Thank you Peter W Shuster, Angie T, Nick G, A Dude On The Couch, An Mcgreevy, Judyne Quimby, and many others for tuning into my live video with Miles Taylor! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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TRUMP DEFIED IN MAJOR BREAKING NEWS | Defiance Daily
A recording from Ellie Leonard and Miles Taylor's live video
Jun 12, 2026
The Panicked Writer
Writer, child-wrangler, sometimes-filmmaker, Missoulian dropped on my head in NYC.Writer, child-wrangler, sometimes-filmmaker, Missoulian dropped on my head in NYC.
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