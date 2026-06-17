The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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felicity's avatar
felicity
20h

It actually really made me angry. The idea that Epstein couldn't come up with anything to pin on Donald Trump is ridiculous.

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Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
20h

Thank you.

Shame on NYT.

Shame in the writers, editors, owners—everyone involved in trying to minimize the whole saga.

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