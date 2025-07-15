Alan Dershowitz stepped back into the spotlight this week, the place where he's most comfortable, and added his two cents on the Jeffrey Epstein file, the proverbial "list," what he knows, what he doesn't, and what (of course) he can't say.

Alan Dershowitz with Jeffrey Epstein at Harvard in 2004 - Rick Friedman/Polaris

If you're not familiar with Alan Dershowitz, he's a high-profile attorney who's represented clients like Mike Tyson, who went to prison for raping an 18-year-old beauty queen, Leona Helmsley, who claimed "We don't pay taxes; only the little people pay taxes," Jim Bakker, who was convicted of mail and wire fraud related to his "Praise the Lord (PTL)" ministries, and O.J. Simpson, who...well, you know.

Dershowitz says, “Every honest criminal lawyer will tell you that he defends the guilty and the innocent.” - Barry Blitt, The New Yorker

Dershowitz was part of Harvey Weinstein's defense team in 2018 and Donald Trump's first impeachment trial in 2020. He claimed the latter to be "nonpartisan," and would donate any earnings to charity.

"I'm there to try to defend the integrity of the Constitution. That benefits Donald Trump in this case." - Alan Dershowitz

Donald Trump was impeached the first time for soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election to help his re-election bid, then obstructing the inquiry by "telling his administration officials to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony." (Wikipedia)

But most importantly, at least this week, was Dershowitz's involvement in the 2008 trial of Jeffrey Epstein, where Epstein was investigated for accusations that he had solicited sex from minors. In a trial that could have sent Epstein to prison for life for sexually abusing dozens of young girls, Dershowitz was able to help "negotiate a sweetheart plea" that landed Epstein in the county jail for a mere 13 months.

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When new accusers came forward over a decade later, not only did Dershowitz defend the financier, but he found himself involved in the accusations. Virginia Giuffre, who was sex-trafficked by Epstein between the ages of 17 and 19, accused Alan Dershowitz of being the recipient of several of those transactions. However, as part of the settlement she was required to acknowledge she "may have made a mistake" in identifying Dershowitz. Dershowitz countersued, but also dropped his lawsuit.

But whether or not Dershowitz was involved in any trafficking of women, minor or otherwise, to and from Jeffrey Epstein, it's important to note that they did have a relationship through a common friend, Lynn Forester (aka "Lady") de Rothschild, a wealthy American-British businesswoman and chair of E.L. Rothschild. Epstein helped Rothschild financially during her divorce from her second husband, politician Andrew Stein, something she vehemently denies, though Dershowitz claims she referred to Epstein as an "interesting autodidact" (self-taught entrepreneur) he'd like to get to know. And he did, though he downplays this at best.

"No, I have no relationship with him. I haven't seen him in years and I haven't spoken to him in months." - Alan Dershowitz

When pushed on the friendship, Dershowitz called it "academic," a meeting of the minds at Harvard in the halls between seminars. But what of those alleged overnights at Epstein's homes, the flights on the private jets, and borrowing Epstein's Palm Beach house for a family vacation?

"Our relationship was predominantly academic." - Alan Dershowitz

Soon after Jeffrey Epstein's mysterious death in New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August of 2019, Dershowitz penned an essay in The Spectator in support of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's girlfriend and sometimes-sex-trafficking accomplice, titled "The Ghislaine Maxwell I know." In the essay he discredits Virginia Giuffre for claiming Epstein had dealings with Al and Tipper Gore, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, along with, again, attempting to exonerate himself from Giuffre's personal accusations. And although he is careful to distance himself from any close relationship with Maxwell, he does come to her defense in the legalist of ways.

"Everyone should keep an open mind about Maxwell as they should about others who have been accused by Epstein’s alleged victims. The truth-testing mechanisms of cross-examination and confrontation must be employed against these witnesses, as they are against other accusers. Only after a full trial, in which both sides are presented should reasonable people come to conclusions about Ghislaine Maxwell." - Alan Dershowitz, The Spectator

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell - March 10, 2001

He would later give an interview for the BBC, stating that the witness testimony in Maxwell's trial gave credence to both he and Prince Andrew (who was also accused in the Epstein case) by stating that Giuffre herself participated in the illegal activities for which she accused others.

"In fact she, Virginia Giuffre, was mentioned in the trial as somebody who brought young people to Epstein for him to abuse, so this case does nothing to strengthen the case against Prince Andrew, indeed it weakens the case against Prince Andrew considerably because the government was very selective in who it used." - Alan Dershowitz, for the BBC

Today the accusations against Dershowitz have been dropped, Jeffrey Epstein is dead, Ghislaine Maxwell is in jail (potentially) until 2037, and Virginia Giuffre sadly took her own life in April of this year. Alan Dershowitz is no longer on the side of the Democratic Party, as he was for many years, but instead is intent on beating them and supporting Donald Trump's motives.

And after this week's public White House reversal on the "list," this could all take an interesting turn.

Sean Spicer, former Press Secretary under the first Trump Administration, posted a video from March on his Twitter July 10th, an interview with Alan Dershowitz claiming he's seen the entire Epstein list.

Dershowitz, many interviews later, now claims there is no client list—"there never has been a client list"—it’s merely a "redacted FBI affidavit."

Here is where I get to make my predictions for the coming days, of what I think is about to happen. I'm no soothsayer, nor do I have any extrasensory perception, but I'm picking up all the vibes.

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Donald Trump will pardon Ghislaine Maxwell, who will then be represented by Alan Dershowitz and will give a full account of who, what, when, where, why, and how, exonerating Donald Trump and scratching him from the record. She'll then disappear, likely of her own accord, and a few million dollars richer. Any discussion of the Epstein list, file, flight log, et al, will abruptly disappear amidst a big distraction, which could include another round of bombing in Iran, a major "scandal" dug up by the FBI, some sort of boon given to the American people in the form of financial relief, or even ending the War in Ukraine.

Just remember, all of this information exists and is available with Donald Trump heavily included in the record. Save it. Print it. Screenshot it.

Don’t let it disappear.

To see a full breakdown of all the documents that link Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, including flight logs, phone memos, little black books, and indictments, you can read my previous post Donny T. and Jeffrey E. - A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Other documents pertaining to this case are as follows:

Virginia L. Giuffre v. Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia L. Giuffre v. Alan Dershowitz

Virginia L. Giuffre (Jane Doe 102) v. Jeffrey Epstein

Ellie is an author, editor, and owner of Red Pencil Transcripts, and works with filmmakers, podcasts, and journalists all over the world. She lives with her family just outside of New York City.