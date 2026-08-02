This week, Todd Blanche appeared “in camera”—a review conducted in private without the presence of the public, press, or a jury—in response to a July 25th order by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, requiring Blanche to submit 10 unredacted files from the Epstein Investigation, and give thorough explanations as to why names have been redacted from the public view. This followed a monthslong lawsuit brought by journalist Katie Phang, alleging Blanche’s “brazen, shocking, and ongoing violation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.”

Todd Blanche complied with the order on July 30th, giving reasons for good-faith redactions in all 10 files. These are his justifications, along with my personal assessments of each Bates-stamped document. I will be referencing the Epstein Files Transparency Act, EFTA (Public Law 119-38).

EFTA00749245 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains only emails address consistent with the government’s briefing. Dkt. 19 at 11–12.”

The email address and sender that has been redacted in all three emails belongs to Sultan bin Sulayem, former CEO of DP World, and close friend of Jeffrey Epstein. It is he who received the email from Epstein stating “I loved the torture video,” indicating that Sulayem sent Epstein the video. According to the EFTA, “No record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.” Thus, I find this to be a violation of the EFTA.

EFTA01187999 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains the identity of a Victim as that term is defined in the Memorandum titled ‘Attorney Review Protocol for Epstein Files’ dated January 4, 2026. Specifically, this individual is represented by counsel with whom DOJ has communicated and that counsel has requested the individual be treated as a Victim. Upon closer evaluation of this document, it was also discovered there was an inadvertent redaction to Epstein’s email address, which has since been lifted.”

The sender of this email, whose name has been redacted, is an employee of Mademoiselle Agency, a French fashion and modeling agency founded in 1994. Other emails were sent by the same person in January and February 2013, describing young women, including a “Very smart Ukrainian 20y.o...wants to meet you Good body,” “19yo, Russia, Ready to travel,” “20, from Litva,” sending multiple pictures and videos. It is very debatable that this sender is a victim, because the signoff of the two senders from Mademoiselle vary. Victoria Housez, whose name is redacted in a single block, as in this email, signs simply “Best regards,” and her name fits the redaction.

The sender of other emails from Mademoiselle appears to be more friendly and flirtatious with Epstein, and her name is redacted in two blocks.

Housez is clearly a scout for Mademoiselle, whereas the other sender of emails appears to be a new hire. Therefore the sender redacted in the email presented by Todd Blanche, is likely Victoria Housez, who is not listed or documented as an Epstein victim, but a modeling scout who sent models to Epstein. If this is true, then this would be a violation of the EFTA.

EFTA01930501 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains the identity of a Victim. Specifically, this individual is represented by counsel with whom DOJ has communicated and that counsel has requested the individual be treated as a Victim.”

The woman likely behind this redaction communicated frequently with Epstein, is included in his flight logs, and was accused by The Sun of grooming and procuring a 16-year-old girl for Epstein. She sued The Sun for libel and won, forcing a retraction. The woman was allegedly 35 years old at the time this email was sent, and according to Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna she was given “victim” status under the previous DOJ.

ETFA01928255 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains the identities of Victims. Specifically, these individuals are represented by counsel with whom DOJ has communicated and that counsel has requested the individuals be treated as Victims.”

The sender of this email is redacted, and there is very little known about who she is. However, due to the tone, this would be someone who is closer in Epstein’s network, probably working for him, and less likely a person of import, wealth, or in his Rolodex of big players. So it isn’t unlikely that she herself would be a victim, despite hunting for other girls on the streets of New York.

EFTA00628112 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains only PII and is redacted consistent with the Government’s briefing. Dkt.. 19 at 10–11.”

To clarify, the EFTA only calls out “Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of victims or victims’ personal and medical files and similar files the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.” It does not mention protecting the PII of non-victims, and, as previously mentioned, prohibits redactions based on “embarrassment [or] reputational harm.”

The sender redacted in this email is clearly not a victim, but a close confidant of Epstein.

“The key are the 14 to 15 year old girls-I am a sexual pervert because I say they are now of a reproductive age?”

There is debate about who this sender is. Some claim it is American evolutionary biologist Robert Trivers, who appears in the Epstein files nearly 600 times. But it could also be Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia (Roberts) Giuffre.

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In the email, the sender says, “hate letters pouring in off the Reuters piece.” This is referencing Exclusive: Some charities to refuse money from U.S. financier accused in sex case, published February 1st, 2015, a day before the email. The article mentions both Dershowitz and Trivers.

“By the time they’re 14 or 15, they’re like grown women were 60 years ago, so I don’t see these acts as so heinous.” - Robert Trivers

However, the sender of the email follows up with, “but in a day or two the Guardian will come out with a lengthier piece in which they tried to trap me and succeeded in good part because it was Sunday and i was already enjoying myself.” This is a little confusing, because no “lengthier piece” ever came out about Trivers or Dershowitz in the Guardian, but Jeffrey Epstein: charities turning backs on financier accused in sex case was published on February 1st, reprinting Reuters’ article.

Either way, this is a reputational redaction, and a clear violation of the EFTA.

EFTA02648868 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains the identity of a Victim. Specifically, this individual is represented by counsel with whom DOJ has communicated and that counsel has requested the individual be treated as a Victim.”

I have no doubt that the redaction in the body of the email, the “femme miniature” from Nabokov, is a victim of Jeffrey Epstein. However, Blanche fails to mention this email includes redactions of two separate people, including the email’s sender, who is procuring the young girl/woman and helping her to get a visa before she can come to the U.S. Therefore this is not a victim, and is thus a violation of the EFTA based on the aforementioned inability to redact based on reputational harm.

EFTA02504630 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains the identity of a Victim. Specifically, this individual is represented by counsel with whom DOJ has communicated and that counsel has requested the individual be treated as a Victim.”

This email was sent in 2018. Post his 2008 conviction, Epstein was no longer pulling girls from Royal Palm Beach High School and paying them to recruit their friends. He was now bringing girls in on visas from Eastern Europe. So the likelihood that he was sending his victims overseas to recruit isn’t high, leading me to believe this is one of his head-hunters. At the time, he worked with recruiters in Brazil, Poland, Spain, Russia, Ukraine, and the Czech Republic. So if I’m right, this would indeed be another violation of the EFTA, based on reputation and not victimhood.

EFTA01022356 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains the identity of two Victims. First, the recipient of the email was determined a potential victim and therefore redacted consistent with the Attorney Review Protocol. Second, the individual referred to in the text of the email was also determined to be a potential victim from the context of the email and because the individual shares a name with a person who is represented by counsel with whom DOJ has communicated and that counsel has requested the individual be treated as a Victim.”

Similarly to the previous file, Blanche lists both the redacted 19-year-old Lithuanian and the email sender as victims. While the sender is unknown, recruiters in 2018 included Daniel Siad and Jean-Luc Brunel. Brunel was later indicted on child sex-trafficking and died in a French jail cell in 2022. Siad, who was being wiretapped, died on July 20th, 2026, while under investigation by French authorities.

I cannot verify if the sender of this email is also a victim, but considering the network of recruiters working for Epstein in the fall of 2018, it’s unlikely. If not a victim, this would be another violation of the EFTA, based on reputation and not victimhood.

EFTA00038227 “The in camera documents show that the redactions in the “To” and “From” lines are made to protect the identity of law enforcement personnel.”

Todd Blanche notes the redaction of the sender and receiver of this email, but fails to note that there are three co-conspirators listed in the body of the letter. This is a clear violation of the EFTA, based on reputation and not victimhood.

EFTA00194840 “The in camera documents show that the redacted text contains the identity of Victims. Specifically, these individual are represented by counsel with whom DOJ has communicated and that counsel has requested the individuals be treated as a Victims. The name of an Assistant United States Attorney is also redacted.”

Blanche references the redactions in this 50-page document as “victims.” However it is clear that they are the four co-conspirators listed in his 2008 plea agreement—Sarah Kellen, Nadia Marcinkova, Lesley Groff, and Adriana Ross—who were given immunity from prosecution. Now, there is great debate as to whether these women were victims, or abusers, or both, and the arguments make great points. Sarah Kellen’s recent interview with the House Oversight Committee, while not always truthful, did feel more like she’d been groomed, though as an adult. But Nadia Marcinkova was brought over from Slovakia at 14 years old, likely in exchange for money, and would work for and with Epstein for nearly 16 years. So it is unclear if this would fall under a violation of the EFTA for reputation, or if these women truly were considered victims.

These files, along with the alleged 3.5 million others handed to the public on January 30th, 2026 show clear and abundant violations of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which at its core restricts all redactions based on reputation, and requires all victims’ personally identifiable information be blacked out. But as we know from six months of reading, this isn’t the case. Whether it’s Roza Gilles, a Jane Doe whose name appeared 500 times without her permission...

...or redacted names of abusers, including Epstein himself, or the thousands of missing emails before 2009, it’s clear that Todd Blanche and the DOJ never planned on following through with their own act, signed by the man whose name appears “more than a million times” in the unredacted Epstein Files: President Donald Trump.

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Ellie is an author, editor, and independent journalist focusing on survivor justice. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.