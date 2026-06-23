The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Dawn Cali's avatar
Dawn Cali
3mEdited

Sorry Ellie. Truly. I am not a conspiracy person, but do you think this person may be connected to someone in the Trump Regime/MAGA? As you know, they want to bury Epstein. So you must do what you need to do to stay safe.

Your readers are standing by you and with you. Thank you for doing what you are doing. You are our Hero!

#1 Important Issue-Epstein!

Americans deserve better.

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Carrie P's avatar
Carrie P
2m

Your work is amazing Ellie. It’s sad this is where we are at. Keep up the great work.

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