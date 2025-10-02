Thursday Morning Updates: Epstein, Trump, and the FBI Comes Knocking...

Today I’m working from home and cranking out as much as I can about some of these court cases and documents that they hope you’ll ignore. I also want to touch base about legitimate concerns for privacy and safety when it comes to Substack and our rights as readers and writers during a time when democracy feels pretty far away. I have had two people reach out to me saying law enforcement, including possible FBI agents, have come knocking based on things they’ve written on Substack. Know your rights and keep that phone recording if you are ever approached. Do not let anyone in your home, and do not go anywhere with anyone. Make sure they have a badge and give you their names. These are scary times. Stay safe, friends.

