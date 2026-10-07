Wednesday Updates - Survivors in NYC

Here are a few updates about the Karen Malpede’s Epstein Oratorio and the Epstein Survivor events in New York City this week with DEFIANCE.org, The Trump-Epstein Reading Room & Bookmobile, and UltraVioletAction.

As part of this event, you can donate to RiseSurvivorRise, organized by a group of Epstein Survivors to provide resources and help for other survivors of sexual, domestic, and financial abuse.