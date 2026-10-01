The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Why Aren't the Epstein Files More of a Priority for Democrats Ahead of the Midterms?

A recording from Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Ellie Leonard's avatar
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's avatar
Ellie Leonard and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali

Thank you Cat: Poli-Psych, Caro Henry, Grace Alexandra Hayden, Ann Kramer, Bonnie Bluewater 🐦, and many others for tuning into my live video with THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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