The following is a detailed timeline of the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, including court documents, flight logs, little black books, masseuse lists, mugshots, and everything in between.

PLEASE NOTE: THERE ARE TRIGGERS IN THIS ARTICLE FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT AND SUICIDE.

December 1985 - Donald Trump purchases Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

1990 - Jeffrey Epstein purchases 358 El Brillo Way, 1.4 miles away.

This is the property where allegations against Epstein began, when the stepmother of a young teenager called the police after the girl came home with $300 in cash, claiming to have given Epstein a massage.

1990s - Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump develop a relationship that is all friendship, no business, but inevitably based on wealth.

1992 - Donald Trump hosts an exclusive party at Mar-a-Lago with more than two-dozen women flown in to "provide entertainment." The only guest is Jeffrey Epstein, who wasn't a paying member of the club.

“I arranged to have some contestants fly in. At the very first party, I said, ‘Who’s coming tonight? I have 28 girls coming.’ It was him and Epstein. I said, ‘Donald, this is supposed to be a party with V.I.P.s. You’re telling me it’s you and Epstein?’” - George Houraney, American Dream Enterprise

Early 1990s - Donald Trump reaches under Kristin Anderson's skirt at a Manhattan nightspot, touching her vagina through her underwear.

1993 - Donald Trump gropes former Miss Switzerland, Beatrice Keul, in the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Jeffrey Epstein later invites her to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

1993 - Donald Trump gropes former Sports Illustrated model, Stacy Williams, in the presence of Jeffrey Epstein.

Share

1993 - 1997 - Donald Trump's name appears seven times in the passenger logs of Epstein's private jet, according to House.gov.

1994 - Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein (allegedly) repeatedly rape a 13-year-old girl (pseudonym "Jane Doe" aka "Katie Johnson") at Epstein's NYC apartment. Read full court documents here.

“E. Jean Carroll’s ‘Not My Type’ is both a memoir and a scrapbook of the two trials in which she accused President Trump of sexual assault and defamation.” - The New York Times

1995 - Donald Trump rapes E. Jean Carroll in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in NYC. She later won a civil suit against him for $83.3 million.

1998 - Melania Knauss (b. “Melanija Knavs”) meets Donald Trump while working as a model in Manhattan.

"The first time he slept with her was on my plane." - Jeffrey Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein’s Boeing 727 (not pictured here) was dubbed the “Lolita Express”

October 28, 2002 - Donald Trump gives an interview for New York Magazine, claiming to be a longtime friend of Jeffrey Epstein

"I've known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it, Jeffrey enjoys his social life." - Donald Trump, 2002

Leave a comment

January 20, 2003 - Donald Trump writes Jeffrey Epstein an evocative birthday card in the shape of a naked woman, signing it to look like pubic hair.

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” - Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein

2004 - Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein fight over the coveted "Maison de l'Amitie" property in Palm Beach, each claiming that the other didn't have any money.

"It was something like Donald saying, 'You don’t want to do a deal with him, he doesn’t have the money,' while Epstein was saying, 'Donald is all talk. He doesn’t have the money.' They both really wanted it." - Joseph Luzinski, trustee

In the end Trump won, buying the property for $41.35 million. Four years later he'd sell it to Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev for more than double.

November 2004

November 2004

October 20, 2005 - Palm Beach Police search Jeffrey Epstein’s residence after a report that he had sexually abused a minor. They seize several message pads from his kitchen that included two messages from Donald Trump. You can watch the walkthrough of Jeffrey Epstein’s house here.

2006 Mugshot

July 27, 2006 - Jeffrey Epstein is first arrested by Palm Beach Police Department on charges of soliciting a prostitute.

2007/'08 - Donald Trump claims falling out with Epstein, banning him from Mar-a-Lago because Epstein allegedly harassed another member's teenage daughter.

"I had a falling out with him. I haven't spoken to him in 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you." - Donald Trump, 2019

Stormy Daniels - ABC News

October 26, 2016 - Donald Trump pays adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money.

Jeffrey Epstein’s Sex Offender Registry Photo, 2017

March 28, 2017 - Jeffrey Epstein poses for the New York State Sex Offender Registry

Donald and Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in 2000

August 2017 - Jeffrey Epstein sits down with journalist and author Michael Wolff for over 100 hours of interviews, in which Epstein claims that Trump was his "closest friend." In the interviews Epstein says Trump was "charming" and "always fun," a great salesman, but a "serial cheat" and loved to "fuck the wives of his best friends." He goes on to say that Trump had friends but "was at heart a friendless man incapable of kindness." He also claims Trump had scalp-reduction surgery for baldness. When asked how Epstein knew all this he said, "I was Donald's closest friend for 10 years." The audio has never been released.

"I was Donald's closest friend for 10 years." - Jeffrey Epstein

2019 Mugshot

July 8, 2019 - Jeffrey Epstein is arrested at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey on federal sex trafficking charges.

The New York Times

August 10, 2019 - Jeffrey Epstein kills himself in prison by hanging.

Business Insider

July 1, 2020 - Gawker publishes (2015) what is claimed to be Jeffrey Epstein's "Little Black Book," dated October 1, 1997 - 2004. Business Insider later publishes (2020) a searchable database with 1,749 names of public figures, celebrities, royalty and nobility, and statesmen. These are not necessarily people associated with criminal acts. The database includes Donald Trump.

April 2021 - Jeffrey Epstein’s 358 El Brillo Way mansion in Palm Beach is demolished.

February 21, 2025 - Attorney General Pam Bondi is interviewed on Fox News.

John Roberts: "The DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients? Will that really happen?"

Bondi: "It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump. I'm reviewing that."

February 27, 2025 - Attorney General Pam Bondi releases first phase of declassified Epstein files, including an evidence list, flight logs, a contact book, and masseuse list. Donald Trump is in the flight logs seven times, as well as the contact book. No second phase was ever released.

“Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response to this request, I received approximately 200 pages of documents, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein's list of contacts, and a list of victims' names and phone numbers.” - Pam Bondi to Kash Patel

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell, 2001

April 25, 2025 - Virginia Giuffre, who was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, takes her life.

June 5, 2025 - Elon Musk tweets that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files.

July 6, 2025 - The DOJ and FBI conclude Jeffrey Epstein had no client list and died by suicide. This was further evidenced by jail security footage.

July 9, 2025 - Trump lashes out at a reporter for asking questions about Jeffrey Epstein, further distancing himself from the investigation.

Court documents:

Jeffrey Epstein v. the United States of America

Jane Doe v. Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey E. Epstein

E. Jean Carrol v. Donald J. Trump

The People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump

United States of America v. Ghislaine Maxwell

Jane Doe v. Jeffrey Epstein, Haley Robson, and Sarah Kellen

Donald Trump’s 2022 video deposition against E. Jean Carroll

“Katie Johnson’s” 2016 deposition

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.