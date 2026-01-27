The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

UPDATES: Epstein forged a letter to Alex Acosta

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Ellie Leonard
Jan 27, 2026

Pulling together a piece on what I think is a forged letter to the prosecutor in Epstein’s 2008 Sweetheart Deal, which allowed him to not only abuse girls for 11 more years, but also abuse them during his 13-month sentence in the Palm Beach lockup. This may put the entire case in jeopardy.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you John Liccione, Dani Smart, Kathy Utley, Cathy R. Payne, Nancy McAllister, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture