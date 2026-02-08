Trigger Warning: discussion of sexual abuse of a minor and child loss

Any names listed in this document are only allegedly involved, as per the writer of the journal.

On January 30th the Department of Justice dropped 3.5 million Epstein Files, including photos, videos, emails, court documents, flight logs, and financial records. They also included a journal written by a young girl, filled with magazine clippings and coded language, hidden from prying eyes. Most of the clippings came from late ‘90s issues of Vanity Fair, discussing the Royal Family and Ivana Trump. It mentioned Trump’s divorce (1992), as well as Princess Di’s (1996), and we started to nail down clues as to when the journal was written.

One page showed a picture of a Game Boy Color with a bikini bottom. This put us at least at 1998. But with a little research, we found a 16th birthday card issued by Carter Cards in 1999, making it likely that this girl was born in 1983. One letter from a boy named “Myke” is dated 10/16/01 or ‘02, which means the journal-keeper would now likely be 18 or 19. She had been writing for three years, if this indeed was one journal.

Most of the events listed below were attended by people from the Washington D.C. area, and her brochure from Colonial Williamsburg shows that she would have been visiting.

With all this information in hand, we began to decode the journal, and what we found was a world of pain and horror for one little girl at the hands of a very big, and very powerful club of men.

These are her words

Birthday Card - 1999

“Mr. Robert” and his wife “Jill” is Joseph E. Robert Jr., a Washington DC philanthropist, and Jill Sorenson

Joe Gibbs is the former head coach of the Washington Redskins, and his friend Dan Snyder is the former owner of the Washington Commanders

Let’s stop here for a minute, because there’s some very important information that could easily be missed.

Ivana Trump, Entrepreneur: She once asked me how I handled the press during my divorce. She said, “You came out of your divorce with dignity and pride, and that’s how I would like to come out of mine.”

The writer responds:

“Does this lady know you cant have any dignity if you’ve been with him? I know I have none. Only skittles.”

“Him” has some very big implications. Continuing on.

Grief over the loss of a child

There were several people in Epstein’s circle with the last name “Modi,” including the Prime Minister of India. However the earliest email documentation links to Samir Modi, an Indian businessman. “Cecchi” is the name of a NY restaurant. “Mr. Goodlatte'“ is likely Bob Goodlatte, former Virginia State Rep. There is an entry for the last name “Atkin” in Epstein’s little black book, but there doesn’t appear to be a clear record of Mr. Sant, Mr. Ludwig, or Mr. Mora.

The writer is referencing Leon Black, former CEO of Apollo Global Management, and Epstein’s billionaire client

Referencing Ghislaine Maxwell

Likely referencing an abortion, as opposed to a miscarriage

Here the writer mentions Mr. Leonsis and Mr. Case, likely Ted Leonsis and Steve case, both former senior executives at AOL. “Colgan” likely refers to (now deceased) former Virginia State Senator Charles J. Colgan. And the name “Gregory” shows up in Epstein’s little black book. George Mitchell is the former Senate Majority Leader, whom Virginia Giuffre named in her deposition.

You can read more about this story at narative.org in Zev Shalev’s piece Decrypted Sweet 16 Journal in Epstein Files Refers to Donald Trump: “How Can You Have Dignity After Being With That Man?” This is part of an ongoing joint investigation. We will continue to update you with details.

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.