The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathy Eide's avatar
Cathy Eide
Sep 2

Do people understand how much water these AI facilities need to operate? They use more water than a nuclear power plant. They should have to be approved by the city or county because of the effect on the environment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cathy Eide's avatar
Cathy Eide
Sep 2

Ellie, I am terrified of AI, for so many reasons. The biggest reason is that there is no way to control its growth.

Is there something I can do to help you? I am a free person right now and I can change that, for sure.

Let me know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture