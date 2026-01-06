The following are emails between Ghislaine Maxwell and various people, including Jeffrey Epstein (JE). I have kept all the original spelling errors.

Probably 2001

GM: (to Doug Band) Philip just e mailed me your contact info. When we are all back in NY the plan is to do a dinner - we’ll have the sluty Spanish girl which will be nicely counter balanced by the cool poised Swedish type. Let me know when you next go to Europe as I do have some interesting and fun friends that you could hook up with. Hopefully we will meet up again soon Ghislaine

8/16/2001 11:09 AM

Prince Andrew went under the pseudonym “The Invisible Man” in all of his emails, but clues about his valet and travels to Peru clearly ID’d the former prince.

Prince Andrew: I am up here at Balmoral Summer Camp for the Royal Family. Activities take place all day and I am totally exhausted at the end of each day. The Girls are completely shattered and I will have to give them an early night today as it is getting tiring splitting them up all the time! How’s LA? Have you found me some new inappropriate friends? Let me know when you are coming over as I am free from 25th August until 2nd Sept and want to go somewhere hot and sunny with some fun people before having to put my nose firmly to the grindstone for the Fall. Any ideas gratefully received! See ya A xxx

8/18/2001 4:32 PM - 10:42 PM

GM: So sorry to dissappoint you, however the truth must be told. I have only been able to find appropriate friends. Will let you know about some church meetings on those dates Kisses Gx

Prince Andrew: Distraught! You probably wouldn’t know but I lost my valet on Thursday. He died in his sleep. He had been with me since I was 2. I am a little off balance as not only has my office been restructured, I have left the RN and now my whole life is in turmoil as I have no one to look after me. HE was a real rock and almost a part of the family. If you have any good ideas to how to get my mind back on track I’d be grateful for advice. See you real soon... I hope you are coming over. A xxx

(The Former) Prince Andrew

11/2/2001 5:56 PM - 6:05 PM

GM: (to Gibby Cohen) Gibby I need your help. [Jeffrey Epstein] is looking for an exercise instructor to work out with. He likes, well you know what he likes. Plse can you call me or let me know if you know of anyone or if you can point me to the right direction to go to a gym where you know I can meet someone who might do the trick. Thanks Gx

Gibby Cohen: Where does he want to train in a facility or someone to come to the house - does he want a weight training person a stretcher/dancer type - give me a little more color and logistics and I’ll see what I can do... Gibby

Patti and Gibby Cohen, 1984

GM: Your a star - he wants someone to come to the hse. The instructor has to be female youngish and attractive otherwise he will loose interest rapidly. He is looking for someone who can tone, flex and stretch. Thanks - Your desperately seeking an instructor. PS if you had to rate the top 10 gyms in the city where would they be + any masseuses in the same vein as the exercise instructor?

11/6/2001 5:41 AM - 12:02 PM

Gibby Cohen: Good Morning... I returned today to find no suggestions in my emails for [Jeffrey Epstein’s] trainer - still looking - have a few more rocks still to turn over - but not looking too hopeful...

GM: I am counting on you Gx

Gibby Cohen: Don’t count on me - I’m too old to be counted on... Gibby

GM: Too bad, I am already counting on you Gx

2/28/2002 12:30 AM - 6:30 AM

GM: What do you think Gx [Forwarded email from Juan Esteban Ganoza: “Ok, before we speak on the phone... There are several things we could do on Sunday, depending on what he feels like doing: We could ride Peruvian Paso horses in the morning > I would organize a small group of friends and get a few horses and go either to the beach or the fields. Then we can go to a nice summer home and do a small / private lunch in front of the sea, and at night we can go to a local restaurant. The night time on Sunday is not going to be so “active,” as a lot of the restaurants are closed, and on Sunday nites people do not go out much except to go to a movie ( so no night club going). Instead of the Peruvian Pasos, we could also organize a Polo game if he plays polo and would rather ride that type of horse. Or we can rent a small plane and go to see the Nazca Lines, and then go to another place that is in the area called Paracas and go water-skiing still in the morning. Paracas is a very special bay for water-skiing, very flat in the early morning and very windy latter on. We can have a lunch in a very nice private Hacienda near by or come back to Lima to have lunch by the sea. Lunches in Lima on the summer time are late, around 3:30 pm or 4 pm (after lots of wine and beach). About the girls... how old is he ? I doubt it that he will find someone here, but we can try. I am leaving now to go to the gym. I will be back to my office early tomorrow; if you prefer to talk to me tonight you can reach me at my mobile (511) 735 2000 Besos JE]

Prince Andrew: I am overwhelmed at the kindness and generosity of the offers that are being made for me. I would love to do them all but fear that there would not be enough time! However I am afraid that horses and I do not mix particularly well but the trip to see the Lines sounds really interesting. As far as food is concerned I am very easy and will fit in with whatever he plans and I don’t mind what time it is at all. As for girls well I leave that entirely to you and Juan Estoban! I am going to have more time after tomorrow to know what will happen and when in Peru so I will be in touch again on Friday. Masses of love A xxx

(The Former) Prince Andrew in Lima, Peru - March 8, 2002

3/3/2002 3:27 5:36 AM - 3:27 PM

GM: Thought you would like to see what I sent - have a great time Gx [Pasted email: “I just gave Andrew your telephone no. He is interested in seeing the Nazca Lines. He can ride but it is not his favorite sport ie pass on the horses. Some sight seeing some 2 legged sight seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy. I know I can rely on you to show him a wonderful time and that you will only introduce him to friends that you can trust and rely on to be friendly and discreet and fun. He does not want to read about any trip in the papers whom or what he saw. Call me if you have any questions - otherwise you can expect a very English sounding gentleman an on the phone to call up and say hi. I told him it would be best if he made his plans directly with you. The only part that I am jealous about is that he will get to see you and that he will be in Peru and have you as his tour guide for a day Besos Gx]

Prince Andrew: Got it I will ring him today if I can. Love you A xxx

2/7/2004 3:50 PM

[Unknown]: hi ghislaine, it was good to hear from you the other day. i thought i’d fill you in on my situation and see how we can work together. i am still dancing, pilates-ing and teaching. i am very interested to keep training Jeffery as we work well together and i enjoy working with him. i understand he likes to work with a variety of beautiful, talented young women and i think that training with lots of people can be a very good thing. i understand what i am looking for in other people to train / work with him, and it’s quite a tall order, which is why i know that you need some help to find people. they don’t come along every day. i need to use my time effectively; to continue with my dance classes, learning, training and also earning money to pay for it all. if i am looking for girls i will need to go to a wide variety of classes, whereas at the moment i tend to stick to the one’s i like. (not necessarily the one’s to find suitable girls). so if you want me to be actively looking, then we will need to reach a financial arrangement as this will be my job. or if you just want me to let you know if i come across someone suitable on my travels, then what will you pay me for this? as i am effectively ‘doing myself out of a job’. i would just like to have a good idea of where i stand, and if i will be getting more work from you, or if you can put me in touch with other people who may want a trainer. or if i can make ‘looking for other people’ my main source of income. as i am here properly now, i have bills and rent to pay, i need to find something somewhat stable. i can be available to travel, but if i am ‘on call’ i need to know and be paid accordingly. i have a couple of girls in mind, so let me know what arrangement we will have, and i will do my best to help. i am appreciative of any work you can throw my way. i look forward to seeing you when you’re back in nyc. give my best to rainy England! love [REDACTED] x [REDACTED] p.s. do you want a lesson?

3/4/2011 8:28 AM

GM: (forwarding email from Annette Witheridge to Brett D. Jaffe, to Jeffrey Epstein, asking Maxwell to respond to accusations of assisting Jeffrey Epstein in recruiting young girls, for her upcoming article) [Epstein’s Girl Friday ‘fixer’: Dead tycoon’s daughter Ghislaine Maxwell and the girls she hired for paedophile’s stable]

3/8/2011 8:17 PM

GM (to Jeffrey Epstein): [Jeffrey and Ghislaine: Notes on New York’s Oddest Alliance]

Vanity Fair

1/9/2015 5:09 AM - 2:52 PM

Philip Barden, Attorney: Dear Ghislaine Below is a link to today’s Mail. The allegations are getting worse - this is not a storm you can ride by not making any statement out and get your life back. You have friends saying they don’t believe you would act in this way and you need to say that you did not. The Mail website is read by 193 million I don’t see how a statement denying the allegations will make matters worse which is the acid test. It will make your position better as you will a strong open denial on record. These allegations must not gain traction. I wont say anymore as I have given my advice - call me. Best Philip [Prince Andrew at Heidi Klum’s ‘Hookers and Pimps’ party with the New York socialite accused of procuring underage girls for his billionaire pedophile friend]

GM (to Epstein): I am going o have to make a statement - I will send it to you -- I don’t have a choice

JE: OK , tie it to the easily disproved Clinton

1/10/2015 4:02 PM - 6:42 PM

The following email conversation, dated 1/10 - 1/11, was forwarded by Ghislaine Maxwell to Jeffrey Epstein.

GM: I am out of my depth to understanding defamation and other local hazards and don’t want to end up in a law suit aimed at me from anyone if I can help it. Apparently even saying [REDACTED but assumed is Virginia Giuffre] is a lier has hazard! I have never been in a suit criminal or civil and want it to stay that way. The U.S. lawyers for the Jane Does are filling additional discovery motions and if I speak I open my self to being part of discovery apparently. I am trying to stay out of litigation and not have to employ lawyers for years as I get lost in US legal nightmare. I stand no legal risk currently on these old charges and civil suits against Jeffrey We need to consult with US lawyers on any statement I make and the complaints too Perhaps we make a statement of the legal risk of saying anything for potential defamation or something that prevents a full and frank detailed rebuttal + the press not being the place for that? Regardless, Philip plse call Jeffrey lawyer and see what you can understand from him and pehaps craft something in conjunction with him? Either way I think you need to speak to him to understand my risk so you can help me understand it - too may cooks in the kitchen and I can’t make good decisions. Plse reach out to him today + I have already suffered such a terrible and painful loss over the last few days that I can’t even see what life after press he’ll even looks like - statements that don’t address all just lead to more questions..what is my relationship to Clinton ? Andrew on and on. Let’s rest till Monday. I need head space.

Philip Barden, Attorney: All I am back on line now. I see the statement didn’t go. Monday? Maybe tomorrow? I will speak to Jeffrey Epstein’s lawyer but JE has a conflict with you and will want your silence as whilst you are being attacked there is less heat on him. Either [REDACTED but assumed is Virginia Giuffre] IS LYING OR NOT. If we let her lie without challenge then the lies become the reality and that may lead you to facing investigation. These are serious allegations and In the UK prosecuting people who face allegations of sex abuse is now common place and a lot of resources are focused on this. We can’t sit back and let you be a conspirator by silence. Your are not guilty and must follow Dershowtiz line. He is a leading lawyer and he hasn’t followed the don’t say anything for fear of litigation. He has rightly called [REDACTED] bluff and shouted his innocence. You have to stand up and deny the allegations or be branded guilty by association and that may lead to other investigations and worse. I feel I am going around in circles. I know what is right to do and that is to shout your innocence. Try and get some rest. Call me tomorrow if you want anytime. Speak to Deshowitz. Don’t allay yourself to JE as that is not the way to go. Best Philip

Ross Gow, PR: Had Geordie on the phone half a dozen times today. He would have give us a better hearing than most I figure. Strongly believe saying nothing is the wrong thing - especially as Dershowitz has a big piece coming in The Times on Monday. Rest up and speak Monday. Best Ross

1/11/2015 5:27 AM

Philip Barden, Attorney: Saying nothing is reputational suicide. Even if [REDACTED] is discredited by [REDACTED] people will know JE paid her off and believe G was complicate absent and credible denial. Now it is reported that G engaged in direct abuse - as I feared would happen. Next reports to the authorities will be made. It is necessary from a litigation, investigatory and reputational reason to issue a cogent denial. I can see why JE doesn’t want this as it may not suit him but he is already toast.

1/21/2015 12:01 PM

The following is a statement written by Jeffrey Epstein for Ghislaine Maxwell, as noted in the second-to-last sentence, where he incorrectly says “you” instead of “I.”

JE: ”Since JE was charged in 2007 for solicitation of a prostitute I have been the target of outright lies, innuendo, slander, defamation and salacious gossip and harassment; headlines made up of quotes I have never given, statements I have never made, trips with people to places I have never been, holidays with people I have never met, false allegations of impropriety and offensive behavior that I abhor and have never been party to, witness to events that I have never seen, living off trust funds that i have never ever had, party to stories that have changed materially both in time and place and event depending on what paper you read, and the list goes on.

I have never been a party to any criminal action pertaining to JE

For the record: At the time of Jeffrey’s plea I was in a very long-term committed relationship with another man and no longer working with Jeffrey. Whilst I remained on friendly terms with him up until is plea, , I have had limited contact since

Every story in the press innuendo and comment has been taken from civil depositions against JE, which were settled many years ago. None of the depositions were ever subject to cross examination , not one. any standard of truth and were used for those who claimed they were victims to receive financial payment to be shared between them and their lawyers. One firm created and sold fake cases against Mr. Epstein -- the firm subsequently imploded and the Rothstein, the owner of the firm was sent to jail for 50 years for his crime. The lawyer who is currently representing Virginia was his partner. need I say morel

These so called ‘new revelations’ stem from an alleged diary from VR that reads like the memoirs she is purporting to be selling. Also perhaps pertinent - in a previous complaint against others, her claims were rejected by police “due to.. VR ..lack of credibility

The new interest in this old settled case results from lawyers representing some of JE victims filed a suit against the US government not JE . They contend that the Us govt violated their rights.

The document and deal that JE negotiated with the government was given to the lawyers 6 years ago and is a public document.

I am not part of, nor did you have anything to do with, JE plea bargain.

I have never seen the proceedings nor any of the depositions.”

1/24/2015 1:22 PM

GM: I would appreciate it if shelley would come out and say she was your g’friend - I think she was from end 99 to 2002

Epstein’s former girlfriend, Shelly Lewis - Patrick McMullan

1/25/2015 4:41 AM

JE: ok, with me, You have done nothing wrong and i would urge you to start acting like it. go outside, head high, not as an escaping convict. go to parties. deal with it. . i had lisa svenson the swedish ocean ambassador yesterday she said no one on her ocean panel takes this stuff seriously and you would be welcome to the ocean conferenec water conference etc.

4/22/2015

JE: [This email has not been made public, but is referenced in Virginia L. Giuffre f. Ghislaine Maxwell, Case 1:15-cv-07433-LAP, section 1219-8, page 17

