The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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joannemarcoe's avatar
joannemarcoe
Jul 15, 2025

You should send this piece to The Bulwark orThe Lincoln Project and get interviewed by them. I am not a conspiracy theorist; but I remember Dershowitz from the O.J. Simpson trial. It was so shocking, it was so totally wrong. It was bizarre he has a talent for twisting the picture…that is how trump talks . You have to twist yourself in a pretzel. And now lying, cruelty stupidity, vicious arrogance & loss of civility are in a boon time!!Dershowitz was leading the pack way back then

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Tina Hollandsworth's avatar
Tina Hollandsworth
Jul 15, 2025

Dershowitz is a complete moron these days.

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