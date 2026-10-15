The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Thursday Epstein Updates

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
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Ellie Leonard

Good morning and happy Thursday!

Here are a few updates, including:

  1. Katie Phang v. Todd Blanche

  2. Epstein co-conspirators and payments made all over town

  3. The Florida Science Foundation and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office

  4. Writing, writing, writing

If you would like to know more about the FBI handwritten notes in the Jane Doe 4 case, you can do that here

13 Year Old Jane Doe 4 and the Missing Donald Trump Files

Ellie Leonard
·
Mar 29
13 Year Old Jane Doe 4 and the Missing Donald Trump Files

Trigger warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual abuse

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If you would like to read Marilyn Thompson’s article in the Guardian, you can do that here:

Thank you for joining me today! If you would like to help support my work, paid subscriptions help, but also free ones! Sharing my work is also a big deal, and I’m really grateful. But also, you know, coffee is helpful too ;)

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