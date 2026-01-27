UPDATES: Epstein forged a letter to Alex Acosta

Pulling together a piece on what I think is a forged letter to the prosecutor in Epstein’s 2008 Sweetheart Deal, which allowed him to not only abuse girls for 11 more years, but also abuse them during his 13-month sentence in the Palm Beach lockup. This may put the entire case in jeopardy.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you John Liccione, Dani Smart, Kathy Utley, Cathy R. Payne, Nancy McAllister, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.