amanda is going to send me a full brief and breakdown and I will pass it on to you. A

12/13/2010 10:14 AM - 2:32 PM

JE: wheree are you today.. ? lets speak, ,

PA: London. when is convenient to speak?

JE: 1505 938 2929 now?

12/17/2010 12:03 PM - 12:10 PM

JE: i need to have johnnys back up to his Columbia university loans he said he sent that and 56k of personale expenses

PA: Right. Do you mean his justification or the figures? Essentially I would like him to agree ASAP before Christmas to my 25pc offer and we can work the rest out after Christmas. I am keen to at least get my part fixed, signed and paid before the middle of next week. I am paying and signing with everyone else today and Monday.

12/22/2010 8:23 PM

PA: Dear J, Wishing you a wonderful Christmas and spectacular entry into 2011. It was great to spend time with my US family. Looking forward to joining you all again soon. A I’ll call you tomorrow around 1800 my time as I am moving the family up to Sandringham during the day.

12/24/2010 9:32 AM - 3:21 PM

PA: Can you speak any time from now until later today?

JE: [REDACTED]

PA: [REDACTED]

PA: J, Attached [101220 Helmand investment Opportunities Brief_Final.doc] is a confidential brief produced by the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Helmand Province for International Investment Opportunities. These are not exclusive to Helmand Province but principally focused on that province. I am going to offer these elsewhere in my network (including Abu Dhabi) but would be very interested in your comments, views or ideas as to whom I could also usefully show this to attract some interest. I have sadly already found out that Gates Foundation doesn’t do anything in Afghanistan. A

12/25/2010 9:22 PM

JE: send john Sullivans number please

12/27/2010 6:68 AM

JE: john Sullivan has not answered his cell, though it does have a uk ring tone now

12/29/2010 4:37 PM - 4:47 PM

PA: Has he answered?

JE: nit yet

1/1/2011 4:21 PM - 5:39 PM

PA: Hi, Happy New Year! Johnny is back in New York. Please can you get him to agree and sign and to ring Amanda and say so and then we can sort him out. Thanks A

JE: already done

1/2/2011 8:41 AM

PA: Fantastic! Thank you so, so much for sorting this last thing out for me. I now look forward to him telling Amanda and so S can get on. Just going into my annual retreat for the next 8 days. This week is all about me; for one week of the year it’s great; time to put something back into me before the rest of the world starts sucking it out in all their greed and demands. Have a great day. A

1/3/2011 5:57 PM

Johnny O’Sullivan: Dear Mr. Epstein, I just spoke to Lesley and said that I’d drop you an email with the latest news. I heard from the Duchess a few times over the weekend, and she indicated that a payment directly to Columbia University for $59,126 to pay back my own cash was acceptable to the Duke. The Duchess added that the Duke would like me to call Amanda Thirsk to let her know that I am now in a position to be able to accept PWC’s offer, which I’ll do tomorrow once she’s back in the office. To help the process along, I have prepared a simple payment summary based on the assumption that PWC will be paying 25% of the original $126,722 owed to me. I have included my bank account details and a link detailing how to make payments to Columbia University. Please let me know if there is anything else you’d like me to send through to you at this point. With my thanks and best wishes, Johnny

1/4/2011 12:15 AM - 11:03 AM

JE: [to Prince Andrew] im not sure why anyone else would talk to him, I m not sure why this keeps happening

Andrew and Fergie, 2010 - WomanandHome.com

PA: To be fair to S on this occasion. He sent her a charming Christmas Card (quite unlike the hassle he has been causing over the past few months) and S asked if she could respond I said my usual it is better to keep your enemies close so she did. He then responded with the fact that he was in touch with you and that things were progressing. I then told her to tell him that if that was the case then he should ring Amanda to tell her that he was in a position to accept my deal and that anything else would follow as soon as possible. That’s it.

From his email to you he says he’ll ring Amanda which is what I want him to do in the first instance because this then gets hi in line with all the others who have agreed with my offer. From my understanding of the facts once he confirms with [REDACTED] that he will accept, then 25% of the $130k will be paid over immediately, as it is ready in the queue to go. ALL the others are now paid. What happens next is to sort out the rest and that, because of my legal position, has to be done between you and he, of course with my help but NOT S’s. From the signature to my deal going forward I hope that S will never speak to him again. However I’m not sure that will happen. Hope this placates your ire. Sorry it happened again but there are extenuating circumstances. A

JE: i understand. We should speak,

1/17/2011 12:17 PM

PA: Dear J, I have seen an email from Johnny to S this weekend saying he is waiting for you and then he’ll sign up to my part. I know this is getting to be a bore for you, as well as me, but I think we need to get this done this week if possible. Do you need to talk to me first? A

1/19/2011 2:39 AM - 11:52 AM

JE: did you ever send me anything today?

PA: Dear J, No I didn’t because I couldn’t find the payment schedule J had sent you and Amanda. Upon Johnny signing I will send him $31, 680. This is more than the $22,446 he has sent you but less than the amount he wants to go to Columbia. I am stuck in that I HAVE to pay him the 31k and not anyone else. Please can you explain to him that he should sign and he will get the money from me directly. The Columbia payment can then be made as required by you and him without my knowledge and in agreement between you two.

I think he is waiting for you to pay him before he signs but the split in payments he is asking means that this is impossible for legal reasons. I suggest that in order to get the process started he should sign with me first and get paid by me and then sort out the rest with you and Columbia. I think this is best for him, you and I. So Johnny signs — I pay him $31,680. He then deals with you re the balance and the Columbia payments and that is something you and he will have to sort out between you. Hope this can be fixed. A

JE: 212 772 9416

1/20/2011 4:20 AM - 12:29 PM

PA: This telephone does not accept calls from me. It finally told me after numerous calls. I will revert to your cell. A

JE: I have left a message for johnny to call me. 1

2/17/2011 5:23 PM

Johnny O’Sullivan: Dear Amanda, I have expressed my concern to you that despite all our concerted efforts I still remain unpaid. The financial arrangements have been agreed directly between the Duke, the Duchess and I for some 2 months. Yet from what I understand there is no plan in place to pay me the $59,933 I am now clearly owed. I agreed to reduce the amount I am owed by the Duchess in wages from $72,596 to $59,933 in order to reach an agreement with the Duke and Duchess. The Duchess then emailed me, twice, to say that my offer was acceptable to both her and the Duke. I did not waive my right to receive this money lightly given the debs incurred as a result of this non-payment and resulting struggle I have endured to try and support myself and pay for my MBA course at Columbia. This is completely unacceptable to me and in conflict with the spirit of good faith by which I thought agreements had been reached. If I am not paid what I am owed, in full, by this coming Monday I will instruct lawyers. In that case I will also look at going for the full amount since my agreement to the reduced figure was given on the basis of a prompt payment. I hope it will not come to this but can give you until Monday 21st February 2011 to come back to me with payment. Johnny

Christopher Anderson

PA: Er?

JE: this is where he was headed,, he wants to get as much money as he can, I am trying to structure something where he signs papers and they areheld until his money is received, otherwise he will get the money not sign and use the money to sue.

PA: OK. Whatever we think of him we are going to have to deal with him one way or another. Just remind me of how dishonest he has been. HE is trying to divide and conquer I hope you can deal with him as I don’t think I can do anymore my end.

2/18/2011 5:45 AM - 12:50 PM

PA: S sent me the following message on [BlackBerry Messenger] after J rang her when he’d sent that email yesterday. I don’t think S gave him any comfort. Amanda in my office is concerned as well. I know he’s playing games but the pressure is mounting. “Johnny called me and said he waa completely amazed that Jeffrey has gone back on the deal and now jeffrey is sueing him for the 22k that he sent Johnny. Johnny is amazed. He said and was very nice and very calm amd kind. He said i really just want to get this all finished. But i don’t have the money to pay Jeffrey back as it already gone on credit card bills.” I think the last bit is J not S paying credit bills. Morning!

JE: it s ok.. im merely putting the rat in his cage.. fyi, did you speak with keating. ? The idea with johnny is we now have leverage,, he knows i can sue him immediately, , for many things, we never had that position , he intended to take the money and then write his book , and ask for more.

JE: what will you do tomorrow, sorry i cannot be there as you get older

PA: Having a very quiet day. But a dinner party in the evening. On the Keating case.

2/21/2011 1:02 PM

JE: I understand that a photo of you and I is front page ny post. lets talk today. 212 772 9416

PA: I’ll call in about 30 mins

