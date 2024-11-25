Next week I'll be sitting in a room full of CEOs in expensive shoes and perfect hairdos, attending the New York Times' DealBook Summit. I suppose I, too, am a CEO. But I'm also an accountant, a day laborer, the night shift, and the secretary. There's a long list of speakers including Serena Williams, Jeff Bezos, and Bill Clinton, after which one or two shiny people will stand up and ask something meaningless that changes nothing. Last year it was David Zaslav and Bob Iger, fielding easy questions that sidestepped an almost year-long writers' strike, and Elon Musk losing his mind in front of a live audience for 90 minutes.

But this year, if it was me who got to ask the question, I'd wait for Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and purveyor of ChatGPT. He's the only one who has what I want, and the only one with his finger on the proverbial button that could destroy my career in a split-second.

But let me back up.

In 2010 I was working for a swank engineering firm in Seattle, living what I considered to be the closest version of an episode of Sex and the City--no responsibilities, nice paychecks, Starbucks on the first floor, and all my money going to buy clothes and shoes at Nordstroms, which just so happened to be my stop on the Link light rail. My coworkers and I attended the usual pub quiz nights and karaoke, watched our bosses do things we'd never talk about later, and knew who came to work wearing the same thing they had on the night before, and with whom. Perfection.

But in 2011 I had my daughter and decided to give working from home a try. Things started out very slowly and I've never been so poor in my life, before or since. I worked as a nanny all day long for as many kids as was legal, fighting for people to pay me above minimum wage. In the evenings I edited student papers and resumes to make a few extra bucks, but we still couldn't afford things like cheese or snacks. I remember friends telling me they ate too many chips and sweets, and I secretly longed to do the same. The WIC (Women, Infant, Child) program helped a little, but I felt ashamed pulling out WIC checks at the grocery store so we could buy milk. Still, it was better than leaving her with a babysitter all day, eight hours plus the commute.

I applied for an editing job at some point, and they responded saying, "We filled the position, but really loved your cover letter. Have you ever thought about transcription?" I had no idea what that meant, but I was open to anything. The owner, Richard, started me off on a series of staff meetings with the Belgrade Water Department, 700 minutes to be exact, and I somehow survived the ennui of listening to a room full of men arguing over water rights and red tape long enough to receive an actual paycheck. Real money.

Three years later Richard called to tell me he was closing the business. We'd just moved to Montana and were living in a tiny two-bedroom apartment in downtown Missoula. I'd started working as a Beachbody coach for some extra cash--remember the good old days of pyramid - ahem - multi-level marking schemes?--and couldn't really afford to lose my regular work. He asked if I wanted to buy the business, and I said I probably wouldn’t be able to, but would he mind just referring his clients to me and letting me freelance? He said sure. It would be another two years before I had a tiny full-fledged business with my own customer base.

Things grew pretty quickly after that. I had one connection with someone at NPR, who passed along my name to someone else at the New York Times, and pretty soon I was on everyone's list. There were many years where I was up at 2am with a tiny baby at my breast, typing up interviews for major media, filmmakers, and big names like the Obamas and the Royal Family. I got to work on the Harvey Weinstein project with Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor (who later won a Pulitzer) and Mia Farrow’s documentary on Woody Allen, and spent half my time signing NDAs and listening to deliciously private information that I knew Oprah would kill to get her hands on. When the news or the View would conjecture about so-and-so doing such-and-such, I knew what so-and-so had said and done. I heard it directly from their lips. When roundtables of women sat in conversation discussing the men who had sexually-assaulted them--Supreme Court judges, political leaders, Hollywood bigwigs--all nameless to the public, I knew who they were. I knew who was faking their persona on TV. I knew psych records and police evidence that had never been made public. I took private calls all hours of the day from whispering voices on the other end of the line, asking me for something “off the record.” And I loved every bit of it.

In 2020 a reporter from the New York Times, Steve Lohr, called to ask if I would consider sitting down for an interview about the effects of AI on my small business. It was April and just after the lockdowns, for Montana at least. We had it a bit easier than people in the cities; social distancing was just a way of life in the sticks. Lohr asked me how AI had changed the way I work and if I'd seen any downtick in projects or clients. Then he sent out a photographer to take long-range shots.

Author’s note: nothing will make you lose a quick 30 pounds like seeing a full-body shot in the New York Times.

Looking back, I didn't really feel the effects of AI. There were rumblings of course, but it would still be a couple of years before ChatGPT and deepfakes started popping up on TikTok and in the news. But if Steve asked me today, I'd have a very different conversation with him.

Because now I'm being hunted.

Now I get calls from clients who tried to use AI to do my job, apologizing for cutting me out: "It was awful. We need you." And I pull an all-nighter to get them a perfect transcript with accurate quotations, so they won’t get sued. But AI is getting better, a lot better, and quickly. And the ones who send me work on a budget will be the first to go. Because paying someone by the minute to type up your interviews will always cost more and take longer than downloading your MP3 files into ChatGPT, or something similar, and getting an immediate result. We're almost there, and then my job of 13 years, that I've built up from WIC checks and empty cupboards to working with royalty, will be gone.

Even the DealBook Summit, to which I'm offered a (very pricey) ticket because I transcribe all of the panels, I was nearly pushed out of because of AI. The journalists fought on my behalf to keep me on, but they won’t be able to do it forever. At some point the people upstairs will cut me loose.

So next week I'll sit and listen to Sam Altman talk about all the good things that AI will do for society, for jobs, for the economy, quelling fears and sidestepping the real questions, and feeding a room full of millionaires who'll never have to worry an endless stream of sound bites, quoted in tomorrow’s headlines. And if I could, I'd raise my hand and "speak my mind even if my voice shakes."

"Mr. Altman, what do you have to say to someone like me whose job will disappear in less than two years because of AI? What do you have to say to the writers who are losing their place in line with big publishers? What do you have to say to the actors, and musicians, and artists, and screenwriters who can so easily be replaced by something that doesn't require a paycheck or health insurance?"

Or maybe I shouldn't ask Sam Altman.

Hey ChatGPT, how am I going to feed my kids?

Ellie Leonard is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.