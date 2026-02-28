We’ve begun to see the fluttering of cards as wealthy businessmen and world leaders stumble out of the Epstein List, once so protected by power and prestige, a club of mostly white, incredibly wealthy men. As millions of citizen journalists pour through court documents and emails, and use their magic to unredact the names of co-conspirators and inconsistencies in the tall tales of the rich and famous, the world has done the right thing and put bad actors on the chopping block. From Norway, to Slovakia, to the UAE, to France, to the U.K., and even Buckingham Palace, anyone on the list appears to be fair game. Reputations ruined. Titles lost. Arrests. Raids. It has all the makings of the final scene of a 30-year crime ring.

It’s justice, right?

Last week Peter Mandelson, former U.K. Ambassador to the U.S. was arrested on suspicion of “misconduct in public office” after it was discovered in email correspondence found in the Epstein files that Mandelson had shared confidential government information with Epstein. He also may have received payments from Epstein, who advised him to amend policies that would increase bankers’ bonuses.

In September, Mandelson lost his title after appearing on multiple pages of the notorious Birthday Book.

“Once upon a time, an intelligent, sharp-witted man they call ‘mysterious’ parachuted into my life. You would spend many hours just waiting for him to turn up.” - Peter Mandelson

From the Birthday Book

Mandelson was released on bail and is awaiting further investigation.

Sultan bin Sulayem, CEO of one of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, resigned from his position earlier this month after he showed up thousands of times in the files, linking him to conversations referencing sex trafficking, as well as signing his name on the sale of Jeffrey Epstein’s new island in 2016, Great Saint James, after the owner refused to sell to Epstein due to his criminal history.

Sulayem and Epstein

“I am off to sample a fresh 100% female Russian on my yacht.” - Sultan bin Sulayem

An email sent by Epstein to Sulayem while Epstein was still serving his sentence

Sultan bin Sulayem’s “public professional presence is on pause.”

Prior to the release of Virginia Giuffre’s book, Nobody’s Girl, Prince Andrew lost his title, became “Just Andrew,” and allegedly moved from Royal Lodge, his childhood home (30,000 sq ft), to Sandringham Estate (20,000 acres) in Norfolk. On his 66th birthday, Andrew was arrested for improperly sharing confidential government information with Epstein when he served as a U.K. trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Reuters

Andrew was not charged with anything, and released while the investigation continues.

Norwegian authorities recently opened a criminal investigation into former PM Thorbjørn Jaglan, charging him with aggravated corruption for his role in the Epstein Files, including alleged gifts, travel, loans, and other benefits he received while in office. He was not arrested, but his property was searched. And though Jaglan initially did not block the investigation, he was rushed to the hospital this week after an alleged suicide attempt, something his lawyer denied.

Thorbjørn Jaglan - Bergens Tidende

Jagland has not been arrested nor detained, and the case is ongoing.

Here in the U.S. things look a little different for Epstein’s chums and benefactors.

Thomas Pritzker, head of Hyatt Hotels, stepped down from his role.

Bill Gates, former CEO of Microsoft, admitted in a townhall with the Gates Foundation that he had had two affairs with Russian women, calling it a “huge mistake.” He cancelled his upcoming keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit.

Kathy Ruemmler, former White House Counsel under Obama, and current Chief Legal Officer for Goldman Sachs, resigned after intimate details of her email correspondence with Epstein were released by the DOJ. Epstein: “trump will probably hire dershowitz,, no joke” Ruemmler: “Match made in heaven”

Brad Karp, attorney and chairperson of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, resigned due to his connections with Epstein.

Jes Staley, former Chief Executive at JPMorgan and CEO of Barclays, resigned from his position in 2021 after mounting pressure about his relationship with Epstein.

Leon Black, former CEO of Apollo Global Management, resigned from his position in 2021 after scrutiny over his financial relationship with Epstein, including paying Epstein $158 million between 2012 and 2017. Leon Black would also be mentioned in several of the sexual abuse allegations against children. The journal of the unknown survivor

George Mitchell, former Senator of Maine (D) resigned as Honorary Chair of the Mitchell Institute due to his connections with Epstein.

Casey Wasserman, entertainment executive, sports agent, and founder of Wasserman, a sports-marketing and talent agency, put his business up for sale after it was revealed that he had extensive communication with Ghislaine Maxwell as early as 2003. Prior to this decision, many of his clients, including Chappell Roan, chose to take their business elsewhere.

Peter Attia, wellness influencer and CBS contributor, stepped down from his roles this week after mounting pressure over his interactions with Epstein.

Miroslav Lajčák (“Miro” in the files), former Slovakian National Security Advisor, resigned from his post after his close relationship with Epstein was revealed. Miro and Epstein discussing Trumps NYE party at Mar-a-Lago

Jack Lang, French Culture Minister, resigned from the Arab World Institute, after his name appeared Jack Lang - IMDB

It’s the proverbial house of cards, right? The comeuppance of a hundred bad men (and a couple women) finally getting their due?

Except Mandelson paid his bail and went home to $13 million. The Sultan retired early to the tune of $8 billion. Prince Andrew is living on a property the size of 12,000 football fields. Larry Summers has $50 million. Kathy Ruemmler has $10 million. Brad Karp has $10 million. Jack Lang has $5 million. Peter Attia has $15 million. Jes Staley has $250 million. Casey Wasserman is worth $400 million. Leon Black has $15 billion. And Bill Gates is sitting on a cool $110 billion.

Share

So to the investigators of the Epstein Files, the DOJ, the FBI, I say this:

Early retirement, forced resignation, and uninvestigated investigations are not punishments. Living out the rest of their lives on luxury yachts and 2nd, 3rd, and 4th properties is not a consequence for sexually abusing or funding the sexual abuse of children. It is not a consequence for standing by and socializing with known perpetrators of sexual abuse. And continually arresting the sexual traffickers of children for not paying taxes, insider trading, and sharing classified information is not good enough.

If we continue to arrest people for crimes of finance, then the world of global child abuse, and wealth, and power, and secrecy, will continue on for another few centuries as it always has. So let’s get it right this time.

(Insert “allegedly” wherever you see fit")

Arrest “Just Andrew” for the sexual abuse of teenaged Virginia Giuffre

Arrest Leon Black for biting and sexually abusing children

Arrest Jes Staley for his role in financing a global sex-trafficking ring, including 134 accounts at his own banking institution (and also the sexual abuse of children)

Arrest every man who stood by and didn’t do anything while Epstein brought in a parade of questionably young girls, many of whom didn’t speak English

Require accountability

Freeze assets

It’s the only way we’ll ever finish this

Leave a comment

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.