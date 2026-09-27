On September 24th, 2026, as ordered by federal Judge Emmet Sullivan, Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to the 64 allegations in Katie Phang’s April 27th lawsuit against the DOJ. I will clearly state Phang’s allegations with Blanche’s responses (in italics), and any opinions of my own associated (in bold) below.

For an update in her own words, you can watch Katie’s most recent episode here:

According to Justice Department Attorney Andrew Block, the missing 37 pages of handwritten FBI notes from the Jane Doe 4 case were turned over to Federal Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on September 24, 2026. These have not been made public and there is no statement from Judge Sullivan.

Blanche and the DOJ failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) No response required

The American public is interested in the Epstein case No response required

Congress passed the EFTA in November 2025 Blanche agrees, touts Donald Trump

The Act requires Blanche to produce all FBI/DOJ documents therein connected with Epstein and/or those associated with him Blanche agrees with the basic tenets

The Act requires Blanche to produce the documents within 30 days of being enacted—by December 19th, 2025 No response required

That never happened Disagrees

The DOJ didn’t produce the documents in time, improperly redacted names, and can’t explain the redactions Disagrees Meidas Touch

As a result of the lack of transparency, Katie Phang can’t do her job as a journalist Disagrees, and doesn’t know about Phang’s job

Phang brought the case so the DOJ would produce the documents and fix the redactions Disagrees with assumptions, and doesn’t know about Phang’s job

Description of Katie Phang’s work as a journalist in Florida covering Epstein Disagrees What?

Description of Todd Blanche’s job, and that Pam Bondi also failed to comply Agrees with the job description, disagrees with Bondi allegation

Explains why the federal district court can hear this civil lawsuit No response required Share

Explains that the location is appropriate because many of the events happened in Washington DC No response required

Explanation of the history of Epstein and those around him Agrees with Epstein’s description, no response to the rest

Explanation of circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, and that politicians and the general public want all the documents Agrees with description of circumstances, no response to the rest

The EFTA was passed in November 2025 after public pressure Agrees that it passed, touts Donald Trump, disagrees with everything else

The EFTA required the DOJ to produce all documents related to Epstein and his network and activities within 30 days No response required

According to the EFTA, the government should redact any PII (personally identifiable information) of victims, child sex abuse materials (CSAM), any photos of abuse or death, or private information specifically called out No response required

According to the EFTA, the government cannot redact anything based on political sensitivity, embarrassment, or reputation No response required

The EFTA requires Blanche to make 2 separate and specific disclosures—1. justifying the redactions made for the record, and 2. a separate report to Congress No response required

The EFTA requires that all redactions be explained No response required

The EFTA requires a report sent to Congress within 15 days, explaining withheld documents, redactions, and potentially exposed politicians No response required

The DOJ failed to comply with the EFTA Disagrees Ellie's Coffee Fund

The DOJ did not turn over everything within 30 days, as verified by Blanche himself on December 19, 2025 Blanche agrees that he said it, but otherwise disagrees that the DOJ failed to comply

The DOJ produced documents 3 more times before February, 2026, then Blanche declared compliance with the EFTA Agrees that documents were produced, touts “Herculean” effort, but disagrees that DOJ failed to comply

The DOJ failed to properly redact documents, exposing names and photos of victims Says they’re continuing to work on redactions, but otherwise disagrees

The DOJ over-redacted entire court transcripts, and did not say why No response required

The DOJ over-redacted non-victims, including co-conspirators and the identities of those communicating with Epstein via email Blanche says the redactions protect those who may have self-identified as “victims,” and otherwise denies inappropriate redactions

The EFTA doesn’t allow for redacting anything outside of information having to do with victims or national security No response required Associated Press

Only information that jeopardizes the case was included, and thus Blanche says the investigation is “over” No response required

The DOJ withheld or redacted Donald Trump out of the files Disagrees

The DOJ withheld or redacted Donald Trump out of the files even after confirmation Blanche says this is vague, disagrees

The FBI found an allegation of abuse of a 13-year-old child by Donald Trump credible, interviewing the victim four times This statement was made just to attack Todd Blanche and the DOJ, and doesn’t verify the victim’s credibility

The DOJ produced 15 documents about the same victim for Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, but the Epstein Files reflected only 7. At this time, 53 pages are still missing Blanche says this is vague, doesn’t know what logs are being referenced, denies withholding documents

Another allegation of abuse says a 13-year-old child was brought to Trump at Mar-a-Lago No response required

An interview with the woman was posted, removed, then reposted to the DOJ website, but almost everything else is still missing from her file No response required, too vague to understand what’s being said This was made abundantly clear by Katie Phang, but also Roger Sollenberger, NPR, and the Post and Courier

The DOJ retracted nearly all documents having to do with Donald Trump Disagrees, stating that all retracted/redacted documents are to protect victims

The first file drop on December 19th, 2025 produced pictures of Donald Trump with women—these were subsequently removed from the files, then restored No response required Meidas Touch

An allegation of abuse by Trump against a minor child was removed from the files and not restored Disagrees, this statement is only to attack Donald Trump

An email from Epstein claiming he’d never been asked to leave Mar-a-Lago was redacted, removing Donald Trump’s name No response is required

Violations of the EFTA make it harder for Katie Phang to do her job Disagrees based on lack of knowledge

Description of Phang’s academic background and past career Disagrees based on lack of knowledge

Description of Phang’s current career on YouTube and Substack Disagrees based on lack of knowledge

Description of Phang’s work investigating Epstein and his network Disagrees based on lack of knowledge Leave a comment

Because the DOJ violated the EFTA, Phang can’t do her job investigating and reporting on the Epstein files Disagrees that the DOJ violated the EFTA

The EFTA was passed, in part, to assist journalist with exposing Epstein’s crimes No response required

If the DOJ doesn’t comply with the EFTA, Phang cannot investigate Epstein’s crimes and those of his network Disagrees that the DOJ violated the EFTA or that Phang has a right to the information

All previous allegations are included in Count One—Violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA)—Violated Law, Acted Outside of Authority Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count One

Under the APA, a federal court can declare the DOJ’s response to the EFTA invalid if it determines that it violated the Constitution or went outside of its powers No response required

The DOJ must release all the files according to the EFTA, and on January 30, 2026, Blanche claimed to have done just this Blanche disagrees with the first assumption, but admits to the latter statement

Blanche and the DOJ did not follow the EFTA because they redacted non-victis, didn’t explain the redactions, retracted documents containing Donald Trump, and didn’t produce missing documents No response required

All previous allegations are included in Count Two—Violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA)—Abuse of Agency Discretion Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count Two

Under the ACA, a federal court can declare that the DOJ acted unlawfully and outside of their purview No response required

The final act is the DOJ producing all of the Epstein files No response required

The DOJ’s previous file drops were unlawful, included improper and unexplained redactions, and did not include all of the required files No response required

All previous allegations are included in Count Three—the DOJ acted outside of their agency powers Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count Three

Explains why a federal court has the power to stop federal officials who act outside their authority No response required

Katie Phang has a right to ask the court to declare the DOJ acted unlawfully, and require that they produce all missing documents No response required

Phang cannot do her job because the DOJ and Todd Blanche did not fulfill their duty No response required

The federal court should require DOJ and Todd Blanch to fulfill Phang’s request No response required

All previous allegations are included in Count Four—Declaring the rights and obligations of both parties according to the Declaratory Judgment Act (DJA) Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count Four

Todd Blanche and the DOJ have violated Katie Phang’s rights by failing to comply with the EFTA No response required

According to the DJA, the federal court can define parties’ rights and order the DOJ to take action No response required