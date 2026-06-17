The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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Kahn's avatar
Kahn
19h

Unbelievable!

You mean after all these years of EVERYONE showing the archival footage of Trump and Epstein “ogling teenagers” that no one has filtered the audio so we can hear what the f*ck Trump and Epstein said! 🤬

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Kayan Sherrer's avatar
Kayan Sherrer
19h

The Republicans party is riddled with pedophiles and corruption! How are we supposed to trust any of our Republicans leaders. They are protecting pedophiles because they have money!!! They are putting women and children in danger from sexual predators by protecting these men and women in the Epstein files!🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

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