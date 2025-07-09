The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gilberts Dad's avatar
Gilberts Dad
Jul 9

I learned more in this article than I have in the last 15 years of when I first heard of Epstein. Thanks Ellie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Georgina's avatar
Georgina
Jul 9

Only a fool would not see it for what it is. But there are many fools.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
268 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture