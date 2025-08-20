The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

“This, THIS is NOT normal.” In your piece: that thought kept recirculating in the back of my mind while I read one encounter and assault after the next, for what seemed like an eternity that might have passed as bad fiction if it were spread over many women and many predators over many years. But it isn’t. It’s one man, a very sick predator who society would and should never attempt to rehabilitate, but rather remove to prison forever until death visits him.

It’s dehumanizing in the extreme, and that’s the least wrong part about it. It’s not a story about a man with poor impulse control, even though it’s terrifying to think that this is the old, decrepit, disgusting president of US. He’s not someone who should be excused, nor his followers pardoned, nor men and women who enabled this piece of excrement (and there were many, of both genders) over the years be forgotten. The sheer uphill battle each of these victims faced just “because he is who he is” was outrageously unfair.

Your writing is structurally brilliant, because it’s not laden with condemnation or words of analysis. It leaves that to the reader, which is the most clever and thoughtful move I think you could have made. “Judge for yourself,” you seem to say. And wow, did I *ever*. Thanks, Ellie, again for a great piece!

Jean Ann Johnson
Jean Ann Johnson
Aug 20

With all of these women that have come forward, how many have had an encounter and were too afraid to or embarrassed to confess.

