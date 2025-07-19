The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

The Panicked, Unpaid Writer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
virginia arthur's avatar
virginia arthur
Jul 19

If Ms Maxwell ever talks, it will be epic! I don’t think stingy trump can pay her enough. I just hope she does not end up dead under “mysterious circumstances.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
Stronger Together's avatar
Stronger Together
Jul 19

Good article Ellie. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Ellie Leonard and others
169 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ellie Leonard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture