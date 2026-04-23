The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: THE WOLFF-EPSTEIN FILES WITH ELLIE LEONARD AND SPECIAL GUEST LEV PARNAS

A recording from Ellie Leonard and Zev Shalev's live video
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Zev Shalev's avatar
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Ellie Leonard, Zev Shalev, and Lev Parnas
Apr 23, 2026

This has been a long time coming, digging into the 17+ year friendship of Michael Wolff and Jeffrey Epstein. We have 10 years of emails to work with, and more files on the way, but a complicated, dark, and unexpected story from the man we thought was the “Epstein Whisperer.”

Ellie's Coffee Fund

I will be posting the emails in their entirety soon to my Substack (or in multiple Substacks if the platform gets cranky). Thank you for your patience while I roll this out.

Thank you Jessica Talisman, Amy Gabrielle, Cat: Poli-Psych, Rolf Kvalvik, Robin Payes, and many others for tuning into my live video with Zev Shalev and Lev Parnas! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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