The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TS Acton's avatar
TS Acton
10h

WELL DONE! This post reminds me of Olde Time newspaper columnists at their best ~ e.g., Art Buchwald, Molly Ivens, Jimmy Breslin, George Frazier, Russell Baker ~ and given the tidal waves of shitty news we get all day long...it's nice to see some smooth and shiny and endearingly dry wit.

Thank you!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
San's avatar
San
10h

Love your writing Thanks for interjecting much needed humor

Reply
Share
1 reply
140 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ellie Leonard · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture