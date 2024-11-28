Disclaimer: While I finagled the artwork for this piece, it is a humorous rendition of the brainchild of WhoHQ, creators of history books for children, and not my own invention.

Do you know what mercury poisoning is? Do you know what "conspiracy theory" means? Have you ever heard of a "parasitic nematode?" Long before we ever talked about mysterious dead bear cubs in Central Park we knew about the Kennedy family--prestige, poise, and brain worms.

Robert Kennedy, Ethel Kennedy, and their kids David, Robert, Joseph, and Mary at the Kennedy's McLean, Virginia home. - People Magazine

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr. was born on January 17th, 1954 in Washington D.C., where his father, Robert Kennedy Sr. served as Chief Counsel for the Democratic Minority under his uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., a Senator from Massachusetts. The 3rd of 11 children in the prominent Catholic family, Robert was raised mostly on the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts and Hickory Hill, his family's estate in McLean, Virginia.

Despite his cushy upbringing, Robert dealt with a lot of grief as a child, losing his Uncle "Jack" (JFK) to assassination in 1963 when he was nine years-old, and then his father in 1968 when he was just fourteen. Afterwards he struggled with drugs, first pot, and then leading the "Hyannis Port Terrors," a group of rich white kids that liked to spray paint, and TP, and otherwise vandalize their wealthy neighborhoods. They also experimented with drugs like heroin and cocaine. Those who knew Robert best called him the "pied piper"--popular and good-looking, he could get any kid into trouble.

Robert or "RFK"reminisced about his heroin use—if you don't know what that is, it's bad, bad drugs—at a recent visit to the Shawn Ryan Show podcast, where he spoke at length about his drug history.

"I was at the bottom of my class, I started doing narcotics, I went to the top of my class. Suddenly I could sit still and read."

And while most kids like you or I choosing to pound the bombita would likely end up in a gutter somewhere, little RFK took this helpful tip all the way to Harvard--nothing to do with nepotism--and graduated as a Juris Doctor (that's a lawyer) in 1982.

Not long after he was sworn in as the Assistant District Attorney of Manhattan, he quit all of a sudden, coincidentally just before getting caught with a pocket full of China white. Now, that's a felony, kids, a big crime. But Baby Bob was smart and surrounded by other smart people, a little money, the tiniest smattering of white privilege, and the teensiest bit of political oligarchy, and was given a job working for the Natural Resource Defense Council to fulfill his probation, which was forgiven a year early. Because he's such a smart kid.

RFK has spent most of his adult life working on environmental and social-justice issues, fighting against pollution, founding the Environmental Litigation Clinic at Pace University Law School, and even being called a "hero" in the April 11, 2001 issue of Men's Journal for his work on the environment. He’s focused heavily on rivers, and in 1999 founded the Waterkeeper Alliance, promoting "swimmable, fishable, drinkable waterways, worldwide."

He even founded a law firm with Madonna, Kennedy & Madonna LLP, to fight pollution and contamination on behalf of public schools, non-profit organizations, Indigenous tribes, and public water suppliers. HBO made a movie in 2010, showcasing their fight on behalf of the Ramapough Mountain Indians against the Ford Motor Company for dumping toxic waste on tribal lands in northern New Jersey.

Kennedy served on the board of the New York League of Conservation Voters, an environmental advocacy group. He is a partner in ColorZen, a company that reduces the toxic discharge and water use in the cotton-dyeing process, used to make almost all of our clothes and the sheets on our beds.

He fought to put parks in poor neighborhoods, and move garbage transfer stations out of them, giving kids a clean and safe place to play.

RFK developed the Natural Resources Defense Council's international program for environmental, energy, and human rights, traveling to Canada and Latin America to assist Indigenous tribes in protecting their homelands and opposing large-scale energy and extractive projects in remote wilderness areas. And from 1993 to 1999, Kennedy worked with five Vancouver Island Indian tribes in their campaign to end industrial logging by MacMillan Bloedel in Clayoquot Sound, British Columbia. [WIKIPEDIA]

Whew, that's a lot of big words. In summary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has always put the Earth and its people first. He said politicians who do not act on climate change policy "serve special interests and sell out public trust." So it only makes sense that now he wants to work with Donald Trump, arguably the most climate-change-focused and environmental President in history.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Turning Point Action campaign rally on October 23, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia - AP

Wait.

*checks notes*

In 2016, Kennedy called supporters of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump "belligerent idiots" and suggested that some were "outright Nazis." He has also characterized Trump as a "bully" and a "threat to democracy," comparing him to Adolf Hitler and George Wallace. [WIKIPEDIA] Eight years later, he endorsed Trump for President at a campaign rally in Arizona. If your mom and dad read the news, you may have heard stories like this before—"he's a Nazi" one day, and "he's my bestest friend" the next. It's become quite blasé.

Now, some people might think it's because Robert had a presidential campaign of his own that didn't pan out that he's now pandering - excuse me - working with President-Elect Donald Trump. And some people might think he's just being a little testy because Kamala Harris wouldn't return his calls. But really it just makes sense, politically speaking. Because while RFK and Trump don't agree with each other 98.6% of the time, they do about the buzzwords. Things like vaccines and their--in Robert's opinion--propensity to cause disorders like autism and ADHD, allergies and cancer. He believes that fluoridated water causes thyroid disease, neurodevelopmental delays, and "IQ loss."

Fluoride, which occurs naturally in drinking water, is also added in small amounts to prevent tooth decay, especially in communities that do not have access to a dentist or things like toothpaste and floss.

RFK has also touted many conspiracy theories related to COVID-19 and the COVID vaccine, claiming it killed baseball great, Hank Aaron, and that the disease was a "targeted attack on [white] and Black people," while the "Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese" were immune, feeding into antisemitic (against Jewish folks) conspiracy theories. He further claimed that the Black communities were being used as test dummies for the COVID vaccine, similar to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

In 1932, the United States Public Health Service launched an experiment in Macon County, Alabama, to observe untreated syphilis - Unknown

Kennedy also believes that "gender dysphoria," a term the anti-trans community uses to describe transgender kids, is linked to atrazine contamination in the water, and not a naturally-occurring event. He bases this theory on other “studies” that claimed atrazine also feminize frogs. I'm not even sure what that means. Have we seen masculine frogs? Do they have gender-neutral froggy bathrooms?

Frog and Toad - Arnold Lobel

The list of conspiracies goes on, but I'm running out of time.

In 2024 Vanity Fair reported that RFK liked to get a little lotion-y with his 23-year-old babysitter in the '90s--she did not like to get a little lotion-y--something he...sort of...denied.

"I am not a church boy. I had a very, very rambunctious youth. I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world."

And while he has many memories of major events in his life, this one seems to have slipped.

The New York Daily News

Kennedy claims to have eaten many animals that you or I could not find on the menu at Red Robin, including dog, horse, and even guinea pig. And when a dead bear cub mysteriously landed in Central Park in 2014, appearing to have been hit by an abandoned bike, no one suspected a thing, though there was a short and inconclusive investigation.

RFK is seen next to a dead bear cub after he revealed he left the corpse in Central Park in 2014 - Clare Malone, The New Yorker

Ten years later Bobby fessed up--another attempt at the Roadkill Café gone awry. In 1994 it was a whale, beheaded with a chainsaw and strapped to the family minivan for a 5-mile drive. "Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car," his daughter Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy recounted in a 2012 Town & Country interview, "We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us."

And with all the clean water, autistic COVID survivors, beheaded sea life, and--damn, I left out the brain worms--wild history of drugs and mayhem, Robert F. Kennedy is now Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services, meaning, if confirmed, he will be in charge of reproductive health care, vaccines and immunizations, and COVID-19 response.

In the words of Jake Tapper, "Well America, I hope you like the measles."

