The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Kaytee
Apr 27

What a beautifully written story. Thank you for sharing that. One of my favorite shows on NPR was Selected Shorts, a long time ago. My son would hear this before he even arrived as he was safely snugged in my womb. And for years we would listen at noon on Fridays. This coupled with me reading Harry Potter out loud , I believe, gave him his love of reading and story telling.

It’s been 5 long years since I’ve held him, heard his melodic voice sing or laughed uncontrollably at an inside joke between us. Heroin isn’t what killed him but he had his moment dancing with the devil. So much of your story resonated with me and the struggles of addiction. To pay homage to your friend in such an open wound kind of way is healing. His last words of being reborn is maybe most telling of his ending. Maybe he learned what he came here to learn and it was simply time to start again… another life, another lesson. Finally, You have no reason to suffer from imposter syndrome, you are truly talented.

Craig
Apr 29

This is such a fine piece.

What fascinates me is (in a way) it shouldn't work. It's all back story of a sort, though as a non-fiction essay, or memoir, that what those are. Yet, this works as a story because of a clever structure that has its own form of escalation.

It's set-up almost like a mystery, as the narrator goes deeper into the truth of who August was. It's like a Citizen Kane rosebud thing, where we are propulsed through the story by this larger (and at the same time) smaller than life character. Who really was August? It's a question that we could pose about each other. How are we really known?

When the apt. full of classic books is found it makes sense, the storytelling has led us to a revelation that makes us consider what we thought before, and rather than a jarring surprise, we go... of course. The same when we read of the letters and love he had for Elzibeta (sp?) - and another revelation of where August's pain and scars came from - both the physical ones and the mental ones.

This is a story that will stick with me. It's a gift that you've put it on this platform. It deserves to be read by many people.

