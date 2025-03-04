Half the nation watched horrified as Donald Trump and Grover Dill (aka "Woim") performed the grand opening of a well-rehearsed show on Saturday afternoon in the Oval Office, attacking Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he whispered, "Please sir, I want some more." (If you understand any of these references, we are bosom friends.) Unfortunately, the half who watched, studied, and understood, is the half that always watches, studies, and understands. The other half survives on Jesse Watters sound bites and whatever is left of Breitbart, and calls it a day.

It struck me, as I asked myself for 597th time how we got here, how exactly did we get here? Two things stuck out.

Elon Musk is officially in charge of the United States government Vladimir Putin is officially in charge of the United States government

It's a clear conflict of interest, and will inevitably lead to a Real-Housewives-table-tossing-style breakup (with bated breath), but also made me consider the patterns by which the two overlords and their concubine are linked.

Let's take a step back.

There are two things that Donald Trump loves, nay needs, in order to feel whole, worth his salt, and human: money and popularity. Note, neither of these has to do with relationships, not friends, not love, not children. Popularity is numbers. Money is numbers. And on his own he's never been good at either.

"I hate to have to rely on friends. I'm not a trusting guy. I want to rely on myself."

According to court records, Donald Trump has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy 6 times, including his Taj Majal in Atlantic City (1991), two other Atlantic City casinos (1992), the Plaza Hotel in New York City (1992), Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts (2004), and Trump Entertainment Resorts (2009).

In September 2020, the New York Times stated that Trump "is personally responsible for loans and other debts totaling $421 million, with most of it coming due within four years" and that he had "no obvious way" of repaying this amount. In 2024 he was ordered to pay over half-a-billion dollars in civil suits, including the New York business fraud lawsuit, where he and his three children inflated the value of their properties in order to secure massive loans, and the E. Jean Carroll sexual assault case, where he was accused of raping Carroll in the bathroom of Bergdorf Goodman. The jury deliberated for only 3 hours before validating her claim.

So when Donald Trump decided to run for President a third time in 2024, he was low on funds and needed a benefactor, someone who appealed to his base, but also the newbies, the tech bros, the YouTubers, the gamers. $288 billion later, Elon Musk hopped on stage and kept hopping, and we never thought to ask what Trump promised him in return.

Let's take a step back even further.

In 2019 Robert Mueller, former director of the FBI, released The Mueller Report stating that Russian interference in the 2016 election was "sweeping and systemic," including "information warfare" on social media that favored Trump and targeted election databases and social media, which lead to 37 indictments of Trump associates who repeatedly lied to investigators about their Russian contacts.

There is evidence that Russia, again, interfered in the 2020 election, and in 2024 created a disinformation and propaganda campaign "aimed at damaging Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and other Democrats while boosting the candidacy of Donald Trump and other candidates who support isolationism and undercutting support for Ukraine aid and NATO."

So why, we ask ourselves, why aren't we talking about the price of eggs, gas, rent, groceries, prescription drug prices, all the things we were promised by a campaign of idolatry and bigotry, but with the faintest hint of a silver lining that meant maybe, just maybe things would get a little cheaper? How did a campaign promising to end the war in Ukraine and bring peace to Gaza turn into a goal of 21st Century colonization, a new American Empire, bigger and better, dare I say "greater" than before?

Because it wasn't about eggs. It wasn't about your mom's Medicaid. It wasn't about your neighbor, the single mom with kids in Head Start, or the one whose parents came legally from Slovenia, did it the "right" way. It wasn't about any of that.

It's about debts. IOUs. Bets made for the numbers, for the popularity, for the presidency. Donald Trump owes more than money; he owes favor. He's made promises. He offered up our government and our freedom to sit behind a desk that he doesn't even sit behind anymore.

So when you and I watched, confused, asking ourselves why Trump didn't take the Ukrainian minerals that meant 50% of oil and gas for Americans and peace for Ukraine, it had nothing to do with peace. It probably came down to a midnight phone call, someone furiously translating something about "kill the deal,” followed by a frantic conversation, a dress rehearsal, and a new plan. Because someone promised he'd win the election, and now they’re coming for their due.

Two men run our government, but neither of them is the President of the United States. It's why your dad always said, "Never make a bet you can't win."

