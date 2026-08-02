The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
17h

Thank you, Ellie, Lev Parnas, Kati Justice, Defiance . Org. Mr. Jim Acosta, Zev Shalev, Dean Blundell. You all have keep the story going, so it can continue for the ladies of bravery and courage to receive justice. Especially you Katie Phang you put your law license on the line for these women, because it is a cause of truth, justice and accountability for democracy.

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
17h

Awesome work Ellie. Hope all this finally comes out and heads start rolling.......fingers crossed

Everyone working on this is incredible!

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