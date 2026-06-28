Update on threats

I had to do a brain dump, because the man who has been threatening me online involved my daughter tonight. I’m reporting him to the full extent of the law, but I also want you to know what the last few weeks have been like for me and for my family. I’ve blocked him everywhere, but he sees everything I say and do, and will inevitably see this too.
So thank you for everyone who has stood up for me, it means a lot. This isn’t uncommon among journalists, but is seeping into the independent journalism community. And it’s terrifying.
Thank you LC - Silence is Complicity, Cash Flow Collective, Jason Gael, Summer Willan, Raya, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
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