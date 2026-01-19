Updates on Sascha Riley and Michael Cohen

Has it felt like this week was years long to you, too? I took a minute to give some updates on the Sascha Riley story, and Lev Parnas checks in to talk about what’s happening with the Michael Cohen Saga.

Before we launch in, I hope you’ll consider checking out my fundraiser for the Minneapolis Sexual Violence Center.

Fundraiser

We referenced Katie Johnson in this discussion. If you’re not familiar with her story, you can read about it here:

Thank you Nick Paro, Cheech Previti, John Liccione, Kathy Utley, JR Roessl, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.