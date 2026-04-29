Epstein and Michael Wolff - A Bromance with the "Devil"

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript854100121Epstein and Michael Wolff - A Bromance with the "Devil"A recording from Ellie Leonard's live videoEllie LeonardApr 29, 2026854100121ShareTranscriptSome updates…Ellie's Coffee FundGet more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appThe Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe UnapologeticsExploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.Exploring the daily news with a touch of humor, history, and uncivil discourse.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeEllie LeonardRecent EpisodesSPECIAL REPORT: EPSTEIN'S MBS TIES12 hrs ago • Ellie Leonard and Zev ShalevThe world through kids’ eyesApr 23 • Ellie LeonardThe DOJ Is Desperately Covering Up The Epstein Scandal + More Crimes! Apr 23 • Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliWORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: THE WOLFF-EPSTEIN FILES WITH ELLIE LEONARD AND SPECIAL GUEST LEV PARNASApr 23 • Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Lev ParnasLEVREMEMBERS LIVE With Ellie LeonardApr 21 • Ellie Leonard and Lev ParnasLive with Scott MacFarlane and Ellie LeonardApr 21 • Ellie Leonard and Scott MacFarlaneHoney, I’m Home!Apr 20 • Ellie Leonard