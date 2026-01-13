We Haven't Forgotten About the Trump Epstein Files

Do we just call them the “Trumpstein Files?” or maybe acknowledge the fact that Epstein is probably in the Trump Files? Either way, a lovely conversation with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Lev Parnas.

Ellie's Coffee Fund

If you’d like to take advantage of my 25% off sale (that’s $3.75/month), you can do that here:

Thank you Dani Smart, Lyudmila Piker, Sushipheliac 🍣🍥🍣, Nancy McAllister, Natasha K., and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.