The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Victim vs. Predator: The Women in Epstein's Orbit w/ Ellie Leonard

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Carly P Reilly's live video
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Carly P Reilly's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Carly P Reilly
May 28, 2026

An introduction to the amazing Carly P Reilly of Read Receipts On, who is well-known on her YouTube channel for taking on some of the darker stories in the Epstein investigation. I encourage everyone to give her a follow here and there, she’s such a great contributor!

Ellie's Coffee Fund

Thank you PJ Schuster, Brandi H, Claire, Ms. H, 🇨🇦 Natalie Woodn’t 🇨🇦, and many others for tuning into my live video with Carly P Reilly! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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