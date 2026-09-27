On September 24th, 2026, as ordered by federal Judge Emmet Sullivan, Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to the 64 allegations in Katie Phang’s April 27th lawsuit against the DOJ. I will clearly state Phang’s allegations with Blanche’s responses (in italics), and any opinions of my own associated (in bold) below.
For an update in her own words, you can watch Katie’s most recent episode here:
According to Justice Department Attorney Andrew Block, the missing 37 pages of handwritten FBI notes from the Jane Doe 4 case were turned over to Federal Court Judge Emmet Sullivan on September 24, 2026. These have not been made public and there is no statement from Judge Sullivan.
Blanche and the DOJ failed to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA)
No response required
The American public is interested in the Epstein case
No response required
Congress passed the EFTA in November 2025
Blanche agrees, touts Donald Trump
The Act requires Blanche to produce all FBI/DOJ documents therein connected with Epstein and/or those associated with him
Blanche agrees with the basic tenets
The Act requires Blanche to produce the documents within 30 days of being enacted—by December 19th, 2025
No response required
That never happened
Disagrees
The DOJ didn’t produce the documents in time, improperly redacted names, and can’t explain the redactions
Disagrees
As a result of the lack of transparency, Katie Phang can’t do her job as a journalist
Disagrees, and doesn’t know about Phang’s job
Phang brought the case so the DOJ would produce the documents and fix the redactions
Disagrees with assumptions, and doesn’t know about Phang’s job
Description of Katie Phang’s work as a journalist in Florida covering Epstein
Disagrees
What?
Description of Todd Blanche’s job, and that Pam Bondi also failed to comply
Agrees with the job description, disagrees with Bondi allegation
Explains why the federal district court can hear this civil lawsuit
No response required
Explains that the location is appropriate because many of the events happened in Washington DC
No response required
Explanation of the history of Epstein and those around him
Agrees with Epstein’s description, no response to the rest
Explanation of circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death, and that politicians and the general public want all the documents
Agrees with description of circumstances, no response to the rest
The EFTA was passed in November 2025 after public pressure
Agrees that it passed, touts Donald Trump, disagrees with everything else
The EFTA required the DOJ to produce all documents related to Epstein and his network and activities within 30 days
No response required
According to the EFTA, the government should redact any PII (personally identifiable information) of victims, child sex abuse materials (CSAM), any photos of abuse or death, or private information specifically called out
No response required
According to the EFTA, the government cannot redact anything based on political sensitivity, embarrassment, or reputation
No response required
The EFTA requires Blanche to make 2 separate and specific disclosures—1. justifying the redactions made for the record, and 2. a separate report to Congress
No response required
The EFTA requires that all redactions be explained
No response required
The EFTA requires a report sent to Congress within 15 days, explaining withheld documents, redactions, and potentially exposed politicians
No response required
The DOJ failed to comply with the EFTA
Disagrees
The DOJ did not turn over everything within 30 days, as verified by Blanche himself on December 19, 2025
Blanche agrees that he said it, but otherwise disagrees that the DOJ failed to comply
The DOJ produced documents 3 more times before February, 2026, then Blanche declared compliance with the EFTA
Agrees that documents were produced, touts “Herculean” effort, but disagrees that DOJ failed to comply
The DOJ failed to properly redact documents, exposing names and photos of victims
Says they’re continuing to work on redactions, but otherwise disagrees
The DOJ over-redacted entire court transcripts, and did not say why
No response required
The DOJ over-redacted non-victims, including co-conspirators and the identities of those communicating with Epstein via email
Blanche says the redactions protect those who may have self-identified as “victims,” and otherwise denies inappropriate redactions
The EFTA doesn’t allow for redacting anything outside of information having to do with victims or national security
No response required
Only information that jeopardizes the case was included, and thus Blanche says the investigation is “over”
No response required
The DOJ withheld or redacted Donald Trump out of the files
Disagrees
The DOJ withheld or redacted Donald Trump out of the files even after confirmation
Blanche says this is vague, disagrees
The FBI found an allegation of abuse of a 13-year-old child by Donald Trump credible, interviewing the victim four times
This statement was made just to attack Todd Blanche and the DOJ, and doesn’t verify the victim’s credibility
The DOJ produced 15 documents about the same victim for Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, but the Epstein Files reflected only 7. At this time, 53 pages are still missing
Blanche says this is vague, doesn’t know what logs are being referenced, denies withholding documents
Another allegation of abuse says a 13-year-old child was brought to Trump at Mar-a-Lago
No response required
An interview with the woman was posted, removed, then reposted to the DOJ website, but almost everything else is still missing from her file
No response required, too vague to understand what’s being said
This was made abundantly clear by Katie Phang, but also Roger Sollenberger, NPR, and the Post and Courier
The DOJ retracted nearly all documents having to do with Donald Trump
Disagrees, stating that all retracted/redacted documents are to protect victims
The first file drop on December 19th, 2025 produced pictures of Donald Trump with women—these were subsequently removed from the files, then restored
No response required
An allegation of abuse by Trump against a minor child was removed from the files and not restored
Disagrees, this statement is only to attack Donald Trump
An email from Epstein claiming he’d never been asked to leave Mar-a-Lago was redacted, removing Donald Trump’s name
No response is required
Violations of the EFTA make it harder for Katie Phang to do her job
Disagrees based on lack of knowledge
Description of Phang’s academic background and past career
Disagrees based on lack of knowledge
Description of Phang’s current career on YouTube and Substack
Disagrees based on lack of knowledge
Description of Phang’s work investigating Epstein and his network
Disagrees based on lack of knowledge
Because the DOJ violated the EFTA, Phang can’t do her job investigating and reporting on the Epstein files
Disagrees that the DOJ violated the EFTA
The EFTA was passed, in part, to assist journalist with exposing Epstein’s crimes
No response required
If the DOJ doesn’t comply with the EFTA, Phang cannot investigate Epstein’s crimes and those of his network
Disagrees that the DOJ violated the EFTA or that Phang has a right to the information
All previous allegations are included in Count One—Violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA)—Violated Law, Acted Outside of Authority
Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count One
Under the APA, a federal court can declare the DOJ’s response to the EFTA invalid if it determines that it violated the Constitution or went outside of its powers
No response required
The DOJ must release all the files according to the EFTA, and on January 30, 2026, Blanche claimed to have done just this
Blanche disagrees with the first assumption, but admits to the latter statement
Blanche and the DOJ did not follow the EFTA because they redacted non-victis, didn’t explain the redactions, retracted documents containing Donald Trump, and didn’t produce missing documents
No response required
All previous allegations are included in Count Two—Violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA)—Abuse of Agency Discretion
Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count Two
Under the ACA, a federal court can declare that the DOJ acted unlawfully and outside of their purview
No response required
The final act is the DOJ producing all of the Epstein files
No response required
The DOJ’s previous file drops were unlawful, included improper and unexplained redactions, and did not include all of the required files
No response required
All previous allegations are included in Count Three—the DOJ acted outside of their agency powers
Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count Three
Explains why a federal court has the power to stop federal officials who act outside their authority
No response required
Katie Phang has a right to ask the court to declare the DOJ acted unlawfully, and require that they produce all missing documents
No response required
Phang cannot do her job because the DOJ and Todd Blanche did not fulfill their duty
No response required
The federal court should require DOJ and Todd Blanch to fulfill Phang’s request
No response required
All previous allegations are included in Count Four—Declaring the rights and obligations of both parties according to the Declaratory Judgment Act (DJA)
Therefore, all of Blanche’s previous responses are included to counter these allegations in Count Four
Todd Blanche and the DOJ have violated Katie Phang’s rights by failing to comply with the EFTA
No response required
According to the DJA, the federal court can define parties’ rights and order the DOJ to take action
No response required
Along with the release of all the Epstein Files and explanation of all redactions, Phang is entitled to compensation to cover her legal fees and expenses
No response required
Todd Blanche concludes by saying the court doesn’t have jurisdiction, claims and requests for relief should not be granted, Katie Phang’s work as a journalist hasn’t been hindered, and ultimately there is no case to say files haven’t been released, nor have they been improperly redacted.
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Appears that Blanche is clearly in contempt of congress. Time for congress to act. Start with locking him up for 3 months like they did with Roger Stone.
This really pisses me off..why didn't he just say F U Katie Phang?