The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven Erick's avatar
Steven Erick
Sep 27

Appears that Blanche is clearly in contempt of congress. Time for congress to act. Start with locking him up for 3 months like they did with Roger Stone.

Reply
Share
Cindy Dees's avatar
Cindy Dees
Sep 27

This really pisses me off..why didn't he just say F U Katie Phang?

Reply
Share
3 replies
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Red Pencil Transcripts LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture