The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Updates on Sascha Riley and Michael Cohen

A recording from Ellie Leonard's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Lev Parnas's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Lev Parnas
Jan 19, 2026

Has it felt like this week was years long to you, too? I took a minute to give some updates on the Sascha Riley story, and Lev Parnas checks in to talk about what’s happening with the Michael Cohen Saga.

Before we launch in, I hope you’ll consider checking out my fundraiser for the Minneapolis Sexual Violence Center.

Fundraiser

We referenced Katie Johnson in this discussion. If you’re not familiar with her story, you can read about it here:

"I was 13 Years Old" - The Story of Katie Johnson

"I was 13 Years Old" - The Story of Katie Johnson

Ellie Leonard
·
October 3, 2025
Read full story

Thank you Nick Paro, Cheech Previti, John Liccione, Kathy Utley, JR Roessl, and many others for tuning into my live video with Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Ellie Leonard in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

The Panicked Writer is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture