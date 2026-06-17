The New York Times dropped a 10,474-word piece, detailing in excruciating detail the last days of Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. But if you don’t have a subscription, I’m going to save you time and give you the summary, the point, and why they’re writing about this seven years later.

This article is to, again, exonerate Donald Trump

“Epstein was particularly preoccupied with what he might have on Donald Trump, who was then serving his first term in office. Jotting on a legal pad, he returned to the president again and again, trying to dredge up anything to offer prosecutors. But his scribblings — ‘Trump is a total con artist — smoke & mirrors’ and ‘Never had money’— suggest that he could come up with little that wasn’t already known.” - The NY Times

Epstein’s jailhouse writings about Donald Trump

Remember, it was Punch Sulzberger, the grandfather of current NY Times chairman AG Sulzberger (and whose family has controlled the paper since 1896) who tried to hire Epstein out of the Dalton School in 1976. It was yet one more job offer for which was unqualified. He went to Bear Stearns instead.

The article also seems to exonerate Bill Gates, who coincidentally gave his deposition to the House Oversight Committee a week ago. Curious…

“They listened as he seethed about the former friends who were now publicly distancing themselves from him, like Leslie Wexner, and tried to figure out whether he had any leverage to use against former associates like Bill Gates. Once, they heard him mutter: ‘I can’t do this.’” - The New York Times

(Interesting that Leslie Wexner has also consistently stated that he cut ties with Epstein in 2007, including under oath to the House Oversight Committee on February 18, 2026.)

So that’s it then, summarized in 362 words. Conclusion?

He might have killed himself

Or he might not have

But the New York Times made their point, and made you feel like this was closure, shutting the door on the conspiracy at the MCC while letting you know who wasn’t involved. With writing samples and glossy, slightly depressed-looking photos of prison guards. Case closed.

I know I’m sold…

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