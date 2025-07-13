The Panicked Writer

The Panicked Writer

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justjulie's avatar
justjulie
Jul 13, 2025

Why do people need all that money?

My husband and I are on a fixed income and still manage to spend $100.00 a month on charities, not counting what I donate to whatever charity our local stores are supporting in the checkout line!

You’re next on my list to subscribe to. I’m waiting until my husband’s retirement pay cut kicks in next month to see what we have leftover.

We have 3 grandchildren that we spoil as much as possible and an adult daughter that’s a

NURSE(!) in Alabama that we need to help occasionally. Can you believe it, a NURSE! She barely makes a living wage so if something breaks down she needs help!

I have multiple subscriptions on Substack that’s my personal splurge.

We donate to Unbound, St. Jude, and ACLU.

it makes me nauseous to think of how many people could be helped with even a 10th of their money!

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6 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Joyce M's avatar
Joyce M
Jul 13, 2025

Great post! I believe that tRUMPs moral compass is lower than a snake’s navel.

But is beyond belief that the entire Republican Party is so spineless and corrupt that they sold their constituents down the toilet when they passed the Big Horrible Lie-Filled Bill.

I guess that greed is more motivation than doing the right thing for children, the homeless, the hungry, the poor, or the physically/mentally ill, the elderly. Basically anyone in our society who is vulnerable or has special needs.

So the ultra- wealthy are going to get more money from the government and the poor will lose the most.

What a sad commentary on the state of our country. It’s shameful. This is not the America I want my children and grandchildren to live in.

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7 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
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