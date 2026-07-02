The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Trump Can't Escape Jeffrey Epstein

A recording from Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
Jul 02, 2026

For a chubby guy, Trump runs a lot.

And right now that means Jane Doe 4, running, and hiding from the evidence in the Epstein Files that includes accusations of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child. If innocent, why not hand America those files? After all, he who has nothing to hide, hides nothing. And yet those 37 pages are still missing.

So unless Todd Blanche hands us a stack of documents with a big red bow tonight at 11:59pm, he will have, yet again, violated the Epstein Files Transparency Act and defied Katie Phang’s lawsuit. While I’m an optimistic person by nature, I’m hanging on by a thread here, guys.

You can read more about the powerful story of Jane Doe 4 and her missing files here:

13 Year Old Jane Doe 4 and the Missing Donald Trump Files

Ellie Leonard
·
Mar 29
13 Year Old Jane Doe 4 and the Missing Donald Trump Files

Trigger warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual abuse

Read full story

Thank you Lev Parnas, Caro Henry, LeftieProf, Richard Hogan, MD, PhD(2), DBA, Courtney, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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